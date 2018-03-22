Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Martin Tilley: The carry forward conundrum

By

There are numerous trip hazards with carry forward but more clients will want to be looking at it

Many believe the annual allowance will be fair game for the chancellor soon, as one of the least painful and least complex reductions in cost to the Treasury. As such, the need to contribute while clients can and maximise carry forward has come to the fore.

There are numerous trip hazards with carry forward, so let’s start with the basics. The client must be a member of a registered pension scheme in the tax year from which any carry forward is to be claimed.

It is the unused allowance that is carried forward, then tax relief is granted in the tax year in which payment is made. If the pension contributions are to be personal, the client must have enough net relevant earnings for the tax year to cover the intended total personal contributions.

If the pension contributions are to be corporate, they should meet the wholly and exclusively for the purpose of the business test for corporation tax relief to be granted.

Claire Trott: Tapered annual allowance bites again

The next step is to determine the client’s annual allowance in the current tax year. Firstly, check no events have triggered the money purchase annual allowance. If it has, contributions will be limited to £4,000 a year and the client cannot carry forward any unused MPAA.

Secondly, determine whether both the client’s threshold income exceeds £110,000 and their adjusted annual income exceeds £150,000. If this is the case, they
will have a tapered annual allowance for that tax year.

Remember any intended corporate contribution for the current year’s annual allowance or for any carried forward allowances is added to
the client’s adjusted annual income, potentially reducing their current allowance.

Carry forward is only available from the three immediately preceding tax years, starting with the earliest.

So, for tax year 2017/18, after first using up that year’s allowance, the earliest will be 2014/15 and once that has been used, further unused allowance can be carried forward from the tax year 2015/16, then 2016/17. Failure to utilise any unused allowance from the tax year 2014/15 before 6 April will see the allowance drop out of the equation.

Mark Devlin: Turning the annual allowance tax trap into tax relief

Remember also that the 2015/16 tax year was the year in which HM Revenue & Customs aligned pension input periods with the tax year and, depending on dates paid, contributions in that tax year may affect the carry forward allowance.

2016/17 was also the first tax year in which the tapered annual allowance was introduced, so the client’s threshold and adjusted annual incomes for that year will
be needed to determine the amount of unused allowance available to carry forward.

Even if your clients are not making full use of the annual allowance this year, it would be wise to request and record their total income, from all sources, so you are able to field enquiries about carry forward in the future. It would also be prudent to collect contribution details, both personal and corporate, for all the client’s schemes.

Martin Tilley is director of technical services at Dentons Pension Management

Recommended

Martin Tilley: Get the right pension scheme protector

A recent court case highlights the importance of a deep understanding of pension legislation and company law As a small self-administered pension schemes practitioner of nearly 40 years, we have always maintained the need to keep a tight ship. When dealing with legislation surrounding tax-exempt funds there should be no shortcuts, as errors and omissions […]

Compliance tip: Five steps to GDPR compliance

With the General Data Protection Regulation fast approaching, firms should be turning their attention to the necessary updates to policies, procedures and business practices required for ongoing compliance. This five-step framework will help guide you through the transition. Identify your data: It is essential firms have a clear understanding of the types of data they […]

Three years of Modi: what next for India?

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities. Three years ago India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi swept into power in an historic election. The first party in the country’s history to govern without the need for coalition support, Modi’s BJP was voted in on the promise of an impressive reform agenda. Under Modi, India’s macroeconomic health is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

How to run a mid-sized advice firm

The world is a challenging place for a traditional one-man (or -woman) band Increased regulation and rising costs are leading to a growing number of mid-sized adviser firms. Sole trader and two-handed businesses are becoming rarer as changing rules and client demands present a greater challenge for smaller firms. Between compliance, technology and the implementation […]

1

Editor’s note: Three years on from the freedoms, advice is more important than ever

Thirty-six months is a short time in pensions. Before April 2015, few could have predicted that compulsory annuitisation would come to an end and the door to full withdrawals would be swung open. As the pension freedoms reach their third birthday, it is worth weighing up the evidence to date. Let’s start with the good […]

James Hay reviewing products after biofuel saga

James Hay is reviewing its older products, following its well-publicised issues with the Elysian Fuels biofuel investment scheme. James Hay revealed last May it is involved in a legal dispute with HM Revenue & Customs around unpaid tax on biofuel scheme investments. Speaking to Money Marketing, James Hay chief executive Alastair Conway says it is investigating […]

Comments

    Leave a comment