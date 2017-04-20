Altmann: Stop the lifetime allowance cuts

I wanted to start my new column for Money Marketing with a subject that has been hitting the headlines again: the dangers of the constant reductions in the lifetime allowance. I have always thought the lifetime allowance to be illogical, unfair and undermining of long-term pension investing.
The most recent reduction to just £1m (having been £1.8m in 2011) has not only compounded the problems for those in defined contribution schemes but is also causing major issues for defined benefit scheme members, which is damaging the National Health Service and other public services.
Huge numbers of doctors are quitting general practice in their 50s, partly due to the lower allowance and the wish to avoid the potential 55 per cent pension charge. It is vital to take these issues seriously in our ageing population. Surely we should be incentivising the most experienced medical staff to keep working longer, not encouraging them to retire early by imposing draconian taxes on their pensions? The same can be said for the likes of surgeons, police chiefs, firefighters and head teachers. The lifetime allowance reductions are like a stealth tax on the most senior personnel.
The Government should be concerned about the impact of this tax raid on pensions, worsening skill shortages in the NHS and damaging the labour market more broadly. Older members of DB schemes are a valuable part of our workforce, with years of experience under their belts. We should be encouraging them to stay working longer, not driving them away too young.
The problems the lifetime allowance creates for DC pension savers are perhaps even worse.
Indeed, while it allows public sector workers and other DB scheme members to have up to £50,000 annual pension, members of investment-related pension plans could not buy an income of anything like that much a year with a £1m fund. Annuity rates have plunged so low that £1m would not provide much more than £20,000 index-linked pensions from the age of 60.
This highlights a further unfairness of the lifetime allowance. But the whole concept is just so illogical. Ever since it was introduced, I have argued it makes no sense to limit the amount built up in a DC pension. If annual contributions are capped, then arbitrarily limiting the total fund that can be built up over the years amounts to a penalty on good investment performance. It particularly punishes pension investors if their fund performs too well, which goes against the whole ethos of long-term investing. Surely we want people to build up as much as they can?
It is time for the Government to rethink its pensions strategy and address the damaging side effects of the lifetime allowance cuts. With rising longevity, an ageing workforce, shortages of experienced workers and inadequate levels of pension saving, it is important to avoid perverse pension incentives. Abolishing the lifetime allowance would go some way towards offsetting the damage already done by the latest clampdown.
We must not let our pension system impose stealth taxes on older workers and drive them out of the labour force. Nor should we penalise people for achieving good investment returns. Pensions should be about rewarding loyal workers and encouraging long-term investment.
Ros Altmann is former pensions minister
quite right but what does any govt. care because they have their gold plated pensions.
I have argued that this life time allowance cap is a disgrace and their is no reason FOR IT.
AUTO ENROLLMENT IS NOT THE ANSWER !!!!!
WHY SHOULD PEOPLE NOT BE ALLOWED TO SAVE FOR THEIR RETIREMENT!!!!
Surely the LTA is necessary to stop the savvy from avoiding any IHT. However, I do agree £1m is too low and forces Members to play the LTA Game by crystallising benefits before they need them, it also forces Members to take more income than they need before age 75, in fear of falling foul of the additional test.
With no LTA, the latest and greatest advice would surely be to contribute all the assets you can into a DC Pension Scheme before you pop your clogs (before you reach 75 for the added tax relief bonus) and then when you’ve gone, pay it all out to your Beneficiaries’ tax free…
= DC Pensions with the main purpose of being IHT shelters.
So… we either have a Lifetime Allowance or we have yet more rules restricting (and likely taxing) excessive death benefits (something the LTA does now).
Hear, hear… I couldn’t agree more. We all know why the government introduced and subsequently reduced the lifetime allowance – tax, tax and more tax to shore up the exchequer’s spiralling deficit. Many hundreds of £millions have been effectively stolen by HMRC’s raid on people’s pension funds. Ros is absolutely right, the unforeseen consequence has been to encourage many senior people to retire early or leave their employer’s pension scheme because the incentive to carry on has been so badly affected.
With regard to the impact the LTA has on those luckily enough to be Members of UNFUNDED public sector DB Schemes, if you cast your minds back to the not to distant past 2014/15, the Government did try to alter the largest of these (the NHS Pension Scheme) which saw strikes galore and almost every man/woman and his/her dog/cat up in arms/legs, finally ending in a move to an averaging method of calculating your final salary (not much of a cost saving when you consider the size of this beast that up until recently, 2010? off the top of my head, the Government had absolutely no idea of its size/burden).
No doubt I’ll be shot down in a ball of flames here, but someone needs to say it and as a 33yr old, it’ll be my generation paying the lion’s share of these liabilities so here goes, “we need to get real with these Unfunded DB Schemes”. If you step back and look at the bigger picture, the only option the Government has had without public annihilation, is to restrict the Net benefits by reducing the LTA for all.
Someone is going to have to pay for these gold plated unfunded public sector DB Schemes and it won’t be the current decision makers, but their children and grand children.
The NHS is the largest employer in Europe and actually boasts on its website “The NHS Pension Scheme is one of the most generous and comprehensive in the UK” https://www.jobs.nhs.uk/about_nhs.html
I concede that the NHS is awesome and we are the luckiest citizens in the world to have the use of it, but the question is can we really afford it? Honestly?
I see paying for Public Services as being like paying Housekeeping money to a stay at home Wife or Husband, necessary but not sustainable if the costs exceed the earned income generated by the working spouse (i.e. the taxes paid by the Private Sector).
Does not matter what you think …
The fact is that the Country cannot afford to give the tax breaks to people who want to fund their pensions extravagantly ….
Start from the point …. there is no money ….
Then advise from where else you are going to cut Government expenditure …. and you might have a case to put …
Just to argue the moral, socially desirous function of your point is a completely sterile argument …