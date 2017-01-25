Just eyes service for orphan clients following rebrand

Just, the company born out of the merger of Just Retirement and Partnership, has unveiled its rebrand and is eyeing the launch of a service for orphan clients.

The company, formed after the merger last year, announced its rebrand last week, as revealed by Money Marketing.

The new branding will be rolled out across the group in stages, starting this month with all “individually underwritten retirement income solutions”.

Speaking to Money Marketing, UK retail managing director Hugh McKee says the business has several ideas for how it will help advisers cope with challenges coming from “vulnerable customers”.

McKee says: “We have picked up through adviser research that there are many advisory practices that have gone upmarket. There are some clients who have been left behind. Advisers have a degree of consciousness about needing somebody to help support those clients.

“We have got some strong ideas and we are working with advisory groups about developing a proposition to help those advisers support those clients that perhaps do not fit neatly into the adviser’s business model.”

Just also plans to work with the Plain English Campaign to simplify customer communication.

Adviser research also contributed to the company’s rebranding.

McKee says: “We did a lot of work over the past six months with advisers preparing for this, and what they were saying to us is we don’t want lots of new products and features, we like to make sure service is delivered and that is why we value Just Retirement and Partnership.”

The rationale behind the name change relates to both Just Retirement and Partnership having a social purpose and being focused on providing good service that results in low complaint levels and Financial Ombudsman Service claims.

McKee says: “We think retirement is the start of our conversations. Just, importantly, is about fairness and being upright and moral.”

In developing the new brand, Just worked with external people who came into the business to learn what it values and how it works. Those people also helped the business choose colours for the branding that help with accessibility for customers who might have disabilities or impairments. The rebranding is the most recent step in the integration of the two companies.

McKee says one of the early changes was picking which product lines the business would operate in which market. It then established its structure and formed the executive team.

He says: “What we have attempted to do is keep the business moving forward while we have been coping with all of the pressures of going through a merger.”

Job losses in the wake of the merger were widely reported, with McKee saying just over 200 roles were cut.

He says: “Sadly, when you bring two businesses together you have overlap of people and we have lost some very valued colleagues. We also have people in the business who are still there and contributing but know they are working on integration programmes and when these come to an end that might bring their roles to an end as well.”

The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange as JRP Group and can table recommendations to change this at its annual general meeting in May, should it wish to.