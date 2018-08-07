Money Marketing
View more on these topics

The Big Interview: Discus’s Gillian Hepburn on platforms’ responsibility to help orphan clients

By

Embark Group’s head of strategic partnerships and Discus co-founder Gillian Hepburn on why the FCA is right to challenge the market on orphan clients

This week’s interviewee is Gillian Hepburn, head of strategic partnerships at Embark and co-founder of DFM consultancy Discus. As we meet, the interim findings of the FCA’s platform market study have just been published. Armed with coffee we try to process the implications for the industry.

Hepburn’s career in financial services began accidentally like so many others. Her passion for English literature led to a degree in the subject, but a week’s teaching practice was enough to convince Hepburn that it was not for her.

Her next-door neighbour, Standard Life’s then head of HR, convinced her to try a summer job at the Edinburgh firm. The following year, 1988, Hepburn was one of the first to be accepted into its new graduate programme.

In today’s world, financial services and technology run hand in hand. But it was not always so. Hepburn was involved in the nascent Standard Life Wrap when “there were six of us sitting in a room scratching our heads”. The team had heard about the platform revolution in Australia and involved FNZ early on to build it.

“At that stage, one of the first questions we asked financial advisers was whether they had broadband. That was only 12 years ago. We have come so far,” she says.

It was a world in which some advisers were still earning 8 per cent commission on bonds. But the enlightened could see the writing on the wall. The Standard Life Wrap team wanted to use tech to help advisers make the transition by getting them to start thinking about how they could build client-centric advice models and embed value.

“We were driving people to think about the service they wanted to offer, how to segment their clients and what the ongoing charge should look like.”

So, 12 years on, does Hepburn still believe platforms can help drive advice businesses forward? And how will they be affected by the FCA’s platform market review?

CV

2016-present: Director, Discus; Head of strategic partnerships, Embark Group

2012-2016: Consultant, Quality Platform Solutions

2010-2012: Associate director, intermediary business, Cornelian Asset Managers

1988-2010: Wrap business development manager, Standard Life

She is interested in orphan clients and the pool of potential investors that many advisers still do not believe they can serve profitably.

The FCA picks up on this issue, highlighting the fact these individuals may be paying significant advice fees through their platform without the benefits of proper advice. It says platforms could warn them about the possibility of being short-changed and the fact they could switch.

Hepburn raises a critical point: a client who decides to invest in a risk-rated portfolio on a platform, either advised or direct, is entrusting the platform to look after their money. So it is not surprising the FCA is challenging them to do more to drive better client outcomes.

But critics of the FCA question whether platforms should be expected to act as the industry’s police for orphan clients. And they make a valid point: independent advisers, and even many restricted advisers, use more than one platform, so each one often does not hold all of the client’s investable assets, or know about its off-platform assets or financial history. So how can a platform ever be confident a client is actually an orphan?

Embark, the newest adviser platform running on FNZ technology, has a clear target of mid-market clients. Hepburn says she has learnt a lot about client engagement from its work with robos – it is the provider of Nutmeg’s e-Sipp (Embark Group also owns Sipp providers Hornbuckle and Rowanmoor).

She says platforms have to think more about their relevancy to the end consumer: “It’s not about the brand, it’s more about the functionality.”

So perhaps instead of whistle-blowing to orphans platforms could do more to help advisers serve clients profitably where they have fallen away from advice. If the adviser cannot or will not do this, why shouldn’t adviser platforms offer a direct-to-consumer service or integrate with D2C platforms to offer such clients a choice?

It is clear that Hepburn and Embark are thinking about these issues, and others are too. “Orphan clients have worked hard to earn that money and they are entrusting their money to us.” The FCA is right to challenge us to help them.

Miranda Seath is research director at Platforum

Recommended

Wells Street Journal: Pensions Regulator lobs a rotten Nest egg

Much has been made of the Government’s taxpayer funded campaign encouraging voters to back remaining in the EU. The Leave side predictably went ballastic when details emerged of the 14-page booklet sent to every household in the UK at a cost of £9m. Leading Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage also presumably received the handy […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
2

Aviva and tech provider take joint responsibility for platform errors

Aviva is telling platform users that third party technology provider FNZ is jointly responsible for fixing errors experienced because of its replatforming project in January. Aviva moved assets on its platform from Bravura technology to FNZ six months ago but the project has been beset with issues, including advisers and clients not receiving payments, trades […]
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

Peter Hargreaves has jumped to 42nd position on the Sunday Times Rich List, a climb of nine places from last year, after seeing his wealth grow £849m to £3.2bn. Hargreaves is no longer on the Hargreaves Lansdown board but has kept a 32.2 per cent stake in the company – the value of which has […]

Guide front cover - thumbnail

Guide: how to… audit your auto-enrolment scheme compliance

As the Pensions Regulator starts to bare its teeth and the changes mentioned in the Budget and Queen’s Speech start to come into force, it is essential that you understand your scheme and the processes you need to undertake to ensure it remains compliant. Our second re-enrolment guide looks at how to audit the key areas of your auto-enrolment scheme.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Sipp provider faces 500 FOS claims

A law firm says it has submitted 500 claims to the Financial Ombudsman Service over an embattled Sipp provider. Pressure has been increasing on Liberty Sipp over misselling allegations, with the latest round of cases valued at £18m. Solicitors Anthony Philip James & Co allege Liberty Sipp failed to treat customers fairly by accepting a […]

Danby Bloch: The case for income investing

It has been said advisers place too little emphasis on income from client’s investments “A gentlemen could jog along comfortably on £40,000 a year!” was the judgement of a man who knew what he was talking about when someone’s worth was measured by income rather than capital value. This emphasis on income was common throughout the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com