Steve Bee: Are we nearing the final days for pensions?

I have been working in the pensions industry for almost five decades now. In that time, I have been witness to a great deal of upheaval in what seems like an unnecessarily ever-changing sector.
That said, I honestly do not think I have ever encountered such a strong feeling of hopelessness as that which currently engulfs the subject of pensions provision in our country.
Everyone I talk to, everything I read in the financial press and almost everything I see on social media points to negativity on the issue. To me, this paints a very bleak future. It feels as if we are nearing the final days for pensions:
- Days in which we are far more likely to hear of pension schemes closing than opening; when advisers feel unable to advise on the freedom and choice regime
- Days when the certainties of the state pension promise evaporate before our eyes
- Days when ever more effort is concentrated on stopping a few people from saving too much; when hardly any is expended on helping the vast majority save at all
- Days when rival products to pensions are devised by those who should really know what is best for us
- Days that will never be looked back on as a golden age for pensions; when looking out for yourself has overtaken the natural urge to look out for others.
Over the course of the past few years, a national pension protest movement has grown in towns and cities up and down the land. It is known as the Women Against State Pension Inequality, although its Waspi acronym has become so familiar it is no longer necessary for most who talk about it to explain what it is.
Will pensions prevail?
The poorly-communicated increases to the state pension ages towards the end of the 20th century left a whole generation of women with little or no time to readjust their already fragile retirement plans, and the most vulnerable among them have been left with no contingency in place.
A generation of women who, by and large, had not been well served by the pension system of the 60s, 70s and 80s anyway were laid low by the quiet changes of the next decade.
That the same generation was subjected to further increases in their pension ages in 2011, when many of them were already grandmothers – another kick in the teeth for them.
These millions of women have many valid complaints. Their complaints fall on deaf political ears but they are being heard loud and clear by the many millions of children and grandchildren who bear daily witness to their plight.
What kind of message about the pension system in this country does this send cascading down the generations? It is certainly nothing positive, only adding to the general negativity surrounding the sector in these dark times.
Steve Bee is director at Jargonfree Benefits
Cant disagree with you on this Steve…..
Is the pension the metaphorical, dead horse, continuing to be flogged to see if can struggle on for a few more steps ?
You are right Steve – very depressing indeed.
In fact the destruction of our pension systems, both private pensions and the state pension, is fundamental to the public’s acute feelings of extreme distrust of the Government, and all that they say and do.
I have personally written many times about this, and the reasons for it.
However, it does not seem any the more palatable even after recognising that successive Governments of all political persuasions have failed to act on the UK’s obvious changing demographics, and after they have spent our National Insurance Contributions on all things relating to their own re-election rather than that to which they were intended – namely our retirement savings and prosperity.
There is, in fact, a way back to a living state pension, and indeed a state pension at age 60 for all, but it will take some years to achieve. Arguably, we are on that course now, with a maximum lifetime allowance of £800,000 and what I fully expect to be a super tax on pension income over £40,000 per year. However, even then, it will only be achievable if we all understand the current problem, and most importantly, how that problem came about in the first place.
Not even a Government can spend the same money twice.
Taxation revenues are for the betterment of the people, and not for furthering the election prospects of the government in power at the time.
Finally, and this is the utmost important point, which the people and Governments desperately need to understand –
It does not matter how important, or how essential you might feel a particular Government policy, or undertaking might be, and neither does it matter one jot if you, we or they believe that the pet project concerned is of such high social importance that we simply must have it …. if we cannot afford it as a country and an economy …. then we simply cannot have it.
Successive Government overspending was bound to come home to roost eventually, and perhaps we are the generation when that did indeed happen.
The people have lost their pensions, and subsequently they have lost any trust or belief in those who purport to lead us … Governments. Both the Brexit vote, and the Presidential election are examples in point. As a private comment, I would also say … God help us all if Marine Le Pen succeeds in her endeavour to be elected as the French President, as the collapse of the Euro, and the EU would then be almost certain, and it is quite easy to see another war with Germany.
The fact is … Successive Governments have spent all of our pensions ….. on something else, and then more so.
