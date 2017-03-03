Steve Bee: Pensions are pay and should not be unwound

Why is it that private companies feel they cannot afford defined benefit pension schemes for their employees but the Government has no trouble at all providing them for public servants?
Our Government is (directly or indirectly) the largest employer in the UK, with millions of public sector workers covered by generous DB pension promises. But such promises are largely unfunded.
Pensions are pay, and the money in pension schemes – funded or unfunded – is the deferred pay of the employees themselves, whether provided from employee or employer contributions. So I am horrified by the suggestion in the recent green paper on the future of DB pensions that the promises made by private companies could be watered down to make the schemes more affordable for employers if they hit hard times.
Taking away pension rights is akin to asking employees to pay back past salaries that are later judged to have been too high. Nobody would think that was sensible. Nor should anybody think it sensible to reduce the value of pension benefits earned in the past. Pensions are deferred pay. Deferred pay is pay.
The problem with our unfunded public sector pension liabilities in the UK is that, were they to be backed by a fund, it would be of the order of £1trn. That is a lot of money. Or at least I think it is. Those at the Government seem to lose no sleep over it. Indeed, it is something it rarely addresses when issuing its endless stream of green papers on private and state pension provision. I can only conclude that £1trn is a trivial amount in the overall scheme of things for the ship of state.
But if that is so, then I really cannot understand its reaction to the public fury raised by the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign. This generation of women have been told it would cost £30bn to reinstate the pension rights they were denied by changes to the state pension age made in 1995 and 2011. The argument made by the Government is that £30bn is a lot of money.
But if that is such an unaffordable sum for it to magic up, then how on earth is it expecting to be able to come up with the £1trn required to pay out the promised pensions to public servants? Is this something we should all be terrified of?
Perhaps not. But it seems perverse that we are constantly bombarded with rules and regulations tying up our private pension system in ever more red tape and pushing our state pension age ever higher, yet trivial issues such as paying for advice directly from pension pots gets all the media coverage.
As we approach the third decade of the 21st century, the pension system in the UK is a mess. It is falling apart. How did we allow it to happen?
Steve Bee is director at Jargonfree Benefits
Well said Steve. Accrued rights are sacrosanct and should not be touched. If they are it would amount to legalised theft of property.
There has been no “public fury” raised by WASPI. The reaction of the public, if you read any online forums that aren’t controlled by WASPI (they ruthlessly purge criticism from their own Facebook pages), is mostly amused contempt. At both the idea that the discrimination against men should continue for any longer than it has already done, and the claims of WASPI that they were “unaware” of the 1995 Pensions Act.
But leave that aside – I agree with Steve’s general point. And the question he raises is a very interesting one. For the answer, we must firstly remind ourselves that just because you have a liability of £1 trillion it does not mean we have to have £1 trillion on hand right now or we’re screwed. Since the liability is a pension, the creditor has no right to call it in early.
The government’s assumption is that as long as people continue to line up in an orderly fashion to collect their part of the £1 trillion liability – as they reach retirement age and as their turn comes around – the money will somehow be found. At worst, the pips will have to be squeaked more and more, taxes will have to keep going up and up, but who cares – they’ve been doing that for centuries and the serfs haven’t revolted yet. If people keep lining up in an orderly fashion, they can keep turning the screw gradually, and the population won’t notice.
What terrifies the government is the prospect of people losing confidence in the system, and deciding that they need to get their share *now*, because if they wait their turn it’ll all be gone. We’re seeing this already with people trying to make ill-advised transfers out of defined benefits schemes because they received a letter saying the scheme had a deficit of £[scary number].
That is the problem with WASPI. They’re not waiting their turn. Ignore the nonsense about how they didn’t get a personally addressed letter saying their turn was at 65 (they didn’t get a letter saying it was 60 either) – they know perfectly well when their turn is and they know that as per the 1995 Pensions Act it’s not now. If the government caves in, and allows 1950s-born women to jump the queue and collect their pensions at 60, then the 1960s-born women will revolt, due to the flagrant unfairness of having to wait 6 years longer for your pension than someone born on December 31 1959. And the men will revolt at the flagrant unfairness that sex discrimination will continue. Everyone who understands human nature knows that a queue only works if everyone respects the queue. If people start jumping the queue without sanction, the polite people realise that they’ll never reach the front because the queue-jumpers are constantly sending them backwards, and the queue disintegrates.
Suddenly that £1 trillion isn’t a sum of money that has to be extracted from the population over the course of a century, but a political crisis that has to be sorted now.
So that is why WASPI will get the square root of sod all. That £1 trillion deficit is manageable so long as everyone waits their turn for their share of it. Or so the government thinks. That is debateable, but what is not debateable is that the government cannot afford to suddenly have everyone clamoring to be paid their share *now*, because then the £1 trillion morphs from a theoretical future problem that may never arise to a very real crisis that it has to deal with in the present.
Wholeheartedly agree with this. It never fails to surprise me how little the government are challenged (by the industry, by media, by regulators and other scrutineers) on the cost of unfunded public sector pensions.
No one should get a FS pension. Pay everyone what they are worth and let them make their own arrangements; MPs, refuse collectors, teachers, that would concentrate their minds on ensuring good pension provision for all. Is the Prime Minister paid £150000? Probably more like £250000 pa with all the extras. We’re building up a ridiculous and unpayable debt my grandchildren will not be able to pay. Why? Because MPs only think in 5 year terms.
IF you are in fact correct that ‘pensions are pay’ that is precisely what is wrong.
I grew up regarding pensions as a privilege – a perk. Firms (and I ran one with 40 employees) had a decent wage – that came first. Pensions, luncheon vouchers, company cars etc were all the add-ons.
I have always maintained that a firms responsibility is to pay a competitive salary and provide decent working conditions. Anything else is up to the individual. There is far too much nannying and far too little self- help and little responsibility taken by individuals. And the idea that pension is salary just points to firms who don’t want to pay decent wages.
Pensions are treated as deferred pay under (from memory) article 120 of the Treaty of Rome.
Cutting pension promises can be seen as Constructive Dismissal. ( Hello Steve)
So why defer pay in the first place. You can’t pay the mortgage on deferred pay. I say again it is just a way for employers to skimp on salaries with a vague promise for the future. Few now have a job for life and early leavers generally pick up peanuts.
The industry has been very adept at selling the advantage to employers and often conning the staff into thinking they are getting a good deal. Some undoubtedly are, but there are indisputable benefits for the firm and many an FD has had (let us say) a juicy incentive for setting up the scheme with a particular provider or adviser.
Steve I could not agree anymore. Spot on.