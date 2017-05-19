Nic Cicutti: Apfa merger is sad indictment of our times

Is the proposed merger between Apfa and the Wealth Management Association truly a marriage made in heaven? Or is it, as I once described the coming-together of two large loss-making IFAs a decade or so ago, more a case of two drunks propping each other up?

On the face of it, this is a necessary merger. Not so much for the WMA, but certainly for Apfa, which has been lurching from one financial crisis to another for years.

Its funding seems shot to pieces: I have searched, without success, for its last annual report. While there are references in various articles, including in Money Marketing, to figures for the year up to June 2015, showing a loss of some £30,000 on a turnover of £722,000, there does not seem to be anything available for the 12 months to June 2016 – although I have seen a reference to a turnover of £566,000 in a post below an article on the proposed merger.

Significantly, headcount now appears to be just five, perhaps four. You cannot run a viable trade body and realistically claim to represent thousands of advisers with those staffing levels.

By contrast, the WMA’s last set of accounts – which unlike Apfa’s, are publicly set out on its website – show a turnover of more than £2.1m as at May 2016.

The trade body has 16 staff at its offices in Finsbury Square. Its list

of sponsors is several times the size of Apfa’s, although we do not know how much they stump up for the privilege. This from a trade body which represents just 180 members.

While not exactly a merger of equals, more of a takeover, this is not to say that the WMA will not benefit from the deal. An extra half a million quid in membership and sponsorship fees will come in handy to the WMA, although there is likely to be some overlap in the latter. There are synergies in terms of getting rid of unnecessary office costs.

Attendance at WMA events and conferences may get a small boost as some advisers try out its seminars for relevance and fit. The WMA clearly has experience in this field and I imagine it will be laying on adviser-specific events in due course.

On the HR front, the remaining three or four Apfa staff – once Chris Hannant heads off into the sunset in a few months’ time – will be integrated into its own team. If some of the treadmill admin work that any small organisation is required to carry out is subsumed into the larger body, there could potentially be more resources available to properly represent the advice ector.

If the WMA chooses to make them available, that is: the worst-case scenario is it swallows up Apfa and delivers nothing in return for the additional income it will receive. I doubt that will happen, but there will undoubtedly be tensions that need to be resolved in the coming 12 to 18 months.

The alternative is networks and sponsors, who have funded Apfa until now, walk away over the next few years, leaving the WMA with a bunch of stroppy adviser members and no cash to represent them.

I can see why Apfa is being forced to seek a merger with another organisation in order to maintain a semblance of survival in an increasingly rough climate for all trade bodies. But what I find slightly sad is, rather than other players more actively involved in the advice sector, it was forced to look at high-end wealth managers to ensure its survival.

I do not mean Libertatem here: while the recent comeback of Bananarama shows a nostalgic 1980s revival can work musically, Garry Heath’s attempt to recreate an advisers’ organisation rooted in the same decade does not quite cut it for me – or the vast majority of professionals in the sector.

Some time ago, I suggested a potential option in response to the need for larger and more viable trade bodies could have been for the Personal Finance Society and the Chartered Insurance Institute to create a “hub” around which organisations like Apfa and Biba, the insurance brokers’ trade body, could start to coalesce.

My view back then was there was scope for organisations which currently serve entirely different functions in the same sector to hold discussions about how those interests could be made to work together within one merged body.

The aim would have been to put together an organisation similar to the British Medical Association, which manages to combine being both a trade union and a professional organisation offering CPD benefits to its members.

At the time, I received emails and telephone calls telling me that, while potentially interesting as an idea, expecting it to work in practice was akin to seeking a merger between the bickering sectarians of the Judean People’s Front and the People’s Front of Judea in Life of Brian.

While recognising the point that was made to me, I cannot help feeling this is a terrible shame.

To be forced to go outside your sector to remain alive because petty rivalries prevent difficult-to-achieve, but potentially more productive outcomes that would boost both the long-term professional standing and repre-sentational strength of advisers, is a sad indictment of the industry you belong to – and I write about.

Nic Cicutti can be contacted at nic@inspiredmoney.co.uk