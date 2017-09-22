Money Marketing

Adviser gadget of the week: WiFi Map

By

USB-Wires-Computer-Technology-700.jpgWifi Map is a free app to help users find free wifi anywhere in the world. It shows the locations where free wifi is offered on a map, together with the password for the hotspot.

It incorporates a speed test so the user can understand how fast the wifi hotspot connection will be. It can even work offline so the user can obtain wifi passwords without a network connection, otherwise you could be stuck knowing where the hotspot is but unable to get the password.

A free version is available for iOS and Android, as well as a premium version available for £4.99 which provides details of wifi hotspots in more remote areas across the globe.

The app works like a social network, where members can share passwords for hotspots they know and it has a really nice feature which will update the passwords for hotspots near your location so you can be confident you have the latest credentials. I am going to be using this a lot.

To download go to www.wifimap.io

Ian McKenna is director of the Finance & Technology Centre

