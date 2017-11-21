Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Compliance tip: The right training to support vulnerable customers

By

The FCA’s focus on vulnerable customers shows no sign of abating, with its recently published Future Approach to Customers once again highlighting its expectations firms treat them fairly by providing a flexible and tailored response.

But just as there is no ‘”one size fits all” definition of vulnerability, there is also no single way to effectively support vulnerable customers. That is why it is vital staff receive appropriate training which provides them with the tools and confidence to interact with vulnerable customers and adapt processes to deliver the right outcomes.

Vulnerability training should:

  • Be extensive: As vulnerability is a wide-ranging issue, training in this area should also include scenarios that demonstrate a wide range of circumstances staff may encounter.
  • Not be limited to a single medium: Staff need practical training on responding appropriately to customer vulnerability, such as role play or case discussions, to ensure a thorough understanding and consistency in approach.
  • Provide practical tools: There are a number of tools, including the “Texas” and “Idea” frameworks, to help staff structure conversations with vulnerable customers and ensure their needs are identified.
  • Be empowering: Staff should have the autonomy to provide flexible, tailored solutions where appropriate.

Phil Deeks is technical director at TCC

Recommended

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480

FCA cancels adviser’s permissions after court battle

The FCA has confirmed it will stop a financial adviser from trading after a lengthy court battle with the regulator. North London-based adviser Anthony Badaloo, trading as Church Hill Finance, contested the regulator’s decision to ban him on the back of trespass and criminal damage related convictions in 2015. He also failed to turn over […]

Old Mutual Wealth 2014
3

Old Mutual to rebrand advice business as part of float

Old Mutual Wealth will be rebranding as Quilter after its planned listing early next year. Intrinsic advisers will fall under a new Quilter Financial Planning brand. Old Mutual’s higher end advice business, Private Client Advisers, will also rebrand as Quilter Private Client Advisers. The two advice businesses will be rolled together with Quilter Cheviot and […]

3

Banking regulator picks Paris over London amid Brexit

Paris has beaten Dublin to swipe the European Banking Authority from London following Brexit, meaning the French capital will now host two of the three European Supervisory Authorities. An internal survey of EBA staff ranked Paris as the most desirable city to move to after Vienna, which had been a frontrunner for the authority alongside […]

4

Gina Miller-led manager launches new Sipp as it reforms fees

SCM Direct has tweaked the fees on its digital offering in response to the upcoming Mifid II rules as it launches a new Sipp account. The company, headed by prominent anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller and her husband Alan, claims the changes to the platform will make it one of the cheapest digital wealth managers in […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

London-UK-Gherkin-700.jpg

London asset manager targeted in latest clone scam

Scammers are pretending to have offices in London’s famous Gherkin building as part of their attempts to impersonate a genuine asset manager. The ‘clone’ scam the FCA has highlighted in a website post today involves fraudsters borrowing the name of Wharton Asset Management, which is actually based on Harley Street in London, but forges an […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment