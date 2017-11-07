Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Advisers need instinct as well as knowledge

By

As legislators and regulators across Europe – Brexit bit between their teeth – are poised for all sorts of eventualities, advisers can at least rest assured that change is the constant on which they can depend.

But in the midst of seemingly constant flux, it can become easy to bow to what is insisted upon and lose sight of that which is needed – which, in turn, can be to the detriment of the very people said change set out to serve.

I thought of this when I saw an interesting study recently, which found that one to five-year-olds showed stories such as Rupert the Bear wearing clothes led to less factual knowledge and reasoning. Scientists say books that portray animals realistically lead to more learning and “more accurate biological understanding”.

But greater accuracy alone may not add even a modicum of meaning. And without meaning, well, there is not much. Pursuit of factual excellence while ignoring the story (of consumers lives) in which these facts are played out will not lead to better outcomes for anyone. In order to connect powerfully and meaningfully we must insist on more than cold, hard facts, creating a story that clients can not only understand but also experience.

The poet and journalist George Sylvester Viereck charmed an interview out of an initially reluctant superstar physicist. He asked: “How do you account for your discoveries? Through intuition or inspiration?”

Albert Einstein replied: “Both. I sometimes feel I am right but do not know it. When two expeditions of scientists went to test my theory, I was convinced they would confirm my theory.  I wasn’t surprised when the results confirmed my intuition but  I would have been surprised had I been wrong. I’m enough of an artist to draw freely on my imagination, which I think is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”

Throughout our development as a species, we have relied on a blend of imagination and knowledge. Both are valuable. The Oxford English Dictionary states that imagination involves “forming a mental concept of what is not actually present to the senses”.

This is imperative in the intangible world of financial services.

Phil Wickenden is managing director at Cicero Research

Recommended

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Are adviser fee models right for post-retirement clients?

How advisers charge their clients in decumulation has come under the spotlight as fresh research points to a need for reform. Consultancy The Lang Cat and CWC Research asked how advisers they see their fee models changing for decumulation portfolios. The research included 80 advice firms, 14 asset managers and 30 discretionary fund managers. Three […]

Why advisers’ focus is not on providers’ charges

Some people really like Harry Styles. Some prefer death metal. Others are more ensconced in the dancehall influenced, garage-jungle infusion known, since its first beats started booming their way out of east London council estates, as grime. Try as Messrs Cowell, Walsh et al might, any record executive attempting to fashion the next best thing […]

Frexit & contagion risk in Europe

Many commentators have suggested that the UK’s exit from the European Union will trigger a domino effect, leading to its eventual break-up. Neptune’s Rob Burnett discusses the likelihood of this happening. Read more: Important information Investment risks Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Platform charges stay flat with Cofunds among cheapest

The adviser platform market grew by 25.4 per cent in the 12 months to 30 June 2017, but average charges have remained flat. According to research from Platforum, the average charge for a £100,000 portfolio in that period was 0.41 per cent, compared to 0.40 per cent in 2016. The average charge for a £500,000 […]

3

Tributes paid as pensions luminary Mike Morrison passes away

Tributes have poured in from across the financial planning profession after the passing of veteran pensions guru Mike Morrison. Morrison passed away at his home yesterday. He was 55. Morrison gained the respect of the industry through a number of roles in his 30 years working in the profession at companies including Winterthur Life, Axa […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment