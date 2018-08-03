Clive Waller: Why I am going cold on cashflow modelling

I have been a huge fan of cashflow modelling since the days you could write it on a fag packet. I have argued that advisers who do not follow this practice are not doing their job. Yet I am now becoming disillusioned.
This is not least because the regulator is considering making use of cashflow modelling tools compulsory in some situations.
My instinct is to shy away from regulators sticking their noses into process as opposed to outcome. They are becoming too prescriptive, increasing adviser costs and not improving client outcomes.
But it started when I went through the process myself. It was far, far too detailed.
In days gone by most folk in work received defined benefit pensions at retirement. If they were lucky they received two-thirds of salary. They also tended to have life cover/death in service pension and income protection. There was no need for cashflow. Tax-free cash and residual pension was pretty easy to manage and most contingency was covered – the exceptions being divorce and redundancy.
The first cashflow diagram I ever saw was from Skandia. It illustrated income over a working life (a) dropping to almost nothing (b) at retirement. The simple message was, “How much are you prepared to sacrifice from (a) in order to increase (b)?” Since (b) would be less than (a), the second question was, “What are you going to give up doing that you do now (such as holidays)?” Perfect.
The first rule of retirement planning should be, “if I cannot afford it, I will not do it”. It is how most folks live in work and in retirement. Financial planning can make it easier, but it cannot provide a detailed forecast. There are just too many variables.
Divorce damages financial plans more than a grenade, yet most advisers are reluctant to discuss it with clients
My second issue with cashflow modelling today is that too many advisers focus on investment return rather than contingency.
Investment should not be an issue. It should be boring. Just assume a return of inflation plus 1 per cent, or whatever works for you and your client. It tells you how much to invest, for how long and provides a benchmark, so you can tweak it.
The events that cause financial planning chaos are death, divorce, disability and redundancy. Trust me. When my wife tragically died, my financial plan was a total mess.
Based on Office for National Statistics data, 42 per cent of marriages end in divorce.
Divorce does more damage to financial plans than a grenade, yet most advisers are reluctant to discuss it with clients. How will you explain to your client that you did not discuss this most likely of contingencies, because you did not want to hurt anybody’s feelings?
My third point is around Parkinson’s Law. Planning tools tend to expand to justify the price the manufacturer believes it can get away with. They are far too complex. If we allow regulators to get involved, it will be just like Mifid II and GDPR – a license for lawyers and compliance consultants to print money.
So, next time you are going through the cashflow process, just remember to ask what will happen on death, disability, divorce or redundancy, and not worry too much how they will survive on a 50 per cent reduction in income. Because, trust me, they will.
You make very valid observations and I agree that the FCA should focus on outcomes and stop pushing up costs for the client.
I have another issue with cashflow modelling as it appears that many advisers and the FCA think that basing a lifetime plan on an average life expectancy is sensible. About half of our clients will live beyond the average age (statistically) and medical advances are anyway likely to keep them and all of us going for longer, so how is cashflow modelling allowing for that?
Good article.
I am writing a guide about retirement income planning and my view it is important to plan ahead but you cant be too detailed as things change.
Instead of a detailed year by year cash flow, for clients with modest financial wealth, you can look at income requirements and their objectives in stages e.g. early retirement, mid retirement and later life.
This is not perfect, but is an easy way to get clients to think about the future and focus on the essential question; flexibility or certainty and at what stage in retirement it makes sense to start getting guarantees.
The point is most people can predict what they want a certain age but they can predict what they want at a particular stage of their retirement.
As Eisenhower is alleged to have said: plans are a waste of time but planning is essential. All you points about cashflow modelling are sensible. Silly cashflow modelling is as dangerous as any other bad planning. But a superficial reading of the headline and introduction might lead a reader to think you were attacking the principle of cashflow modelling.The point of the excrete is to get the clients to think about their futures and to try and point some numbers on their thoughts.
I don’t have a problem with making cashflow planning compulsory but I do object to advisers using the technique stupidly and in a limited, literal tick-box way.
I have never been a fan. Napoleon famously said, “No plan survives contact with the enemy.” Replacing “enemy” with “life” sums up why cashflow modeling is a counterproductive waste of time and money. Every time I’ve seen it used the victim – sorry, the client – ends up being oversold every conceivable product under the sun with no money or flexibility left in their lives. It’s the personal finance equivalent of the Maginot Line. Our way of planning aims to build in as much flexibility as possible, so clients can cope with unexpected unknowns. Returning to French military analogies, you could say we prefer what Churchill, in his rather bad French, referred to as ‘la masse de manoeuvre’- the mobile reserve – to Maginot Line type solutions.
Well, the headline bait worked. I agree with Clive, but when I speak with other advisers, all say that they use cashflow as a conversation about the future, not a forecast (or words to that effect)… Absolutely on the divorce issue, I make several points to clients.
1. This is a version of the future, but it is highly unlikely to be right
2. We are making loads of assumptions, we can tweak them endlessly, but the biggest is that you stay together
3. Review, review, review for progress and adjustment.
Looking forwards to the Great Pensions Debate in November…
I think it is wrong for it to be prescribed by the regulator. That said I am a big fan of cash flow modelling as part of the financial planning process.
What I have experienced is that a thorough process considering what if scenarios, client involvement in the assumptions used and a clear understanding that plans need to be reviewed results in a high level of client engagement.
I have just come out of a meeting with a client where his attention to the detail of the multiple potential outcomes was great to witness.
Financial planning makes for better financial advice with an engaged client. Frankly it’s much more valuable than banging on about boring products like ISAs and Pension plans!
As I’ve written elsewhere, cash flow modelling is akin to setting your sails according to how the wind’s blowing today, in the certain knowledge that tomorrow it’ll be blowing in a different direction.
How frequently do you adjust/revise your forecast, how many different assumptions do you use and how many What if? scenarios do you build into each CFM exercise? You can produce a truly massive range of possible, theoretical outcomes, not a single one of which may actually come to pass.
Hmmm…I’m definitely a sceptic when it comes to these overly-complex software packages. This is for a very simple reason: The unexpected has a very strong chance of occurring, thus rendering the best-laid plans into dust.
It’s all very well flying off to Canada (or somewhere) to be preached at by a cashflow modelling advocate/guru, but I meet too many IFA’s that seem to disregard the basics in their ‘vision’ of ‘investment management & tax planning’.
As I was reminded by Henry Tapper in a recent piece he wrote: –
“One of the first things I learnt in my training as an insurance salesman was that there were three insurables; people could insure against dying too soon, getting sick and living too long.”
He’s right and I was astonished at a recent seminar I attended to be met with the following response to my question about how much life cover, critical illness insurance, income protection and annuities those sitting on my table had arranged in the last couple of years:-
“None – I’m after assets under advice” or “what…too much trouble” and even “I don’t know how to” (yes, really!).
So, drop the fancy software (which clients don’t understand) and concentrate on what really matters.
Set up the insurances – where needed – first, then start looking at tax-wrappers and all the other sexy stuff!