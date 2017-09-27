Danby Bloch: Time to sort out your decumulation strategies

Advisers’ approaches to asset allocation are endless but decumulation is an issue that needs to be addressed now

Advisers have a wide range of views about the best ways to advise their clients on decumulation in retirement.

And that is not just differences between advisers in separate firms: some advisers operating in the same businesses also approach the issues with disparate strategies, according to research by my Platforum colleagues.

For starters, there is a pretty wide disparity between advisers about the minimum size of pension pot needed for an adviser to be prepared to look after a client in pension drawdown. That does not necessarily mean advisers are ignoring smaller clients – although many almost certainly are – but that most will not advise on drawdown where the investible assets are below a certain minimum sum.

That minimum amount has risen dramatically in the last year – continuing a trend from over four years ago before the pension freedoms. This year, two out of three advisers will not advise on drawdown for people with pension pots of £75,000 or less; last year this was less than four out of 10. It is a dramatic change and I would bet real money that the minimum for most advisers will be a good deal higher next year. Some 17 per cent of advisers will not deal with drawdown clients with a pot size less than £150,000 – a big increase on last year.

Fewer than 8 per cent of advisers now set no minimum pot size at all for advising clients in drawdown. That is a big drop from the 14 per cent who said they would take on any size of client last year.

This is a serious issue because one area where advisers are in broad agreement is their overwhelming general preference for drawdown over annuities for most clients. There is also widespread agreement that annuities have a place, but it is almost exclusively for clients with smaller pension pots. A smidgeon over half of the advisers surveyed said they had recommended annuities in the last year, which suggests the annuity market might not be dead yet. But new annuity business figures and our other evidence shows that the proportion of retirement funds going into annuities is much lower.