Martin Bamford: The FCA’s new logo is value for money

Towards the end of 2014, we faced a dilemma. A huge amount had changed in financial services since the business was formed in the mid-90s. During that time, we had changed a great deal too, evolving as any organisation must in order to survive.
One big question we needed to answer was whether our brand remained fit for purpose. Inspired by a talk from consultant Lucian Camp at the Institute of Financial Planning conference, I took the concept of the brand pyramid back to the team. It was enlightening, helping us to agree upon the tangible and emotional benefits of our proposition and how our brand manifests itself in human characteristics.
I am aware some argue that clients buy individuals, not brands. And there is an element of truth in that. However, the things we do (and fail to do) all make up our personal brands too. With this in mind, it is better to approach branding as an intentional act, rather than allow an accidental brand to develop.
Branding is represented in a logo. Prior to our rebranding exercise, our logo was the name of our business typed in blue font in MS Word. To get inspiration ahead of our new design, we pulled together the logos of every “competitor” within a 20-mile radius. IFA firms, wealth managers, stockbrokers, private banks, solicitors and accountants: anybody a prospective client might choose to speak with ahead of us. Putting all of these on a single page was a real eye-opener. The similarities were striking – a sea of blue.
So we carried out some research into the psychology of colour and selected a palate to represent us. We picked green because it constitutes health and tranquillity, as well as money, and grey because it is a cool and neutral colour, considered to be formal and sophisticated. With the brand pyramid in the background, the colour choices were easy to make.
The exercise required us to invest some money. We paid for a marketing consultant to help us with our proposition and communications plan. We hired a graphic designer who, armed with our brief, developed a number of logo options, then refined our preferred one. We also paid for new stationery, signage and paint for the office walls.
With all this in mind, I was not surprised to see the FCA spending £66,400 on its new logo. It strikes me as excellent value for money. Of course, critics will mock the expense in return for the removal of some background waves and use of a new font. But there is much more involved and a huge amount more at stake.
Despite the FCA having a very different remit to commercial organisations like those it regulates, it needs a considered brand and logo to represent this. Because the FCA plays such an important role in ensuring consumer confidence, a small invoice from an agency like Saatchi & Saatchi is money well spent. We spent around £14,000 on our own brand refresh, which is far higher on a relative basis than the FCA did with its much larger annual budget.
What matters is the result: not the cosmetic appearance of a new logo but the deeper understanding the regulator will have gained by completing the exercise.
Unlike us, where we measured an increase in turnover, profit and client satisfaction following our brand refresh, the FCA will have other metrics to measure. Whether or not readers of Money Marketing approve of it will not be one of these.
Martin Bamford is managing director of Informed Choice
That’s almost as many words wasted as pounds…
“….it needs a considered brand and logo to represent this. Because the FCA plays such an important role in ensuring consumer confidence” …….”deeper understanding” Ha ha Ha ha ha You really couldn’t make this up.
Totally disagree. They are a monopoly so why do they need to worry about branding. How much in additional costs to change letterheads, their website and everything else under the sun that carries their logo and for what purpose. They are not trying to generate more business and get more people to buy into their brand. Spend our money on something that is worthwhile rather than frittering it away. Its only 4 years since they developed the last logo after all. If they constantly change the logo it defeats the purpose of having one as no one logo will stick in peoples minds and be associate it with them.
Fair enough Martin Bamford is trying to win business from competitors so can justify the expense for his business.
In some ways the FCA should operate like a business, ie making sure they are working efficiently and concentrating on the important matters of regulation effectively, but since the logo has no impact on regulation they should not be wasting money on this type of thing.
Good article Martin, I’d hazard a guess though that your company won’t be passing on the cost of the rebrand to your clients! I’m sure all of us paying regulatory fees will see a fraction of the Saatchi bill next year. I’d be more satisfied with the regulator, and less critical of their rebrand spend, if they stopped innocent financial intermediaries footing the bill for others’ mistakes.
I have never heard such a load of clap trap in all my life.
The new FCA logo is objectively worse. The old one with its diagonal band of white highlighting the middle letter, suggesting a spotlight, is actually quite clever and encapsulates the organisation’s purpose. The colours have now been reversed (maroon stripe on a white background), for no apparent reason other than to justify the brand consultant’s fee, so it’s now just some generic letters on a generic background. The classic waste-of-money redesign.
The price is not really here or there – for a Government organisation I’m surprised it wasn’t six figures. It is more about why they felt the need to make something worse just because somebody was bored and wanted to feel like he’d had an impact.
Incidentally, for an organisation that spent such a lot of time on their logo Informed Choice hasn’t paid much attention to their website. (I had a quick look at it to see what their logo actually looked like.) Every page contains a hyperlinked picture of the directors but if you click on it, instead of taking you to the “Who we are” section as you’d expect, it takes you to a page with no content other than “Andrea Bamford, Founder, Informed Choice” and if you click on the picture again it takes you to the baffling text “Oak sapling in hands. The leaves of rays of sunlight.” What? Every page has an unnecessary Disqus comments section, which supports the impression that it was slapped together in WordPress.