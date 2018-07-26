Tom Hegarty: Is GDPR a threat to businesses?

Two months into the new rules, advisers are still far from welcoming the change

The General Data Protection Regulation came into force on 25 May. The new rules require personal data to be purchased lawfully and fairly and only collected for specified and legitimate purposes. It must be relevant and limited to what is necessary for it to be processed, accurate and up to date, and processed in a manner which maintains the appropriate level or security for personal data.

Here is a reminder of the changes the industry has had to deal with:

New accountability requirements: Compliance to the principles must be demonstrated and a written record of data protection activities must be kept at all businesses.

For advisers, the biggest concerns focus on the client’s right to be forgotten and the fact newsletters and keeping in touch activities can be stopped.

‘Sledgehammer to crack a nut’

So, a couple of months into the new rules, we recently asked our members whether they thought GDPR posed a threat to their business. Encouragingly, just 36 per cent said yes and 64 per cent said no.

But while the overarching response was that it is not a threat, it is certainly not seen as a welcome change. Many said there has been a cost to implementing new systems or processes, both monetarily and time-wise, and there were also comments around the capability of back office systems recording client preferences.

One respondent called the new regulation a “sledgehammer to crack a nut”, with another saying: “What’s the point? Cold callers and scammers will find a way to get around it anyway.”

The most important issue for firms is to ensure that they understand the new rules, so they do not fall foul to the heavy fines

There is also concern that the interpretation of GDPR differs between firms. What is more, some said they had not made any or only minimal changes, as they were already Data Protection Act compliant. As one commentator put it: “GDPR is only an extension of what we did. It also enables us to further assure the client on the level of our service and the care we take of their information.”

While the additional burden of regulation is not going to close businesses, it is clear most advisers have not welcomed the changes and stricter rules.

The most important issue for both established firms and those new to the industry is to ensure they understand the new rules, so they do not fall foul to the heavy fines, and can flourish in the new world.

Tom Hegarty is managing director of the New Model Business Academy