Adviser gadget of the week: The device that fights cyber attacks

The recent spate of major cyber attacks around the world shows you cannot be too careful when it comes to security.

Cujo Smart Firewall is a compact device that can plug into your home via a network cable in order to bring business level security to it.

If a threat or suspicious activity is detected, Cujo will block it and inform the user via a mobile app, available for both iOS and Android. It includes parental controls to set time limits, schedules and sites that are permitted.

Access settings can be applied to single or all devices. The service uses machine learning to secure everything from computer equipment to TVs, smart phones, tablets, security cameras and baby monitors.

It protects all devices on the network and will provide safe browsing (IP/DNS), command and control blocking, unauthorised access blocking antivirus and anti-malware protection, behaviour analysis and denial of service attack protection. 

A fixed £200 price includes a lifetime subscription to online protection, or it is £80 plus a monthly subscription of £7. It is only available from the Cujo website, where international shipping costs apply but it does come with a power adapter for any orders from the UK. Go to https://www.getcujo.com/ for more information.

Ian McKenna is director Finance & Technology Research Centre

