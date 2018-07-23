Ros Altmann: Brexit uncertainty not over yet for advisers

Given all the turmoil in politics, I want to look at Brexit this week. Parliament is so engrossed in this ongoing drama that other policy issues are being pushed aside.
The prime minister’s Chequers cabinet awayday produced a framework on which negotiations with the EU might be based, with proposals that would acknowledge the needs of British businesses, jobs and Northern Ireland border problems.
But two years on from the referendum and more than halfway through the Article 50 notice period, where are we really?
Unfortunately, we are still near first base, and everyone in the financial services industry is affected whether we like it or not.
Advisers will need to hold clients’ hands through the political uncertainty of the next few months. Brexit is taking up most policy bandwidth right now; there are consultations and talks about reform but major initiatives are not on the cards. The cold-calling ban has been put on hold, vital social care funding reform has been delayed and things like the pensions dashboard are stuck in limbo.
The government wants free trade and alignment in goods regulations, but there is less clarity so far on services, which comprise the overwhelming majority of the economy. A system of mutual recognition of standards and products would be ideal.
Theresa May has adopted a more practical position than before. For more than a year, businesses have been explaining to ministers the importance of certainty over future arrangements and as close to frictionless trade as possible, while also ensuring standards are aligned so our goods and services are accepted in the EU and vice versa.
Time and again ministers told them not to worry; that Europe would agree to our demands.
But in recent weeks, businesses decided those assurances could not be relied upon. Prior to the latest cabinet agreement the level of anxiety had reached fever pitch.
Uncertainty has already driven many financial services and industrial firms to invest overseas instead of the UK, and difficulties in attracting skilled workers from other countries has held back development of service industries.
The position of the extreme Brexiteers did not command a majority in parliament. The resulting departure of key hardliners could pave the way to a more sensible, pragmatic outcome.
The majority of Conservatives do not believe the British people voted to lose our manufacturing success or our world-leading positions in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, research and finance – yet that would be the consequence of an extreme Brexit. As the party of business, most back May’s more pragmatic approach. I expect her to see off a leadership challenge.
The sooner we settle such political manoeuvering and our relationship with the EU, the sooner we can get some of these much-needed initiatives back on track.
Ros Altmann is former pensions minister
Pointless article!
Ros Altmann says “The majority … do not believe the British people voted to lose our manufacturing success or our world-leading positions in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, research and finance – yet that would be the consequence of an extreme Brexit.” Really? Why? We won’t suddenly become less intelligent and less innovative as a nation once we unshackle ourselves from the corpse that is the EU. If anything, the need and improved ability to compete in the world outside the EU will sharpen us as a nation, while the EU cossets and bureaucratises its members into an uncompetitive economic oblivion. Ask yourself the question “If I had a prospective business partner as used to the soft life and as poor at financial management as the EU, would I take them on?” Unless you wanted your business to end in a breadline the answer would be a firm “NO”. So, leave it out with your Remainer propaganda Ros, because you are part of Barnier and Juncker’s fifth-column that is making any deal harder to do.
Are you really trying to persuade us, Ros, that Brexit uncertainty is why the cold-calling ban has been put on hold? Or why vital social care funding reform has been delayed? Or why things like the pensions dashboard are stuck in limbo? What a load of tripe ~ as, it has to be said, were most of your ideas for reform of the UK’s horrendously complicated retirement benefits framework.
I asked when we were running up to the referendum: If we were currently NOT part of the EU and, looking at it from the outside, the vote was whether we should join as opposed to staying out and governing ourselves, how many people would have voted to join? To my knowledge, no reply, not a single one, was ever posted which, I think, is a reply of its own.
Ros makes the point that May lost her majority for a hard Brexit, a crashing out of the EU without some sort of a deal. Recent polls suggest the British electorate would overturn the Leave vote if there were another referendum.
Given how difficult it is apparently going to be for businesses from a non EU country like ours to trade in EU countries, how does one explain the relatively decent success of Apple, Microsoft, Ford, Nissan, McDonald’s, Sony, Nike etc etc etc…..
Decades ago, if I was ever indecisive, my boss used to tell me to simply “make a decision, then make it right”. Reckon the UK should heed her advice…
Heaven (or someone) protect us from obdurate Brexiteers. Perhaps they missed Max Hastings recent article in the Times. Unfortunately these Col. Blimps cleave to a long gone past. Time to have the double brested suits remodelled.
I have advised all those even slightly eligible to apply for EU passports. These may even be “bought” from either Mata or Cyprus following a suitable investment.
For those able emigration may be considered.
The state of the country is profoundly depressing. We have an innept government with no better candidates in prospect (indeed many are even worse) and a joke for an opposition.
We are in even more dire straits than in 1940.At least then we had the hope of help from the USA.
I have a friend who owns a coachbuilding firm and employs 25 people. He buys chassis and engines from Germany, builds them here for industrial use, and sells all of them back to Germany. Crashing out of the EU Mogg-style will destroy this business and throw the specialised workers onto the scrap heap. There must be lots of business like this.
Interesting legal analysis by Martin Howe QC on the Brexit White Paper.
It suggests the complete opposite of this article. Most notably, with respect to the Irish border.
The author refers to “business” as if it were one.
The reality is some businesses trade exclusively in the EU, some in part and most not at all.
Those businesses shouting loudest tend to be the multi-nationals.
Whose influences on EU regulation tend to be highly self-rewarding, and at the expense of SMEs and innovation.
Is it any wonder EU productivity is poor, or that 90% of future global growth is ex EU?