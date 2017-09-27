Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Tony Wickenden: Keeping control over children’s investments

Appropriate collectives held in trust are worth considering for parents and grandparents concerned about a child accessing funds when they come of age

By

Tony Wickden continues his series on financial planning for children with a look at how collectives held in trust are worth considering for parents concerned about a child accessing funds when they come of age

One of the perceived impediments associated with the Junior Isa is that the “Junior” drops off at age 18 and the child becomes fully entitled to the invested funds.

For those who see this as a real problem, appropriate collectives held in trust might be worth considering.

That said, parents contemplating this strategy for minors will need to be careful about the anti-avoidance rules assessing the income generated on them if it exceeds £100 gross per parental donor per child in a tax year.

The most straightforward way to invest in collectives for children is through a designated account. Here, the unit trust/Oeic certificate will be issued in the name of the adult nominee, followed (usually) by the child’s name or initials to indicate the beneficial ownership. The nominee will have power to sell units/shares and to reinvest any investment income.

The disadvantage of a designated account is that the money may be locked in to the original investment until the child is 18 (although practice will vary). At age 18, the ownership of the investment can be transferred to the beneficiary. So that will not help those looking to avoid such a consequence.

An appropriate trust can help the donor secure greater flexibility and control. Arguably, a bare trust does not help, as the child can compel the transfer of the trust funds to him/her at age 18.

Tony Wickenden’s series on financial planning for children

On tax grounds, whoever the settlor is, the capital gains made by the trustees will be assessed on the child. However, the income will be assessed on the parent if the child is an unmarried minor not in a civil partnership and income from all gifts from that parent to that child exceeds £100 gross in a tax year. If the parent is not the settlor, the child’s personal allowance can be used as the income will be assessed on them.

If a discretionary trust is used, income arising and not distributed will be assessed on the trustees, whoever the settlor is. Any realised capital gains will be assessed on the trustees and, in most cases, only half of the full annual CGT exempt amount will be available.

How about life assurance plans? Can they ever be appropriate as investments for children? Generally speaking, life offices that enter into contracts with minors take the commercial risk that such a contract may be repudiated by the minor on reaching the age of 18.

Regardless of this, some companies are happy to take this risk and a few life assurance companies and friendly societies are in a special position whereby an Act of Parliament enables them to issue policies on the life of a child and obtain a discharge from a child in the same way as from adult policyholders.

Typically, though, it will be necessary to use a trust where it is desired to invest in life assurance policies for the benefit of a child.

Held in trust 

A qualifying regular premium plan could be effected for up to £3,600 per annum. This could be held in trust for the child (with some flexibility or discretion if required) and the benefits would, broadly speaking, be tax-free after 10 years.

A single premium investment bond could be used for those with a capital sum to invest. Typically, this would be held in trust for the child. Any chargeable event gains made while the policy is in trust will be assessed to tax on the settlor while the settlor is alive, except where the trust is a bare trust and the settlor was other than the minor beneficiary’s parent, in which case the chargeable event gain would be assessed on the beneficiary.

Offshore policies held in this way can offer tax-free accumulation and the potential for tax-free/tax-reduced returns; for example, under a bare trust, where the beneficiary is taxed and has an unused personal allowance and/or zero rate savings band. For parental settlements this will only work after the child attains age 18.

If the trust is a discretionary trust, the required end result could be achieved by making an absolute appointment to the beneficiary at age 18 or later, then assigning the bond to the beneficiary so they can encash, with any chargeable event gains being assessed to tax on them.

And let’s not forget that up to £25 per month (or £270 per year) can be paid to a friendly society plan on behalf of a child. A plan may be taken out by an adult in their own name, in which case it may be made subject to a trust for a child, or it can be taken out in the child’s name, so the child is the legal owner of the plan, although the parent/guardian will sign documents on the child’s behalf until they reach age 16.

In closing, remember it has not been possible to open a new child trust fund account since 1 January 2011. However, CTF accounts set up before that date can continue and top-ups can be made (although, of course, no further Government contributions are paid). From 6 April 2015, it has been possible for those with a CTF account to transfer into a Junior Isa, should they wish to do so.

The choice of an appropriate trust will depend on the circumstances and objectives. All advisers should know about trusts and their tax treatment before advising on this.

Tony Wickenden is joint managing director of Technical Connection. You can find him Tweeting @tecconn

Recommended

Aegon-Logo-Building-2012-700x450.jpg
1

Aegon plans Cofunds office closure

190 people are currently employed at the Hove office Aegon is planning to move Cofunds’ services that currently run from Hove to its office in Witham. It is expected the Hove office will close by mid-2018. The Hove office runs the investor portfolio service, which lets advisers and customers manage their investments online. There are […]

1

Pru: Our DB transfer advice will be safe

The chief executive of Prudential’s advice arm has expressed concerns that the size of some defined benefit transfer requests could create mis-selling problems in the industry. Prudential Financial Planning began advising on DB transfers seven months ago. But PFP chief executive Chris Haines says he has put appropriate safeguards in place to ensure the company […]

2

Brexit: Govt tells City it plans to break with EU regulation

The Government has outlined plans for post Brexit financial services regulation in the UK to ultimately diverge from the European Union. Brexit secretary David Davis met with City leaders last week at Chevening, foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s country residence, the Financial Times reports. Davis told a breakout session for financial services that the UK would lose potential competitive gains […]

Retirement fund - thumbnail

Old Mutual teams up with CII to offer DB transfer training

Old Mutual Wealth is joining forces with the Chartered Insurance Institute to offer training to advisers on defined benefit pension transfers. A spokeswoman for OMW says a best practice training programme was needed given growing demand for advice on this issue, and FCA proposals for more rigorous rules on pension transfer advice. The move comes […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg

Tenet appeals court ruling it overcharged member fee

Tenet is to appeal a court judgement that the terms of its service agreement with network members were unreasonable under the Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977. It had initially lost a case brought by financial adviser Paul Morris of Metro Financial Solutions. He had taken the network to court over a disputed bill of £2,657.30. […]

Geffen Robin Neptune 2014

Neptune chief takes aim at Woodford and fellow income managers

Neptune’s Robin Geffen has lambasted UK equity income managers who rely on dividends from a handful of companies and warns half the funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector will be “kicked out” as yield generation plummets following changes to sector rules. In April the Investment Association lowered the yield requirements for funds in the UK […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment