Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Behind the numbers: Are there more corrections to come?

By

File images of financial data around the earthUS equity valuations look worryingly high but global growth trends are encouraging

Standard Life Aberdeen co-chief executive Martin Gilbert recently argued February’s sell-off was a “welcome and overdue” correction after the record-breaking rally that ushered in the new year. However, Morgan Stanley’s models suggest the equity market could struggle after the first quarter.

Should investors expect more corrections this year? Or perhaps even an end to the nine-year bull run?

Reasons to be cheerful

One significant reason to be optimistic is that signs suggest the global backdrop will remain generally favourable. The global economy grew by 3.35 per cent in 2017 and the International Monetary Fund expects this to rise to 3.9 per cent in 2018 and 2019.

The Chinese economy has been growing at the same rate for the past two years but the eurozone, the country’s largest trading partner by total trade, has been accelerating recently. It grew 2.7 per cent in 2017, close to levels last seen before the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, the Canadian economy grew by 3.3 per cent. Robust global growth should continue to support demand for exports, which – along with the recent fiscal stimulus – will help sustain strong earnings growth.

Donald Trump’s tax cuts and the $300bn of additional federal spending will continue to be a boon to US companies. As figure one (below) illustrates, earnings per share for the S&P 500 are forecast to continue accelerating in the coming months on the back of the fiscal reforms.

If these projections materialise, this should support a rotation out of international equities and into US equities, but given the S&P 500 is a tech-heavy large-cap index, these projections tell us little about the impact on smaller companies. As it turns out, smaller caps are set to be the main beneficiaries.

The corporate tax cut will benefit companies with greater domestic exposure, as the lower rate will apply to a greater proportion of their net profits compared with larger multinationals. This includes smaller companies, which derive a greater proportion of their revenue at home.

The reforms are also expected to support the rotation out of growth and into value, as these stocks also have greater domestic exposure.

This is an important reason for value managers to remain optimistic about the asset class, at least over the coming months.

That said, current valuations seem so stretched that it might be very difficult for these managers to find any value at all.

Overvalued?

Indeed, despite the sell-off and the long-awaited return of volatility early last month, US equities remain significantly more expensive than their UK, European and Japanese counterparts.

As figure two shows, price-to-earnings ratios for the S&P 500 relative to the FTSE 100 and STOXX Europe 600 are at their highest levels since the financial crisis. The S&P 500 premium over the TOPIX, on the other hand, is at its highest level since 1993.

Many see high and rising stock valuations as a signal of an impending correction. However, this is ignoring the strong fundamentals which have boosted earnings as well as valuations, and the fact that US companies still lead the world in terms of innovation and efficiency.

Risks remain

That is not to say risks do not remain. One of the most significant sources of risk in the coming months will be the pace of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Interest rates were raised three times in 2017 and for much of the year these were expected to be replicated in 2018.

However, towards the end of the year, the Fed began signalling that an additional hike would come this year. As a result, the market-based probability of four rate rises has risen to around 25 per cent.

The faster rate of monetary tightening will likely slow gains from the tax reforms and strong global demand, especially if it helps the dollar recover more of last year’s losses, but overall there is no reason to be pessimistic about US equities.

Global growth is robust for now and the tax reforms are likely to remain supportive for some time. Although much has been written about the implications of high valuations, there is evidence that they are warranted by the fundamentals in this case.

Jake Hitch is research assistant at FE

Recommended

Europe-European-Flags-EU-700.jpg

European equities 2018: Bond market volatility & the market implications

Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune, discusses why he expects to see bond market volatility in 2018 and what the implications are for equities – particularly value strategies and European banks, where M&A opportunities are set to rise. Watch video here Important Information: Investment risks   This Fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance […]

Parliament-Building-UK-London-700x450.jpg

UK Equities 2018 outlook: Low volatility can beget higher volatility

Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, Neptune Brexit negotiations have weighed on consumer confidence. After several years of high levels of consumer confidence, cracks have emerged as house price growth in many regions stalled and the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time since 2007. The rise in rates appeared to reflect the […]

Rachel Vahey
3

Rachel Vahey: Pension tax relief tweaks start to bite

Evidence points to the recent changes stalling individuals’ desire to contribute to pensions The cost of pensions tax relief is one discussion that never quite goes away. Instead, there seems to be constant speculation both on the current costs, whether it is sustainable and, more importantly, whether the Government – this one or a future […]

Allianz Technology Trust – April 2017

Welcome to the latest update for Allianz Technology Trust PLC from the Trust’s portfolio manager, Walter Price. Portfolio review The Trust’s NAV returned 4.3% , outperforming the Dow Jones World Technology Index return of 2.8%. In US dollar terms, the portfolio gained 4.8%. During the month, stock selection contributed to relative performance, and industry allocation […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS set to return cash over collapsed DFM

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said it should begin returning money to investors in collapsed discretionary fund manager Strand Capital as early as next month. The London-based DFM had around 3,000 clients when it was put into special administration in May last year. The FSCS declared it in the default the same month, opening […]

File image of broken piggy bank
3

Standard Life cuts free TVAS reports after FCA guidance

Standard Life has decided to cut free transfer value analysis reports for advisers after the FCA expressed concerns they could act as an inducement. In a flagship policy paper on defined benefit transfers on Monday, the regulator noted many market participants had argued free TVAS software offered by providers presented a conflict, given it is […]

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: What advisers need to know about EIS changes

Government plans for new incentives could lure more investors to so-called ‘knowledge-intensive companies’ Along with the “stick”, in the shape of provisions limiting relief for investment into venture capital trusts and enterprise investment schemes, there is the “carrot” of increased investment limits for knowledge-intensive companies. While knowledge-intensive companies have become a talking point of late, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment