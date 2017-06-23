Adviser gadget of the week: Getting your Apple iOS right

The latest update (version 10.3) to Apple’s mobile iOS operating system brings with it some useful features it is worth knowing how to activate.

To me, the most valuable is to replace the existing four- or six-digit passcode with an alphanumeric one for additional security. You just cannot be too careful about security; we all keep so much valuable data on our phones.

To activate this go to Settings > Touch ID & Passcode, then tap either “change passcode” or “turn passcode on”. Next, tap “passcode options” and choose “custom alphanumeric code” to create your own passcode.

Meanwhile, the feature to send an automatic text to respond to calls when you cannot talk has also been evolved. To set this up go to Settings > Phone and select “respond with text”. From here, you can create up to three custom text responses to use when you cannot pick up a call.

To send the text, simply click on the “message” icon, which will appear on the phone’s home screen when an incoming call is received.

Ian McKenna is director of the Finance & Technology Centre