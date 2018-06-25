Phil Young: Change the record on pension saving lectures

Constantly telling people they are not saving enough will breed resentment and cynicism. We need a fresh approach

I winced when I read Royal London’s latest press release: “Will we ever summit the pension mountain?” it asked.

As well intended as it will have been, it carries the same, miserable, finger-wagging message so many pension companies have used in recent years: “You aren’t saving enough.”

Fear has a proven sales record. Like using the word “new”, it has reliably delivered results for marketeers for decades, if not centuries. Fear is both the opposite and the seed germ of desire.

However, like a child who has been constantly shouted at, people eventually become numb to it when the volume never changes. I think we have reached this point with savings and pensions, so I would politely ask for all the financial marketing departments to change the record.

If you do not, I will be forced to pay for prominently-positioned billboard space and use it to bring the following three points to the public’s attention.

Hypocrisy: Many, if not most, of the people working for large pension companies have never consciously saved a penny into their own pensions. Their employer has built up a defined salary pot for them and while they will tell you they sacrificed greater wages in return for these pension contributions, their annual salaries would suggest otherwise. Put it to the test and ask how much they earn. A typical broker consultant working 20-plus years for a life and pensions company will have over £1m in their pension pot, and may have been offered a huge lump sum to transfer out. You imagine society would survive if this occupation ceased to exist. Certainly, your own pensions charges might be lower. Worth remembering the next time one of them lectures you about saving money.

Phil Young: The trust paradox in financial services Some of you are saving enough: I have been showing people a video Mercer used for employees in a group scheme recently. You can find an example on YouTube and I will bet it is much better than the information currently issued by your own pensions company. Sixty-five per cent of people who were sent the video watched it and 45 per cent of those took action by chipping in more to their pension. These things are not hugely expensive to produce and can be batched up and sent en masse or viewed on demand. While they might not be a complete substitute for the tedious regulatory requirements for illustrations, they are easy to understand and act on. Instead of telling people they are not saving enough and inviting them to look at some meaningless macro analysis, they are personalised and tell them how much they have, what the shortfall is and what to do about it. There is no finger-wagging but there is a realistic and actionable solution, which seems to work. Your pensions company will talk about their “digital first strategy” and ambitions to become the next Amazon, but it is likely their staff are using an older, less powerful computer than you have at home. Ask them to show it to you. The Berlin Wall was still standing when it was made. Whistle the intro to Winds of Change while it slowly boots up to add to the Cold War ambience. At the same time, they spend colossal amounts of money on failed IT projects and something called “re-platforming” at a price which strongly suggests gross incompetence. Worth remembering the next time one of them lectures you about saving money.

Phil Young: The sticking points for adviser recruitment All of you seem to be saving more than enough: Pretty much every pensions firm has been comfortably hitting their sales targets in recent years, and most have overshot them by miles. You could conclude that the good people of the UK are saving more than enough for their retirement. In reality, much of this is existing money circulating around the system. Since pension freedoms and choice was announced, a lot of this money came from defined benefit pension schemes, which is money already invested in a pension. You might think that pension companies, so very concerned about increasing the amount of savings in the UK, would be rewarding themselves and their staff for new savings rather than simply money moved from one pension company to another. After all, how would simply moving already invested wealth from people who have already saved enough close the savings gap? But no. Most of these businesses not only pay out bonuses on all money coming in, they primarily target existing large pension pots and actively look to take money off competitors rather than grow the pensions market as a whole. Worth remembering the next time one of them lectures you about saving money.

Many of the people working for large pension companies have never saved a penny into their own pensions

Of course, there is lots of work pension companies do to improve savings in the UK, but constantly telling people they are not saving, and in many cases cannot save, enough will breed resentment and cynicism in the way I have described above.

I might have laced it with more detail than most people will understand but I think the sentiment is well understood. Worth remembering the next time you lecture anyone about saving money.

Phil Young is managing director of Zero Support