Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Making the most of adviser CPD

By

Lessons to be learntIt is mandatory for advisers who cover investment to complete at least 35 hours of continuing professional development a year. However, there’s more to CPD than doing it because you have to. It can help advisers identify gaps in their skills and knowledge which ultimately benefit their clients and their businesses. So how can advisers make the most of CPD?

New Model Business Academy managing director Tom Hegarty points out that at least 21 hours of CPD must be structured.

He says: “Structured CPD has clear learning objectives at the outset and the content is predetermined, with specific outcomes. Unstructured CPD has no specific learning objective at the start – it could be a discussion that is helpful with individual development or the development of the business.”

In an ideal world, Hegarty says CPD events would be tailored towards the individual to fill their personal knowledge and skill gaps. However, he says doing this for 23,000 advisers, as well as paraplanners, would be too difficult.

He says: “We will see more bespoke elements online but people attend CPD events because they also want to network and share ideas and best practice. From an adviser’s viewpoint if you go along to events, really try and engage. Put all the distractions aside; don’t check your emails. Some people do get distracted during presentations and that doesn’t help them develop and learn.”

Adviser view: Siobhan Thomas, director, Seer Green

I think it’s important to be selective on which CPD events I attend. I try to prioritise events which interest me and balance this with any knowledge gaps I feel I have. There are some events I always try to attend as I know the content and delivery will be useful and engaging.

Using an interesting or complex client situation is a great way of enhancing knowledge, especially with changes in legislation which are so frequent in our industry. I find using real examples a really good way of harnessing new knowledge.

We have a CPD session at our monthly meetings which is additional to our own individual activity. We cover a broad spectrum of topics and it gives us the chance to discuss topics which may not be our day-to-day specialism.

Head of the Financial Adviser School Darren Smith believes advisers can get the most out of CPD by being proactive rather than reactive and being honest with themselves about how much of their total hours of CPD have been meaningful.

He says: “What we’re trying to say is don’t think of CPD as something where you tick-box the number of hours. Advisers should be thinking about how it will enhance how they give advice to clients. You can identify a raft of areas where you could do with more knowledge and make a note at the end of the CPD year of the things that should be beneficial.”

Catriona Standingford: Where is the value in CPD?

Smith observes that some things, like swotting up on the implications of the Budget, can almost be planned for in advance. Others will only become apparent to advisers over time. “For example, some advisers might come across more clients who are concerned about long-term care. Don’t wait to react; start to pick up that pattern and look for the content that will make your CPD meaningful,” he says.

Smith says there is still value in attending events that are less relevant. “But let’s not fool ourselves. If the whole event is eight hours of CPD, record the eight hours but be true to yourself that you only did two hours,” he says. “Go out and find the content that will be useful. If you put a lot into it you get a lot out of it, but if you have a negative mindset because you have to do it, that’s not going to be good CPD.”

Adviser view: Andy Coles, independent financial adviser, Beaufort Financial (Reading)

CPD is more than facts and figures but it’s hard to get it right because there is such a wide choice of events. We have a lot of fund houses wanting us to go to CPD events but they are not relevant to us because we have our own in-house discretionary team. It would be easy to go just to tick a box and have a day out in London but that is not going to be any good for me. 

There will be a lot of CPD around the upcoming Budget – how do the changes affect pensions. That’s easy CPD – I have to know the new pension rules for tapering of the annual allowance.

There’s also CPD on a wider scale; what areas you need to be proactive in. This year I’ve become an associate member of the Society of Later Life Advisers. I have had CPD sessions with them and I take my long-term care exam in a couple of weeks. I have also joined NextGen Planners and can see myself using it a lot and getting feedback from other advisers.

Recommended

Ian-Howe-700x450.jpg
2

Standard Life advice arm loses head of London office

Former Baigrie Davies managing director Ian Howe will leave Standard Life-owned advice business 1825 in January, as the firm confirms a number of other employees will also exit. 1825 acquired Baigrie Davies in April 2016. On completion of the deal Howe took on responsibility for 1825’s London office and joined the 1825 executive committee. Money […]

Warning-Sign-Yield-Slow-Stop-Danger-700x450.jpg

Sipp provider suspended from trading on AIM

STM Group, the company that owns Sipp provider London & Colonial, has been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market. In a market update today, STM said it was suspended from trading this morning until a further announcement from the company. STM operates in countries including the UK, Jersey, Gibraltar, Malta and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg

RBS returns to advice with robo offering

Royal Bank of Scotland has joined rivals like HSBC in launching an automated investment advice service for more than five million customers. The bank claims to be the first bank in the UK to launch a “fully regulated” robo-advice service, which will be under its NatWest brand. The service, live from Monday, is targeted at […]

1

Nearly £8.5bn in legacy equity income funds underperforms

There is nearly £8.5bn in “drifted” legacy UK equity income funds that have underperformed against the sector over the past decade, research has found. As the fund management industry awaits Mifid II next year, Morningstar has analysed the competitive UK Equity Income sector on behalf of Money Marketing and found about 10 per cent of the sector’s […]

OMGI appoints new responsible investment head

Old Mutual Global Investors has appointed Freddie Woolfe head of responsible investment and stewardship, reporting into chief executive Richard Buxton. Woolfe joins from Newton Investment Management, where he was a responsible investment analyst primarily covering the healthcare and technology, media and telecommunications sectors. Previously he held roles at Hermes Equity Ownership Services and HSBC. Woolfe will […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire - Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment