Garry Heath: Let’s put a stop to all the FCA consultations

For the last 18 months, we have been concentrating on what is wrong with the current regulatory system. Now, we are asking the following question; what happens next if the FCA fails?
Next year will be the 30th anniversary of financial services regulation. In that time, the sector’s representatives have been bombarded by a myriad of consultative documents demanding responses to increasingly theoretical ideas.
This one-way process has failed to deliver. We now have a multi-billion-pound regulatory industry that has not only failed to protect consumers from bad advice but has also increasingly denied them access to good advice.
Let’s turn the last three decades on its head and impose a moratorium on the FCA and its cohorts issuing any policy and consultative documents in 2017.
Instead, why not let all the other representative bodies issue documents to the FCA and the Treasury for their response? Not only might this inject some much-needed modesty into Canary Wharf but it should concentrate thoughts on practical solutions to real issues.
Top of the Libertatem agenda is for advisers to become a proper profession. We must separate the regulation of professional advisers from that of other financial companies to deliver proper standards, a practical dispute mechanism and an attractive career ladder. The upside is huge. But can advisers rise to the challenge?
All professionals concentrate on what unites them and work to increase their influence and privileges. All too often, advisers concentrate on what divides them and do not work for the common good. If we are ever going to do more than talk about being a profession, surely now is the time to do it.
Garry Heath is director general at Libertatem
To be honest, whenever I hear that any arm of government is holding a consultation of any kind I automatically assume that it has made up its mind what it is going to do and the ‘consultation’ is purely a cosmetic exercise for the sake of appearances. Maybe my cynicism comes from me having grown up and lived all my life in what was once the Yorkshire coalfield, where every single pit that was put into the Thatcher/MacGregor/British Coal ‘Review Procedure’ was subsequently closed.
The current system reacts to slowly to be of any use or protection. Pension freedoms are a fine and current example. Current regulation is very much in line with todays politics. We have a problem with 5%, so they will control the 95% so they cannot function, but the 5% will continue anyway. Even when they do identify an area, such as pension cold calling, they take twelve months or more to identify the problem and a further twelve months to implement the solution. This gives the fraudsters effectively a time limit to try and fill their boots.
1. The regulator will never be allowed to fail.
2. What is needed is an independent body to regulate the regulator, not least in terms of setting its agenda and controlling the implementation of that agenda. For starters.
Spot on Garry
“”The regulator will never be allowed to fail” …it already has…