DWP admits ‘misleading’ public on Scottish independence

The Department for Work & Pensions has admitted it misled a member of the public about the value of the state pension in the run-up to Scotland’s independence referendum.
In 2013, the DWP sent out a letter to a constituent of former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond, saying: “If Scotland does become independent, this will have no effect on your state pension – you will continue to receive it just as you do at present.”
The department later said it would investigate whether the contents of the letter had been misleading.
Following a Freedom of Information request, published recently, the DWP has admitted its letter was “misleading and factually incorrect”.
The DWP says: “At the time of the letter, the correct statement was: ‘In the event of independence, state pensions and benefits in Scotland for its citizens would be the responsibility of a Scottish government. Therefore, any questions about entitlements in an independent Scottish state should be directed to the Scottish government.’”
First minister Nicola Sturgeon signalled this week she would be seeking permission to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence, to be held in either autumn 2018 or spring 2019.
Oh no… they should all be taken out the back and flogged within an inch of their lives !!
Que the FCA ……. quick get in there, and order a skilled persons report which will cost the DWP 175 million
People just cant make innocent mistakes anymore… well not in this game anyway !
The headline is misleading and wrong. ‘Misleading a member of the public’ is not the same as ‘misleading the public’
For the WHOLE story about this .. http://rwbblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/03/foi-request-putting-zombie-pensions.html
Should have said you will probably lose your pension and everything else as Scotland goes bust.
I’m not sure who I mistrust the most – politicians, the DWP, journalists in general, or financial journalists specifically?
I know, I’ll mistrust them all equally!
Why will the media, when interviewing Ms Sturgeon, not ask her how she will deal with the following. It seems to be a forbidden subject. Why?
An independent Scotland would have to apply to join the EU, a senior official in Brussels has said, complicating Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a second independence referendum.
A European commission spokesman indicated that any newly independent country would have to negotiate to join, referring to the position adopted by the former commission president José Manuel Barroso.
So Scotland votes for Independence and ends up where? Not in EU as she claims and not in UK..