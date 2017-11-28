Neil Liversidge: Mistrust shows how public are coached against IFAs

In future, I shall delete all emails announcing surveys alleging advisers are not trusted by the public. They are deceptive and demoralising drivel. Who answers surveys anyway?
When approached by survey-takers in the street I employ the kind of high-speed body-swerve of which most professional footballers would be proud. Those conducting telephone surveys are told they need to pay our hourly rates. If they do not pay, we do not play. Anyone answering surveys for free either has too much time on their hands or is plain daft, or both.
In a recent column for Money Marketing, Nic Cicutti quotes the FCA’s Financial Lives Report findings that 13 per cent of those who received advice in the last 12 months claim to feel they were missold a pension or investment product.
I have inserted the words “claim to” because what people actually feel and what they claim to feel these days are very often as different to each other as a white knight to a black bishop.
Some years ago, a consultant of ours came in one morning utterly distraught. The previous evening he had opened a mortgage misselling allegation from a claims management company dating from his sole trader days. The complaint was of the pre-ticked boxes variety. I reviewed it and could find nothing wrong with the work he had done.
He had remortgaged Mr H, a reckless spendthrift, turning his negative cashflow positive, thus averting repossession. Gathering the staff around with my phone on speaker I phoned Mr H to ask why he was unhappy.
“I’m not at all,” he said. “But I was looking at losing my house so if I can get some free money I’m going to do it. The claims firm says his insurance will pay anyway.”
At this point, I explained he was on speakerphone with four people listening and that the statement he had signed off amounted, provably, to a pack of lies. I then explained the law on fraud by false representation and confirmed it all to him in writing. No more was heard of his claim.
Apfa demands stronger claims management crackdown
Another prospective client, Mrs C, wanted advice on whether she was due compensation from Halifax. Being unsure of its sales process around attitude to risk, Halifax had contacted her to ascertain whether any misselling had occurred, though her investments had outperformed handsomely.
We explained Halifax was offering her the option to cash in and take her profits without penalty, or alternatively to remain invested knowing the funds might fall in value in future. There was nothing to compensate. She was most unhappy to hear this, thinking she should be able to take her profits plus a cash bonus “compensation” payment.
Surveys reporting alleged mistrust are, in reality, reflecting how the population has been coached by CMCs and so-called consumer advocates to game regulation dishonestly. While most people are innately good, reasonable and honest, a proportion are mean and greedy, unreasonable and dishonest. Or just plain nutty. Or all of the above.
I have not done a survey, so I do not know what proportion of the population that is – but if it is 13 per cent, I would not be at all surprised. Mr H and Mrs C are undoubtedly part of it.
Neil Liversidge is managing director of West Riding Personal Financial Solutions
Congratulations Neil on yet another incisive article! Dick Carne
It’s the part that makes the job depressing!
I’m afraid that in their rush to see ‘fair outcomes’ for consumers, the regulator et al make us an easy target for liars and thieves, as they literally have nothing to lose, as they are not made accountable in law!
As a slight aside, I’ve just seen a PPI compensation payment for commission received (double dip) of £500 rewarded with additional interest amounting to over £1,600! No sympathy for the provider but nevertheless it is odd and does encourage a claims culture (the chap had already been paid compensation for the original sale, but he had nothing to lose by bringing a further claim and everything to gain… even he was staggered).
Clearly a man after my own heart Neil. The last “complaint” we had was from a publican over a low cost endowment. It was timed out anyway but some time later I spoke to the publican on another matter and asked him about the claim. He told me that one of his customers during the course of a friendly chat had asked him if he had a low cost endowment. On being told that yes, the publican did have one, the customer produced a form and said if he signed the form they might be able to get him some money. That was the sum total of the conversation. No other discussion beyond advisers name. And the customer subsequently ticked all the boxes-the publican just signed.
I too swerve from the clipboard holders in the high street and don’t find time to answer telephone surveys.
It is sad. We’ve just taken on a young economics graduate with a keen interest in the profession and yet he still had his fellow graduates asking if he was going to ‘rip ff old grannies’
Sadly much of what you say is true, but I think advisers also bear some of the burden.
Too few advisers are selective with those that they are prepared to take on. Not enough advisers receive a significant amount of work from professional connections. An introduction from a professional connection immediately puts you on a stronger footing with a client, who are already used to seeking professional advice. Dealing with referral generating firms or web sites or just accepting anyone who comes through the door has the potential to put an immediate strain on your PI Insurance.
Good article and totally agree.
I have said for years there needs to be consequences for those that seek to defraud. We are told this will not happen as it will put genuine complainants off!
A clients wife recently employed another IFA to complain against me, my third complaint in my career of 35 years. She stated I had not offered her husband life cover to protect a mortgage completed way back in 2004. What she failed to disclose to the other IFA was she was in receipt of half his pension, £15,000pa, which the client had stated would be enough for his second wife to continue paying. This made the situation look much worse than it was to the new IFA. I also had a signed disclaimer from the husband refusing life cover and notes documenting she was at the meeting when he refused. The client has a good friend, I could not attend his funeral as the complaint letter arrived the day before. This person knew she had no claim, had been reminded of the meeting, what her husband had stated, then lied and manipulated to another adviser to try and gain financially.
The issue being she purposely mislead both the other IFA and the FOS. Was there any come back on her? No, other than the other IFA sacked her.
When you can complain, mislead and out right lie without consequences the system is not fit for purpose.
@Martin Evans
I quite agree with your last statement yet I remain hopeful that the CMC’s largely responsible for this will be struck off by the FCA when regulation falls to them in 2019.Otherwise the criminal law of deception is itself not fit. Reform of ombudsman processes should also feature in any review to ensure their conduct does not unwittingly encourage CMC’s with dubious practices. .
False news complaints should have compensation paid to the adviser I say. Well done Neil, a great article
Has anyone seen the number of complaints against Lloyds LloydsTSB HBoS etc., and their subsidiaries ? Has Lloyds paid out the compensation in full yet ?Most good advisers when they find an error or omission rectify it immediately. They know how difficult it is to find good clients – and keep them.
Making sweeping and smug claims that people who take surveys are ‘daft’ or that people don’t feel what then claim to feel is probably exactly the arrogant behaviour people associate with financial advisers and might justify these survey results.
Well, if that means you won’t be phoning us, Matt, the article has achieved one objective at least.
Still persevering with the arrogance I see.
No I wouldn’t call as I defiantly would not want to work with you.