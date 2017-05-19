How to deal with vulnerable clients

Having taken a backseat last year, the issue of consumer vulnerability is back in the FCA’s sights. As outlined in its 2017/18 business plan, the regulator will prioritise work in this area with the implementation of the Financial Advice Market Review recommendations.

It is also planning to consider the needs of vulnerable customers in more depth through its forthcoming consumer approach strategy. Ensuring the fair treatment of customers is a fundamental part of this work and there are aspects of the client journey firms need to consider to meet the FCA’s expectations:

Marketing, promotion and targeting: Firms need to ensure their communications are fair, clear and not misleading, and that they do not exploit vulnerabilities

Product design: Products should be designed to meet specific customer needs and take into account the fact those needs may change over time

Sales: Firms should ensure sales practices do not exploit behavioural biases and that instances of vulnerability are not used as an opportunity to sell additional products or services

After-sales relationships: Claims and complaints procedures should be easy to understand, free from unreasonable barriers and designed to achieve fair outcomes for customers

Exiting products or services: The processes for switching providers or changing products should be convenient and easy for customers to navigate.

Phil Deeks is technical director at TCC