Why it is time to drop client home visits

The advice profession has transformed considerably over the past few decades. Certainly internally, it is now regarded as being of a much higher level of quality than before. Through the RDR, the qualification benchmark has been raised, remuneration has moved to a fee-based structure and regulation is more geared towards what is in the best interests of the client.
Has this evolution become more positively recognised by the general public, though?
Older generations will remember the Man from the Pru visiting people in their homes and setting up savings schemes and insurance plans for families. Of course, we recognise this as a positive activity from the past. Many households will have benefited from policies which, without an adviser, they would not have arranged themselves.
But if the role of the adviser has moved on, perhaps we should address the external perception through a change in behaviour.
At our best practice meetings, we often discuss the subject of meeting clients in their homes and whether this is still considered good practice.
Clients pay a lot of money for advice, so they should get a good service. Many advisers who visit their clients believe this is an important differentiator and helps build the relationship over the long term. Not only will some visit their homes, they will also offer great flexibility around meeting times, often resulting in evening or weekend appointments.
But are these home visits really necessary? First, they incur more time and cost for the adviser. And surely such activity is not one we should be practising in this new era for our profession anyway?
Would your solicitor come round to see you at 7pm on a Thursday evening? Of course they would
not; nor would your accountant, dentist or doctor. If advisers
want to be regarded in the same category as these other professions, we need to get clients to come and see us instead.
Not only should this help the public perception of advice as a profession but there are many other benefits of sticking to an office premises too. Doing so could make huge differences to the efficiency, productivity and profitability of a business practice. Here are some of the key advantages:
1: Time savings: Think of the time that could be saved by clients coming to the adviser instead. There are also benefits to the advisers’ work/life balance: if the practice was only open from 9am to 5pm, clients would make the effort to meet their adviser during normal office hours.
2: Cost savings: Of course, office premises incur costs but imagine the cost that could be saved on petrol and the additional work the adviser will be able to do with the time saved. I have heard examples where firms have doubled, or even tripled, their profitability as a result.
3: Availability of resources: Most advisers now use technology to support the advice process, which is much easier to use in the office, rather than on the move. Technology is not the only advantage of being in the office; more staff can also be on hand to help with client meetings.
4: No distractions: I am sure many advisers have been distracted when in meetings with clients in their homes. By the dog barking, the kids coming home from school, the phone ringing or people at the door, for example. In an office, those distractions are gone, giving the adviser and client the opportunity to fully focus their attention on the meeting.
5: Professional perception: As long as the office is kept tidy and orderly, it is positive for clients to get a feel for where their adviser works with their clients, painting a more professional perception.
There will be reasons why some advisers may still prefer to see their clients in their homes but I would say this is no longer considered best practice. The positive benefits of an adviser meeting clients at an office premises, which include improving the public perception of the advice profession, should far outweigh the costs of this investment.
Tom Hegarty is managing director at New Model Business Academy
Tosh! If we do not see people at their convenience and where all of their documents are, it will take longer to get an appt. and if they forget something then even longer to provide decent advice.
Visiting people at home has nothing whatsoever to do with being ‘unprofessional’.
I know solicitors and accountants who are successful, professional and caring who also visit Clients at home
For some clients a meeting at the office is not possible, either they don’t have the transport or they have to work, so sometimes an evening is the only option. By offering an exceptional service which I believe incorporates a home visit is the least an adviser can do, plus it makes your client feel a lot more at ease. From an adviser point of view it makes my life a lot easier as well as they have access to all of the information I need, rather than them possibly forgetting to bring paperwork into the office.
A home visit also allows you to get to know your client on a more personal basis rather than a clinical two dimensional process. We involve ourselves a lot more with our clients than a solicitor or an accountant where they are potentially facilitating a one-off/annual transaction. The adviser relationship is lifelong and meeting clients at their home forges relationships which can also lead to customer referrals. This is a proven process for successful financial advisers who are already highly regarded by their clients.
If you feel you might get the same results by not doing home visits I personally believe you are wrong.
My doctor and dentist do run surgeries out of hours, both run at least one evening a week and the dentist also offers Saturday morning meetings. For either the tools of their trade make home visits less practical although Doctors still do often make home visits as do opticians.
My accountant comes to my office now but used to come to my home.
That said I now don’t work weekends and only rarely evenings.
Seeing a client at home has a number of advantages. They will have their existing financial records to hand on pensions, investments and life policies etc. rather than asking them to bring them all to my office and invariably miss at least one.
It also puts them more at their ease to discuss financial matters which many don’t find that easy.
The technology we use is just as easy to use on the move as in the office. I can use the data from my phone or ask the client to sign into their Wifi and away I go. Its all online so really doesn’t matter where I am as long as I have Wifi.
As we move on I think we actually need to be more flexible, not less, to meet our clients needs.
The parallel with dentist or solicitors is at odds with the requirement. Dentists need specialist equipment beside them, whilst solicitors merely do monetary extractions.