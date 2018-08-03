Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: HMRC seeks more power

By

Phil WickendenHM Revenue & Customs is concerned its power is no longer fit for purpose given the extent to which financial information is now held electronically.

HMRC already uses information gathered from banks, peer-to-peer lenders and other financial institutions, then checks it against individuals’ tax returns. Its Connect system draws on information from myriad government and corporate sources to create a profile of each taxpayer’s total income.

Connect broadly deals with information spontaneously available in government departments or as part of the digital footprint people leave when they use the internet. Where this varies from the information provided by the taxpayer, the account is flagged and could be subject to further investigation.

But HMRC is now seeking further powers to obtain such information without independent oversight from the tax tribunal. Plans set out in a consultation could allow it to submit information requests to financial institutions, accountants, lawyers, estate agents and other third parties without first seeking approval from the tax tribunal.

Information requests covering basic bank account information are likely to become more frequent following the introduction of the Common Reporting Standard, through which overseas tax authorities will automatically receive data on taxpayers’ UK accounts. However, obtaining prior consent from the tribunal in other cases is an essential check which basically helps safeguard taxpayers against fishing expeditions.

As an alternative, the consultation proposes introducing a new financial institution information request right to allow HMRC to obtain bank statements, transaction histories and other basic banking information “reasonably required to check a taxpayers’ tax position” without tribunal approval. Should HMRC adopt this approach, other requests for information would remain subject to tax tribunal approval.

The consultation, which closes on 2 October, makes a number of other proposals for reform of the schedule 36 power intended to “ensure that HMRC’s powers remain effective and in line with international standards”.

These include extending the power to allow HMRC to access any information reasonably required for its tax functions, potentially extending to information that would enable it to seize assets or make a taxpayer insolvent, and streamlining the process for imposing penalties on third parties which do not comply with requests.

Make no mistake, this is the tipping of the scales. Five years ago, those making minor tax errors would feel fairly safe. But HMRC now has more information and more access.

Phil Wickenden is managing director at Cicero Research

Recommended

M&G boss exits in leadership reshuffle ahead of Pru demerger

M&G Prudential has revealed a raft of leadership changes ahead of its demerger from Prudential. M&G Prudential was formed in August last year through the merger of asset manager M&G and Prudential’s UK and European life business. Among the changes announced today are that M&G Investments chief executive Anne Richards will leave the company to head […]

Aviva platform reports positive flows despite tech failures

Aviva says its platform business has grown despite a troubled technology upgrade that has frustrated many advisers. In its half year results this morning, Aviva says its advised platform “maintained positive net fund flows and increased assets under management despite the major IT migration project undertaken during the period”. Net flows were positive at £2.2bn, but […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

Mothers missing out on millions

New HMRC figures show number of ‘mothers missing out on millions’ in pension rights has doubled in two years – Steve Webb Figures published on 24th March by HM Revenue & Customs show a doubling in the number of mothers missing out unnecessarily on vital pension rights because of a change in the rules on Child […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

dublin

Baillie Gifford to set up post-Brexit Dublin base

Baillie Gifford has chosen Dublin as the location for a European subsidiary post-Brexit. The business says it has been exploring various options to allow it to keep serving its European clients once the UK leaves the European Union. The move follows other investment and financial services firms announcing they will set up operations outside the […]

Risk-reward-attitude-profit

Collapsed DFM to compensate for failing to act in client’s interest

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled a collapsed discretionary fund manager must compensate a client for failing to properly assess a client’s interests. Mr R’s complaint is about £45,000 of his self-invested personal pension, which was placed in Leicester-based Horizon Stockbroking. He is represented by Martin Aitken Financial Services who advised him about transferring his […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com