Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Martin Tilley: Sipp complaint headlines do not paint the whole picture

By

It is important Sipps are not all tarred with the same brush

High-level publications have recently highlighted the dangers of generalisation and how one size does not fit all.

Analytics company Globaldata released an interesting report on UK Sipps earlier this month. Drawing on data from the Association of British Insurers, it concluded the Sipp market is flourishing, having grown by 55 per cent from 2016.

At the same time, however, the Financial Ombudsman Service’s 2017/18 annual review indicates a 37 per cent increase in Sipp complaints.

The recent increase in Sipp numbers is explained by consumers wishing to take advantage of the pension freedoms introduced in 2015 – and rightly so. Many approaching a drawdown date have accumulated funds in products designed in the 1980s or before, none of which would have included the features now available, so a switch to a modern product was always likely to happen.

Sipp market tipped to see £2bn growth each year

In fact, this had been occurring well before the freedoms, as the ability to avoid an annuity, often quoted as being introduced in 2015, was actually available to some from 2006.

Sipps are often the logical new choice for a decumulation product but what exactly is the Sipp market?

Many platform-based personal pensions are deemed Sipps but, in reality, they are packaged products providing access to regulated funds only. These are the Sipps which have seen the vast majority of the growth but not the Sipps that have triggered the complaints at the Ombudsman.

These complaints largely relate to “full Sipps” and centre around the non-standard assets they accepted. The two Sipp types should not be confused by the single designation Sipps, or at least greater explanation should be given.

Industry experts suggest there are currently over 1.75 million Sipps in existence. The Ombudsman’s report refers to an increase in complaints over successive annual periods from 1,493 to 2,051.

Malcolm McLean: Beware the gathering Sipp storm

Clearly, the increase is of concern and the individual cases will be independently reviewed by the Ombudsman. However, in the context of the total Sipp market, while worrying, it represents a small percentage.

Other headlines claim the pension freedoms have caused many retirees to withdraw their whole pension pots and are holding the proceeds in cash or investing them into Isas. However, those with liquid assets outside of their pensions have been ceasing or reducing drawdown, instead preferring to live off personal assets and reduce the size of their taxable estate.

Fortunately, the FCA’s consultation on drawdown pathways does recognise the distinction – at least partly. It suggests default pathways should prevent inappropriate cash deposit strategies, where consumers risk running out of money. It also acknowledges that these are less likely and possibly not necessary for those with larger funds and for those who do genuinely self-invest through non-standard assets.

The solutions put forward by the consultation are well meaning and aim to provide for better consumer outcomes. But the fact regulatory intervention is felt necessary is itself brought about because of a lack of financial education. Those that do not seek advice rely upon what they read in the headlines – which might not always be the best source on which to base important life decisions.

Martin Tilley is director of technical services at Dentons Pension Management

Recommended

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
2

Aviva and tech provider take joint responsibility for platform errors

Aviva is telling platform users that third party technology provider FNZ is jointly responsible for fixing errors experienced because of its replatforming project in January. Aviva moved assets on its platform from Bravura technology to FNZ six months ago but the project has been beset with issues, including advisers and clients not receiving payments, trades […]

Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru

Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]
1

Legal & General IM accused of compliance failures

Legal and General Investment Management has come under fire from at least three whistleblowers who claim compliance failures have put its clients at risk, according to reports. According to the Financial Times, a number of employees have submitted complaints to the FCA in recent weeks focusing on the risk culture at the $1trn (£760bn) active […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS to return ‘vast majority’ of assets after DFM collapse

Clients of collapsed discretionary fund manager Beaufort Securities will soon get their money back from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, the lifeboat fund has announced. The “vast majority” of clients of Beaufort Asset Clearing Services will see 100 per cent of their cash and assets returned after a plan to compensate clients was agreed, the […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

FCA welcomes lenders’ pledge to help ‘mortgage prisoners’

The FCA has welcomed a commitment from three mortgage industry bodies to help borrowers tied to reversion rates switch products. UK Finance, the Building Societies Association and the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association announced the commitment today. The agreement, which covers 59 authorised lenders representing 93 per cent of the UK residential mortgage market, comes after […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Martin Evans 31st July 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Well said, and not just SIPP’s. The media these days have very little balance, if any. The only news reported being bad news, all to often hyped up out of all truth.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com