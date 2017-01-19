IFA firm future in doubt after FOS upholds Harlequin investment complaint

A Kent-based advice firm is questioning its future after a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service related to a Harlequin property investment was upheld against it.
The decision, published by the FOS in September, relates to a client who was advised by Foreman Financial Services, trading as GraingerCo Financial Services, to transfer his pension to a Sipp.
He then used the Sipp to invest in an off-plan Harlequin property.
Money Marketing understands the decision has threatened the future of the business after it estimated the total compensation cost will be around £100,000.
The FOS decision says the complainant, Mr S, was the client of another adviser who introduced him to the Harlequin investment when they went to a presentation together. Mr S decided to invest in the Harlequin property, but as the adviser was not authorised to advise on pensions the complainant was referred to Foreman to arrange the Sipp.
In July 2011, Foreman advised Mr S to transfer his existing pension to a Sipp and Mr S then used the Sipp to buy the property.
Mr S complained Foreman had not assessed the suitability of the Harlequin investment but Foreman rejected that claim because Mr S had received investment advice from the other adviser and Foreman was introduced only for advice on the Sipp.
After investigating the complaint, a FOS adjudicator said Foreman should have considered the suitability of the Harlequin investment and that Mr S should not have been advised to transfer into a Sipp.
This was because Mr S already had seven buy-to-let properties and by transferring his pension into a Sipp and investing in Harlequin he was putting all of his investments into one sector. The adjudicator said this was a high-risk strategy and not suitable for the complainant’s “dynamic” risk profile.
Foreman did not agree with the adjudicator’s findings and the complaint was referred to an ombudsman.
Foreman argued while the firm did not give specific risk warnings about Harlequin, some weight should be given to the fact that another business gave the investment advice.
Foreman also argued the only fair outcome in the case would be to open a complaint against the business that introduced. He added the firm had followed the rules in place at the time.
In his decision, ombudsman Roy Milne says because the original adviser was not authorised to give advice on pensions or investments, their network would not accept any responsibility for advice given about Harlequin.
Milne says Foreman should pay full compensation but that Mr S should give Foreman any rights of action he might have against third parties so Foreman could decide if it wanted to recover any payments from the network.
He says: “Foreman only advised on the Sipp. They argue Mr S had already decided to invest in Harlequin after being advised by another adviser. In my view, the suitability of the transfer needs to be considered in its entirety. The risk involved is about the investment rather than the Sipp. So, to give suitable advice in line with the rules the investment had to be considered.”
The ombudsman also found if Foreman had given suitable advice Mr S could have cancelled his investment but he would have lost the £1,000 reservation fee he had already paid for the Harlequin property.
This case highlights the transfer of liability for such joint ventures, it does make sense that if the introducing adviser could not advise on the SIPP, then the whole of the advice has in effect been given by the second adviser.
Be careful who you get into bed with.
So… Did Foreman advise on a SIPP because of the flexibility of investment choices the client then has from cash to overseas’ property and then the client decided to select the Harlequin investment – or did Foreman suggest a SIPP which was just there ready and waiting to enact the Harlequin investment I wonder… The diversification argument is a bit limp – if the client has 7 BTLs then surely he knew exactly what he was doing, not the innocent investor he now suggests he was, simply because he was stupid enough to entrust a shady and far-fetched scheme like that? However, naively or inadvertently the adviser, for a Judas shilling, has indemnified this property speculator.
“Foreman could decide if it wanted to recover any payments from the network.” What network?
Did the advising party have proper PII cover for providing advice on Harlequin Property Investments? Bet he didn’t.
Did it not occur to the FSA to ask? Bet it didn’t.
Was he required to notify the FSA that he was advising people to put their money into Harlequin Property Investments? Bet he wasn’t.
Had he done so, would the FSA have done anything about it? Bet they wouldn’t have.
Is the fall out from this likely to fall on the rest of us by way of the FSCS? Bet it is.
Hi Julian, I always enjoy reading your letters. Here, again, you are spot on. There is more to say which, however, I cannot put into writing. I would love to chat, off the record.
No such thing as, at arms length…..
Avoid introducers at all costs and as for the rules in place at the time…. FOS make the rules as they go along
There are several inconsistencies here. The adviser was able to advise on pensions and investments, an incontrovertible fact ignored by the FOS. His network would not allow their IFA’s to set up SIPPS. At the time Harlequin did not look like a “shady scheme” and, of course, SIPP providers had done the necessary due diligence, hadn’t they? Back in 2011 we all thought that SIPPS were exactly what they said on the tin – self-invested. When did that change? The client would have willingly foregone a £1000 non refundable deposit on my say so? I don’t think so. Let me also say, there is more to this case than meets the eye – a fact well known by FOS.