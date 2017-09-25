Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Report writing tips to engage clients

By

I have been judging lots of awards lately and I have found many of the reports quite cumbersome to read.  So, it got me thinking about the recent courses I’ve attended on report writing which might help improve the way you communicate with clients. 

Do you email clients their reports? Many clients may not register in their minds that you’ve sent them an important document. So, to combat that, research indicates that clients are 70 per cent more likely to read emails if there are only three words in the subject matter line. 

Consider what medium your clients will use to read your reports. If they will be reading via your intranet or online, research shows we read significantly fewer words on a page. Did you know we also tend to read in the shape of a letter F, so top line first then we scan down the left side for headings. This research indicates that your clients will read far less than if you send a hard copy of the same report.  Interesting stuff isn’t it. 

Then on to the content of the report itself. To engage clients I suggest you think about six aspects of communication: 

  • Make your clients care about what you are writing – use phrases that the clients have used during their client meeting.
  • Be intentional – don’t beat about the bush. Whilethere is often plenty of information that you need to put into a report, try and be a bit more succinct.  Consider what standard paragraphs you include in your reports and, as I have observed, do they appear in the middle of client specific test, thereby disrupting the flow of the report?
  • Delight your clients – if they can afford to fly business or first class to visit relatives abroad, then make sure you tell them just that. It’s the little things like this, that clients really appreciate.
  • Join your clients on their journey – show them how you can, and do, improve their lives in helping them achieve their objectives as they arise.  You are a team, help your clients feel that. 
  • Rewards – help your clients understand what an asset you are to them.  This might be in the little things, as I’ve already mentioned, but also there will be more major things, like saving tax or the inter-generational planning you can do for them. In my experience, clients often come to you with one or two specific issues, but often miss some of the basics, like protecting their income streams when they have early retirement aspirations. 

If you present financial plans to your clients then let your clients fill in the gaps – if they query things and perhaps start to elaborate, they might be thinking out loud or trying to reason what you’ve said, so don’t jump in and cut them off. Let them have their say then add to/amend their thinking as necessary when they’re finished. 

Layouts affect the amount of time it takes for your clients to read your reports.  For example, did you know that if you centralise the print to the centre of the pages, rather than left justifying it, it takes up to 30% longer for a client to read! 

So here are some interesting ways for you to consider when putting together reports for your clients.  It will help you develop and hone your personal skills. 

Jacqueline Lockie is deputy head of financial planning at the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment  
 

Recommended

Technology-Microchip-Tech-Computer-700x450.jpg
1

Robo-firm mulls advice expansion

Digital wealth manager Moneyfarm is exploring opportunities to extend its advisory powers in an attempt to boost profitability. Speaking to Money Marketing, Moneyfarm chief investment officer Richard Flax says the firm is discussing ways to deliver more “scalable advice” with a mix of face-to-face advice and technology by getting full advice permissions. Flax says: “We […]

Network takes on more debt to fund growth drive

Sandringham Financial Partners took on £1 million of additional debt in 2016 to fund its growth plans, its accounts show. The size of the company’s liabilities are revealed in its full year results for 2016, which have just been filed with Companies House. In total, the Yorkshire-based network had net liabilities of £5,208,678  – an […]

2

Brexit: Govt tells City it plans to break with EU regulation

The Government has outlined plans for post Brexit financial services regulation in the UK to ultimately diverge from the European Union. Brexit secretary David Davis met with City leaders last week at Chevening, foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s country residence, the Financial Times reports. Davis told a breakout session for financial services that the UK would lose potential competitive gains […]

Naming a reward programme

Six tips to get your reward programme name right

by Debra Corey, group reward director  Choosing a name isn’t easy. Whether it’s for your new puppy, a bundle of joy or your reward programme, a name determines a first impression – and often a lasting memory. When it comes to your reward programme, the name will determine how your employees feel about it even before […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

3

Just 3 per cent of advisers offer full robo-advice

IFAs point to financial and operational barriers to setting up robo-advice Just 3 per cent of advisers currently offer an automated advice service at their firm, but 14 per cent plan to in the next two years, according to research from JP Morgan Asset Management and Platforum. A survey of 162 advisers, conducted by Platforum […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment