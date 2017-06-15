FCA steps up scrutiny of DB transfer advice

The FCA’s review of pension transfer companies is having ripple effects throughout the profession

The news that Intelligent Pensions has agreed with the FCA to suspend giving advice on defined benefit pension transfers has shocked the sector.

Last week the FCA also ordered a Welsh advice firm, Strategic Wealth UK, to stop its pension advice as part of a review of the business.

The latest regulatory action has prompted concerns about the ability of outsourced companies and advisers to handle the volume of defined benefit pension transfers coming their way.

It has also stoked fears a further clampdown on DB transfers could be imminent.

FCA involvement

Money Marketing understands the FCA is carrying out what it calls a “multi-firm supervision exercise” on DB transfers. This has involved collecting client files from firms, and has resulted in follow-up supervision, including the requirements placed on Intelligent Pensions and Strategic Wealth.

The register requirements stop short of full enforcement actions, such as fines and bans. The regulator is not yet engaged in a full-scale thematic review of DB transfers, where it investigates key risks in a market.

However, in February, when the FCA entered into a voluntary agreement with international advice firm deVere UK for it to stop providing pension transfer advice, it also ordered a past business review, known as a section 166 or skilled person report, into the firm’s activities.

The FCA declined to comment on how many firms were involved in the exercise, or if any other skilled person reviews had been issued. Money Marketing has been told that one compliance consultancy has at least 15 firms on its books that have received file requests from the FCA.

Compliance firm TCC advisory director Phil Deeks says: “On a risk-based approach, the FCA will want to be looking at the number of DB transfers processed post-pension freedoms. The focus will not be on existing players, but those who are doing a lot more DB transfer work now.”

He says while Intelligent Pensions “voluntarily” entered into a deal with the FCA, this does not mean the company is necessarily without fault.

He says: “Voluntary is one of those terms used by the regulator that doesn’t really mean what is says. The FCA would have had concerns. It will ask the firm involved what it wants to do, bearing in mind the regulator’s enforcement powers.”

On the regulatory action itself, a spokeswoman for Intelligent Pensions says: “Following discussions with the FCA we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily suspend offering advice and arranging DB transfers. We are working with legal and compliance experts and remain confident that our recommendations and advice process deliver good outcomes for our clients and that we will be able to demonstrate this to the FCA quickly.”

Process pains

Intelligent Pensions charges 1 per cent of funds on an initial basis and then up to 1 per cent ongoing, with extra fees for using the Intelligent Pensions Sipp.

Sifa compliance director Susie Bolton says: “Where free transfer value analysis services being made available to advisers in return for pension business placed with the service provider, we are inclined to believe this could represent a significant conflict of interest.

“It increases the risk of unsuitable outcomes for clients by compromising impartiality, and firms wishing to utilise such facilities should conduct and document their own research to ensure there is no expectation of minimum levels of business being transacted in return. If there is, they are advised to opt for an alternative solution elsewhere, or revert to a paid independent service with no strings attached.”

Money Marketing understands that given the volume of transfer work Intelligent Pensions was processing, a small technical issue with transfers could have posed a systemic risk.

Intelligent Pensions declined to comment.

The knock-on impact is if outsourcers such as Intelligent Pensions fall from the market, this would place an additional burden on those already stretched to cope with demand.

National network On-Line Partnership estimates from its own membership that no more than one in 10 advisers have specialist pension transfer permissions.

The Pensions Regulator has estimated that a total of 80,000 transfers were made from defined benefit pension schemes over the last year alone.

There is also a question as to whether outsourcers potentially falling foul of the rules will put advisers off using them for DB transfers.

But Selectapension national accounts director Peter Bradshaw says a shift away from outsourcing pension transfer advice is unlikely to be significant.

He says: “The point is demand is massively outstripping supply. With record transfer values, people are discussing it with their mates in the pub that perhaps they want to transfer.”

Selectapension has outsourcing deals with advice firms including SimplyBiz, Lighthouse and Sesame Bankhall. It returns 40 per cent of the fee to advisers if a transfer goes ahead, and the process can take up to 33 weeks.

Selectapension has 20 full-time people in its bureau team and has processed more than 2,700 transfers since the pension freedoms. Intelligent Pensions says it has processed more than 8,000.

A total of 60 providers and 200 product variations are now built into the Selectapension system.

Bradshaw says: “We are handling the demand but it’s a challenge to meet some timescales and manage people’s expectations. We do prime advisers to tell clients this will take some time.”

IFAs enter the market

Advisers are increasingly considering obtaining the specialist qualifications required to carry out pension transfers.

Facts and Figures Chartered Fin-ancial Planners managing director Simon Webster recently went further by taking transfer value analysis reporting in-house, buying in software and hiring two extra specialists after he was left unsatisfied with third-party services.

He suggests capacity is an issue for both outsourced firms and advisers. He sympathises with advisers trying to handle high caseloads when transfer value analysis reports only last three months, can change by £25,000 to £30,000 on revaluation and incur a charge to write a new report.

Webster says: “It’s not about advisers pushing things through to get paid, they have to push otherwise the client loses out.”

But he admits there are examples of bad advice in the market.

He says: “In the 80s with pension reviews we had unqualified people giving people poor advice in this part of the market. People need to give advice properly, that’s very important.

“There is an argument if you are doing volume in a market, then you get expertise.

“I’m always more concerned when the FCA starts to micromanage, but if the regulator has concerns, then clearly they have to follow those through.”