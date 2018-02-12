Protection Watch: Earlier claims payment and critical illness compared

Protection Review chief executive Kevin Carr looks at recent market events

Paying claims earlier

Paying claims is the most important thing the protection industry does – but paying claims sooner comes a close second.

British Friendly has received praise from brokers for trialing a new “immediate support payment” for claims received on income protection policies.

The initiative aims to help members receive financial support at the earliest possible stage, rather than waiting for medical evidence.

The maximum amount payable is £500 and if any claim is found to be invalid, the friendly society will reduce any future benefit payments accordingly.

Drewberry director Tom Conner says: “This is an incredible initiative from British Friendly; one which should be highly commended. Deferred periods are often set to a length where the client will have exhausted sick pay and savings, and really need their income protection payments to kick in.

“Even though the claim payment will eventually be backdated to the end of the deferred period, if a claim is effectively on hold while medical evidence is being requested, which can often take a couple of months, it could put clients in financial difficulty during this interim period.

“It would be very welcome to see other providers follow British Friendly’s lead.”

Level or decreasing?

The Financial Ombudsman Service has attempted to clarify its position regarding recommending level cover on a decreasing loan or mortgage, which follows ongoing concerns among mortgage and protection specialists over recent FOS rulings.

Some policyholders have referred cases to the FOS on the basis they were mis-sold or over-sold cover, mainly because level cover is more expensive.

A spokesman for the FOS says: “While decreasing cover is usually the appropriate cover for repayment mortgages, there can be circumstances where the sale of level term assurance is appropriate – and there should be some evidence the consumer had a defined need for the extra cover and was able to make an informed decision.”

Critical illness cover compared

A new critical illness comparison service for advisers promises to cut through the details of complicated policies and help with better recommendations.

The system, launched last year by F&TRC, includes product research based on views from independent medical experts and is free for advisers to use for the first 30 days.

Cavendish Ware associate director Roy McLoughlin says: “Having access to independent research tools is essential for both advisers and paraplanners to help them quickly navigate the policy wordings and product choices with confidence. The inclusion of expert medical opinions is very welcome.”

Also on the radar…