Complaints against payday lenders soar by over 200%

Complaints against payday lenders referred to the Financial Ombudsman Service have risen by more than 200 per cent over the last year.

In its annual review for 2016/17, published today, the FOS says new complaints against payday lenders increased 227 per cent, from 3,216 the previous year to 10,529.

The FOS upheld payday loan disputes 59 per cent of the time.

The FOS says it had 10,428 new mortgage complaints in 2016/17, down 8 per cent from 11,288 in 2015/16.

Mortgage complaints made up 2.5 per cent of total enquiries, down slightly from 3 per cent the year before.

The ombudsman ruled in favour of consumers in mortgage disputes 31 per cent of the time, down from 38 per cent.

Around 2.5 per cent of the total complaints logged by the FOS  were against mortgage intermediaries, down from 2 per cent in the previous year.

FCA bans payday lender over forged documents

The FCA has banned a payday loan provider and its director after he submitted evidence to the High Court containing “sham or forged documents”. The regulator banned Andrew Barry Hart, the sole director and owner of Wage Payment and Payday Loans Limited, from performing any role in regulated financial services. It cancelled WPPL’s interim permission […]

FCA agrees £34m redress deal with payday lender

The FCA has agreed a deal with payday lender CFO Lending for the firm to pay over £34m in redress over unfair lending practices. The redress will be paid out to more than 97,000 customers. The bulk of the redress, £31.9m, will come from writing off customers’ outstanding debts while £2.9m will be made in […]

What price (more) freedoms?

George Osborne will make his last Budget speech of the current parliamentary term this week, and the early media briefings suggest that pensions will again feature heavily in that statement. So what are we able to learn from the weekend’s coverage?

  1. Paul Storrie 13th June 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Ironic that the government has a watchdog to address complaints about loan-sharks it continues to legalise. Whatever happened to the old interest rate caps?

