Advisers are fighting DB transfers on all fronts

Misselling is a word that is often bandied around, usually without merit. In the wake of missold payment protection insurance, many commentators are keen to jump on the bandwagon, proclaiming everything from interest-only mortgages, robo-advice and pension freedoms as “the next big misselling scandal”.

Lately, the word misselling is increasingly being used in relation to defined benefit transfer advice. It has prompted some to call for greater clarity from the FCA around where transfers are deemed to be suitable, and the advice process to follow in the event of a positive recommendation. The argument goes that in a post-pension freedoms world, critical yield and the annuity benchmark are old hat. For others that is debateable – the starting point that a transfer is unlikely to be suitable still holds true.

For the firms that are choosing to observe from the sidelines, the unease and disquiet about the way the DB transfer market is evolving is palpable.

Anecdotally, providers have been more than happy to fan the flames of DB transfers. Pension freedoms has already triggered a movement in assets, and clearly providers are the beneficiaries if that regime is effectively extended to DB schemes and money that was previously kept under lock and key can move fluidly from one provider to another.

In the case of insistent clients, advisers are right to stand their ground and politely decline to go further if that is the best advice.

But as our cover story this week shows, in amongst all this toing and froing it is the client that is getting burnt. There may be no way around it, but it is an unfortunate consequence of the DB transfer saga that the experience is deeply frustrating for clients, and is leaving a sour taste in their mouths which is damaging the perception of advice.

Advisers are also fighting the tide on another front, with an increasing sense that a storm is being whipped up which is pushing clients into believing that they should cash in as “sky high” transfer values abound.

Firms must stay true to their principles, go above and beyond on suitability, and ensure they are getting paid for the work they do regardless of the recommendation.

Then in 10 years time, they will be around to see the day their clients come back in, thanking their adviser for helping them avoid what has turned out to be the latest misselling scandal.

Natalie Holt is editor of Money Marketing