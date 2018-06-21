Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Carl Lamb: Fresh blood needed to breathe life into sector

By

Once upon a time, almost every adviser entered the profession via major banks and providers. These players encouraged staff to take professional exams, providing a rich seam from which firms could mine an endless stream of young candidates keen to move into the more demanding independent advice sector.

Once RDR took effect, we lost that source of new blood and the industry now finds itself with a serious shortage of advisers, paraplanners and qualified administrators.  This has caused many prophesies of doom and gloom for the future of our profession.

I am constantly surprised by the short-term mentality of some advice firm owners.

Fears of the rising cost of regulation and professional indemnity, coupled with the opportunities provided by the still-buoyant defined benefit transfer market, all contribute to the sense of living for the moment, of making hay while the sun shines and not investing in the future of our profession.

Carl Lamb: How sustainable is even the best advice business?

But we cannot leave others to create the advice teams of the future. It is down to us to invest in a new generation of rounded, knowledgeable and qualified individuals to work at all levels in our businesses.

We started our graduate trainee programme in 2013 and so far eight young people have entered the profession thanks to it, half of whom have already become advisers.

Not every trainee has stayed with the firm (the scheme does not offer a guaranteed place at the end of its three years) but we have retained two shining stars who are now successful young advisers.

We are also committed to developing our own paraplanners. We offer the opportunity to our administrators to skill up as well as taking on external trainees. We encourage all admin staff to work towards financial qualifications, too.

We took on our first two apprentices last year and they are now following a broad programme of development that will give them the skills to become full financial administrators.

Phil Young: The sticking points for adviser recruitment

Of course, all of this has cost money. In fact, it represents a very substantial investment. There will be those who feel other firms will benefit more than we will, but a passive approach – sitting back and letting others take on the responsibility of developing skilled staff – is not my way of doing things.

The great thing about taking a more active approach is that you have the opportunity to instil the right mindset in your trainees. They will not only gain the right qualifications and knowledge but will also have developed good client relationship skills.

What is more, you can ensure they understand the importance of the compliance framework you have put in place and will never compromise the standards you have set.

By investing in our teams, we can also engineer the development of our client proposition to encompass new methodologies.

We have invested in money-coaching training, with one of our advisers becoming the first chartered financial planner in the UK to also be a certified money coach.

Our investment in this area has also delivered a further two money coaches within the firm. Indeed, I am in the closing stages of the money coach training myself and hope to complete it later this summer.

As principals of advice firms, we must face up to our responsibilities and tackle the skills shortage head on. Anything else is simply unworthy of those of us who aspire to stand tall in the world of financial advice.

Carl Lamb is managing director of Almary Green

Recommended

Leading the pack, ingenuity,standing out from the crowd concept.
1

Building the perfect financial adviser

Can you go from zero to planning hero? New recruits are not entering the advice industry at the rate required to meet the growing need for service, despite strong salaries and job satisfaction. A joint report from recruitment consultants BWD and Money Marketing earlier this year showed average adviser earnings soared to £93,100 in 2017, […]

Advice firm partners with university to tackle recruitment challenge

Bournemouth-based IFA Kevin Forbes of Strategic Solutions has partnered with consultants from Simplify Consulting, representatives of Bournemouth University and other IFAs to launch a student placement programme to encourage young people to join the profession. The “plug and play” initiative Future of Advice is aiming to get 10 students each year placed in advice firms […]

Retirement - thumbnail

(Another) downhill stroll — retirement planning

A report published this morning by the CIPD (CIPD Employee Outlook March 2015) provides yet more interesting data to the changing landscape of retirement planning. It should be remembered that we are in a period of genuine flux here given that the default retirement age was scrapped three years ago, and new pension freedoms come online in April. Both of these alterations will have a huge impact on how employees plan for their retirement.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Do DFMs need to be more transparent in declaring VAT charges?

Discretionary fund manager charges have come under increasing scrutiny since the FCA launched its platform market study in July last year. The regulator is currently looking at the role of DFMs in the value chain to see if their charges are justified, with the results expected to be revealed later this summer. Money Marketing has […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com