True words but then its not just pensions, its every area of life that politicians and lobbying offices are destroying. There is actually very little thought from opposition other than how can I gain political or moral points, spouting promises and solutions that are in many cases totally unworkable.
There is a constant drive to have everything for next to nothing, whilst imposing greater costs to pay for the politicians, regulation and lobbyist.
As for the State Pension, it has become a vote sweetener that will bankrupt the country, promising greater payments we cannot afford. The Government is already placing the cost of their promises back on the private sector via AUTO Enrolment, whilst taking employer NI stating this is paying for your state pension.
The only Final Salary arrangements are now mainly in the Public Sector, as the Private Sector cannot afford them. Again, this is building up a debt the nation cannot afford, but everyone is to afraid the tell the Doctors, Nurses, Police, Fire, Armed Forces that the nation cannot afford these schemes.
The real eye burning fact is, this is all paid for by the private sector, as their taxes are the true revenue, Public Sector taxes are no more then claiming back what the Private Sector had already paid, paid out and tax again.
“Everyone I talk to, everything I read in the financial press and almost everything I see on social media points to negativity on the issue. ”
Then maybe you should unfollow WASPI.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betteridge's_law_of_headlines
“These millions of women have many valid complaints. Their complaints fall on deaf political ears but they are being heard loud and clear by the many millions of children and grandchildren who bear daily witness to their plight.”
WASPI was at its peak a few tens of thousands, and following the acrimonius schism among the five founders, who fell out over whether to demand a full reversal of the 1995 Pensions Act or mere “transitional measures” that would leave most of their members in exactly the same position as they are now, it now probably numbers no more than a thousand. Ridiculous hyperbole.
The vast majority of women were well aware of the legislation passed to eliminate inequality between men and women in regard to State Pension Age. It was extensively discussed in newspapers, TV shows and government leaflets.
Sascha K – Many women were totally unaware that their pension rights were being altered without proper consultation by somebody we should all be able to trust . – The Government.
An advert in the newspaper or a government leaflet does not constitute consultation.
Steve Bee is very kind with his word – I say the government is a thief.
I agree, an advert in a newspaper does not constitute a consultation.
However, a green paper inviting responses, followed by a white paper policy document and a Bill debated and passed through parliament does constitute a “proper consultation”.
Sascha K – If the legislation had been widely discussed, surely someone might have noticed that women born in ’53 were due to reach state pension age in 5 different years – 2015,16,17,18,19. Even Steve Webb has admitted he was wrongly advised and didn’t understand the consequences.
How could Steve Webb not understand the consequences? Regardless of whether or not you agree with the timetable, it isn’t exactly difficult to understand. The briefing paper he was provided with included both a timetable and a chart showing the steepness of the rise. What consequences did he not understand?
For someone who was apparently bamboozled by the Act, he did a remarkably good job defending it against heavy scrutiny from the opposition across several debates.
It does not matter whether you think that people had sufficient consultation or not.
In fact it does not really matter if people had any consultation at all.
It certainly does not matter whether you agreed with the changes or not.
And it does not matter whether the changes to male and female pensions was fair or not.
There was no other way that any Government could save that amount of public expenditure.
There was a massive Government overspend on revenues being received.
There was no money left in the Government tax revenues – Labour left a note to confirm this.
There was and is NO MONEY LEFT.
We have NO MONEY for state pensions of the magnitude that they were.
Successive Governments have spent you pension money on other things.
(see my comments above in the second post).
“…..looking out for yourself has overtaken the natural urge to look out for others”
Am I to presume that this piece laments the passing of DB schemes? If so there will be no tears from me or many firms either. It is the responsibility of firms to provide a competitive salary and conducive working conditions. There are not benefit agencies or an ex-officio arm of the DWP.
It is most definitely the responsibility of each and every one of us to look out for ourselves as far as our pensions, savings, and general finances are concerned. (With, of course, the help of a good IFA).
Where I will agree is the interminable fiddling with the rules, the disincentivisation of those who actually want to save into a pension and the disjointed and stupid ideas coming from those who govern us in order to squeeze out as much tax revenue as possible. As for those who are not saving – this is crocodile tears. These people (by and large) are heavily indebted and would probably be better advised to reduce their debt burden before even considering all the wonderful products on offer from the financial services community.