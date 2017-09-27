Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Danby Bloch: Time to sort out your decumulation strategies

Advisers’ approaches to asset allocation are endless but decumulation is an issue that needs to be addressed now

By

Advisers have a wide range of views about the best ways to advise their clients on decumulation in retirement.

And that is not just differences between advisers in separate firms: some advisers operating in the same businesses also approach the issues with disparate strategies, according to research by my Platforum colleagues.

For starters, there is a pretty wide disparity between advisers about the minimum size of pension pot needed for an adviser to be prepared to look after a client in pension drawdown. That does not necessarily mean advisers are ignoring smaller clients – although many almost certainly are – but that most will not advise on drawdown where the investible assets are below a certain minimum sum.

That minimum amount has risen dramatically in the last year – continuing a trend from over four years ago before the pension freedoms. This year, two out of three advisers will not advise on drawdown for people with pension pots of £75,000 or less; last year this was less than four out of 10. It is a dramatic change and I would bet real money that the minimum for most advisers will be a good deal higher next year. Some 17 per cent of advisers will not deal with drawdown clients with a pot size less than £150,000 – a big increase on last year.

Fewer than 8 per cent of advisers now set no minimum pot size at all for advising clients in drawdown. That is a big drop from the 14 per cent who said they would take on any size of client last year.

This is a serious issue because one area where advisers are in broad agreement is their overwhelming general preference for drawdown over annuities for most clients. There is also widespread agreement that annuities have a place, but it is almost exclusively for clients with smaller pension pots. A smidgeon over half of the advisers surveyed said they had recommended annuities in the last year, which suggests the annuity market might not be dead yet. But new annuity business figures and our other evidence shows that the proportion of retirement funds going into annuities is much lower.

Recommended

3

Just 3 per cent of advisers offer full robo-advice

IFAs point to financial and operational barriers to setting up robo-advice Just 3 per cent of advisers currently offer an automated advice service at their firm, but 14 per cent plan to in the next two years, according to research from JP Morgan Asset Management and Platforum. A survey of 162 advisers, conducted by Platforum […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg

Tenet appeals court ruling it overcharged member fee

Tenet is to appeal a court judgement that the terms of its service agreement with network members were unreasonable under the Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977. It had initially lost a case brought by financial adviser Paul Morris of Metro Financial Solutions. He had taken the network to court over a disputed bill of £2,657.30. […]

Geffen Robin Neptune 2014

Neptune chief takes aim at Woodford and fellow income managers

Neptune’s Robin Geffen has lambasted UK equity income managers who rely on dividends from a handful of companies and warns half the funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector will be “kicked out” as yield generation plummets following changes to sector rules. In April the Investment Association lowered the yield requirements for funds in the UK […]

Standard Life and Scottish Widows complete bulk DC transfer

The first automated transfers between occupational defined contribution schemes through Origo’s new transfers service has taken place, moving 305 members between Standard Life and Scottish Widows in around five days. Origo says the new automated bulk transfer process, operated through its Options Transfers service, has brought down to a number of days an operation that […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ted Shaw 27th September 2017 at 3:26 pm

    “Although many most certainly are” stats please?

Leave a comment