Money Marketing

View more on these topics

The hard facts on soft skills

How the Financial Adviser School is meeting demand for soft skills training

By

Old Mutual Wealth’s Financial Adviser School is preparing to launch a standalone soft skills course next month as it continues to expand its range of qualifications and training courses.

Some advisers may feel that such skills need to be learned on the job over time rather than taught through a training course. However, the Financial Adviser School came across demand for soft skills training while developing a new mortgage qualification. It had been asked by advice firms with qualified but less experienced advisers if it was possible to separate the soft skills element out from its core level four training programme and offer this as a course in its own right.

“Soft skills training has not been offered in the general market place,” says head of the Financial Adviser School, Darren Smith. “We built it into our core programme. For example, we do regulation and ethics training and there is a requirement to know your customer. It’s about doing a fact find that could be seen as just asking questions. But the skill is about communication – there are soft and hard questions, probing beyond what is said, understanding body language and where to elicit further information. Someone could know about the fact find but may never had training on open and closed questions.” 

Smith says the course will cover the use open or closed questions with clients – questions where the answer will be more than yes/no or those where a yes/no is enough – body language and how to ask clients for referrals. “There will be self-study, face-to-face days, webinars, field work and one-to-ones with students and employers. We have found that working across different mediums helps to cement the learning,” says Smith. 

Adviser view 

Martin Bamford, managing director, Informed Choice 

Soft skills were historically seen as something you developed on the job and viewed as closely linked to your existing personality strengths. Professional training to develop and improve your soft skills as an adviser is increasingly important as we make the shift towards financial planning, which requires a bigger skills toolkit. 

Soft skills training should appeal to all advisers, whether they are new to the profession or already experienced advisers. We can all learn and improve when it comes to coaching skills, listening and questioning, and providing a better service. It’s really positive to see the next generation of advisers making the effort to learn these skills from such an early stage in their careers. It can only result in a generation of advisers who are better equipped to provide suitable advice and great service.

The course is expected to take around five to six months to complete and will cost sponsoring advice firms £1,500. The Financial Adviser School is run on a not-for-profit basis and Smith says by far the biggest cost is the three face-to-face sessions, due to the cost of the trainers’ time.

The course will be structured in a way that tries to avoid people learning the theory without putting what they have learned in to practice. Smith explains: “After the first face-to-face day there will be a number of prompts over the next two months before the next face-to face day. There will also be webinars reflecting back on what’s been learned and exercises about doing things differently so you take what you’ve learned from the training and put it into practice.

“Then the Financial Adviser School will say: have you tried it, has it changed the way you engage with clients?” says Smith.”If there is a different way of doing things it could make you more conscious when you have a conversation with clients – did they understand what you said to them, did you miss an opportunity, did you listen to the client or just to particular questions?”

The Financial Adviser School is currently looking at whether some form of assessment is feasible for this course. Smith says that as it teaches students to try different approaches so they can find what works best for them, assessment is not an easy thing to do. “We’re building the final things into the course as we’re not yet live – and we don’t know if it’s something we can assess,” he says. 

Adviser view

Mark Dolby, director, Beaufort Financial (Reading) 

Some advisers don’t listen very much. They want to tell clients everything they know but it’s a given that if you’ve qualified you’ve got that knowledge. It’s the relationship and understanding clients that makes a good adviser.

I think you can be guided in terms of soft skills but I don’t think you can teach people how to relate to someone else. A lot of it is intuitive – you either connect with someone or you don’t. It’s almost like a friendship because if the personalities don’t work the relationship becomes a lot harder, if it progresses at all. My gut feeling is that you learn a lot of soft skills on the job and from life experiences, both good and bad, because you can relate to people more if you’ve been through that experience yourself.

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
72

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

Standard Life changes default pension fund for a million customers

Standard Life is changing the investment strategy of its default pension fund which would affect more than a million existing customers. Standard Life customers who are invested in older lifestyle profiles which were created pre-auto enrolment and pensions reform will soon be informed of the changes in the asset allocation of their default funds. The […]

Report writing tips to engage clients

I have been judging lots of awards lately and I have found many of the reports quite cumbersome to read.  So, it got me thinking about the recent courses I’ve attended on report writing which might help improve the way you communicate with clients.  Do you email clients their reports? Many clients may not register […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpg

Pimfa chair Ingram steps down from board

Ingram will be succeeded by Lord Debden, who was previously Apfa’s chair Former Wealth Management Association chairman Tim Ingram has stepped down as chair of the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association board. According to a Companies House filing, Ingram’s position was terminated as of 19 September. He formally stepped down from his Pimfa […]

Consolidator Fairstone adds two more advice firms to ranks

Seven firms have joined Fairstone so far this year Two more advice firms are joining consolidator Fairstone, adding seven new advisers and £200m in funds under management. Chartermarque, which is based in Glasgow and London, and Hammett & Petch, based in Milton Keynes and Bracknell, have signed up to Fairstone. Fairstone chief executive Lee Hartley […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment