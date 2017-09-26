What is the right route to chartered status?

The right path to take comes down to personal choices involving timescales and units

Are you working towards chartered status as a financial planner and wondering where to start? In CII-speak, you will need 290 credits to meet the qualifications requirement. A minimum of 120 must be at advanced diploma level, 40 at diploma level or above and the remaining credits at any level. But what does that really mean?

Let’s look at Katy. She has achieved the Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning by sitting R01 to 6, which provide 100 credits. She has not sat any other exams, so will need an additional 190 credits to gain the 290 required. What are her options to achieving chartered status?

Advanced diploma level

As a minimum of 120 credits must be at advanced diploma level (to achieved the Advanced Diploma in Financial Planning qualification), Katy must sit at least four AF units. Her options are:

AF1, Personal tax and trust planning – 30 credits

AF2, Business financial planning – 30 credit

AF3, Pension planning (last exam sitting is in April 2018) – 30 credits

AF4, Investment planning – 30 credits

AF5, Financial planning process (this unit is compulsory) – 30 credits

AF6, Senior management and supervision – 30 credits

AF7, Pension Transfers – 20 credits

AF8, Retirement income planning – coursework-based and offering 30 credits.

Katy’s main area of interest is pensions and pension transfers, so she looks at AF3 – but it does concern her the last sitting is in April. She also looks at AF7 but finds the numbers do not really add up: AF7 only offers 20 credits whereas passing AF3 would give her 30. She briefly considers AF8 but is not keen on coursework so rules it out.

After much thought, she opts for:

AF1, Personal tax and trust planning – 30 credits

AF3, Pension planning – 30 credits

AF4, Investment planning – 30 credits

AF5, Financial planning process – 30 credits.

Diploma-level credits

Katy has already gained credits for her R0 exams at this level but she is keen to sit other diploma-level exams that will be of use to her in her career. She finds there are a wide variety of options. She now has available to her:

J02, Trusts – 20 credits

J03, The tax and legal aspects of business – 20 credits

J05, Pension income options – 20 credits

J07, Supervision in a regulated environment – 20 credits

J10, Discretionary investment management – 20 credits

J11, Wrap and platform services – 20 credits

J12, Securities advice and dealing – 20 credits

J09, Paraplanning – coursework-based and 30 credit

R07, Advanced mortgage advice – 15 credits

R08, Pensions update – 10 credits.

Given the number of options available, Katy decides it is wise to sit diploma-level exams that best match with the advanced diploma AF1, AF3, AF4 and AF5 exams she has chosen. She chooses:

J02, Trusts which fits nicely with AF1 Personal tax and trust planning

J05, Pension income options which fits nicely with AF3 Pension Planning and her interest in pensions

J10, which fits nicely with AF4 Investment planning.

These provide 60 credits in total.

Award and certificate level

Katy needs to find a remaining 10 credits and decides to take a look at the wide variety of award and certificate level exams on offer. She opts for CF8, Long term care insurance, as she feels this may be of most use to her in the future. This provides 15 credits.

Timescales

One factor that may affect your choices is when the exam units can be sat. AF exam sittings and most J exam sittings are only twice a year in April and October.

This results in a significant delay if a candidate does not pass an exam and has to wait an additional six months for a resit. However, there is always the option of sitting a year-round exam in-between (such as CF8 or J12).

Some candidates sit similar exams at the same time to keep the length of time taken to get to chartered to a minimum and to focus on one subject area with the maximum amount of possible credits, for example, AF1 and J02, AF3 and J05, or AF4 and J10.

Katy may decide to sit AF3 and J05 in October, followed by CF8 in early 2018 and then both AF1 and J02 in April 2018, AF4 and J10 in October 2018 and finally AF5 in April 2019. You can see how long this takes even if you pass each exam first time.

The route each individual takes to chartered status is personal to them but the amount of time required for studying and the overall timescales involved in passing all the units must be considered. It is a big undertaking but it is worth it to stay on top of the game.

Catriona Standingford is managing director at Brand Financial Training