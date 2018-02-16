Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions minister: Govt must work with industry for savings success

By

Building on auto-enrolment’s success and fine tuning the pensions dashboard are high on the list

As I write my first Money Marketing column of the year, it has given me an opportunity to look back on what the Government has done to transform pensions and savings for people since 2010.

Five years on from the launch of automatic enrolment, our review published in December confirmed a decade of decline in saving has been reversed, with nine million more people enrolled into a workplace pension through one million employers across the UK as of earlier this month. This makes auto-enrolment one of the great social reforms put into place since the turn of the millennium.

Last year also saw us review the state pension age to reflect increasing life expectancy, end unfair charges and maintain the momentum of auto-enrolment by opening pension saving to younger people, lower earners and multiple job holders.

Pensions minister backs default guidance for pension freedoms

But we need to continue our long-term approach to helping people engage, save and plan ahead for later life through pension saving.

The Government must work closely with the industry, employers and regulators to ensure reforms can be introduced in a way they are prepared for. We will continue to put the consumer at the heart of every decision we make in 2018.

For instance, it is important we also look to address the problem of the 4.8 million self-employed people under-saving for their retirement.

There is no simple answer that will meet the diverse needs of this increasing group of people, but beginning with the launch of targeted interventions this year, including through the tax return process, we will look to find simple and efficient ways to support people to save, and will be working with industry stakeholders to achieve this.

Pensions minister: How we can boost engagement in 2018

Our auto-enrolment review outlines a clear direction of travel to build on its success, and we will work to deliver detailed design and implementation plans. We must ensure that, going into the mid-2020s, our reforms run smoothly for everyone.

In the meantime, the challenge is that, with a policy so successfully based on inertia, low levels of consumer engagement mean trust and confidence cannot be taken for granted.

With contribution rates increasing in April, and a year later in 2019, we must work closely with businesses to ensure they are prepared and ready to engage consumers on the continued benefits of saving into a workplace pension.

Auto-enrolment has clearly energised workplace pensions, but we want to go much further by using digital innovation. That is why this year will be a defining one for the pensions dashboard: the single most exciting savings and pensions innovation this country has seen for many years.

Govt still failing to address pensions for self-employed

The dashboard can be just as radical as the transformation we have seen in travel, insurance and a host of other sectors that have gone online.

My department will drive forward this project, with a commitment to working closely with the pensions industry, consumer groups and regulators. This is crucial, as every step we take must be with consumer interests at the heart of this innovation. We will shortly be publishing a feasibility study to set out what the future holds, as we look to launch in 2019.

In addition to this, I am hugely passionate about the benefits of the Single Financial Guidance Body. The new body will provide the opportunity to look at the full picture of people’s finance needs, and develop journeys for financial guidance throughout their lives.

My aim is to help people prepare and save for their future. While I am honoured to be the minister responsible, it is not a challenge I can address alone. That is why I will work alongside you, employers, savers and the media to ensure that when people reach the crossroads of retirement, it is a journey they can look forward to.

Guy Opperman is the minister for pensions and financial inclusion

Recommended

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank
1

Auto-enrolment to include teenagers under new plans

The Government will lower the age at which people will be auto-enrolled into a workplace pension from 22 to 18 as part of the 2017 review into auto-enrolment. The proposal, due to take effect from the mid-2020s, is part of a package of measures the government wants to introduce to improve the coverage of workplace […]

5

Nic Cicutti: Auto-enrolled pension guidance is a no-brainer

MPs should ignore their whips and reinstate the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill amendment The Government’s Pension Wise service is a wonderful organisation. Or, at least, it is seen as such by the vast majority of those who use it. Indeed, according to a recent Money Marketing article, 88 per cent of people who used […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Studying-Student-Education-University-Uniball-Pen-700.jpg
11

FCA puts pension transfer exam standard under review

The FCA is reviewing the content of its pension transfer specialist examination standard in light of recent issues with pension transfer advice, Money Marketing understands. The regulator does not offer qualifications but it does have a role in setting standards for exams and publishes “appropriate examination standards” guidance. Money Marketing understands a working group, mostly […]

Jack-McVitie-in-2013-700.jpg

National firm LEBC on acquisition trail in 2018

National advice firm LEBC is looking to grow its business through multiple acquisitions in 2018. The business released its annual report today after reporting its 2017 full-year results at the end of last month. LEBC chief executive Jack McVitie says the business is seeing “extremely encouraging” early signs for its performance in 2018 and beyond. […]

Construction Building 480
1

FCA: British Steel complainants should discuss options with FOS

The FCA has urged those with complaints over the British Steel Pension Scheme to discuss how to proceed with the Financial Ombudsman Service after one of the advice firms at the centre of the scandal filed for liquidation. Yesterday, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme said that it was preparing to declare Active Wealth in default, […]

Comments

There are 5 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Duncan Jones 16th February 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I actually think…………he’s ‘got it’. Not before time but welcome progress nonetheless. For all parliament’s noble aims there is too little influence by the many whose lives are/will be affected. This includes Labour MPs many of whom are champagne socialists. Engagement might be a tech buzzword but it accurately reflects what is needed here. I have been doing my bit all the time I have been in FS. Glad to see the government starting to roll its sleeves up too!

  2. Robert Milligan 16th February 2018 at 1:30 pm

    What a load of “Politically Correct Bull S,,,” the UK Government has issued so much debt in the name of Quantitative Easing, plus its arranged a Debt burden on the students of today, Surly, until the Government has repaid its debt from the Tax’s received by the newly employed of today, Students have repaid their Government loans, and then purchased their own homes, with debt any additional savings is completely contra to giving Financial Advice, “o” yes and then there is the cost of having children, Please “Sir”, grow up and live in the real world

  3. Nicholas Pleasure 16th February 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Until you sort out the spiralling costs of regulation, the never ending regulatory change and the unfair costs of the FSCS, you can forget any help from the financial advice profession.

    Thanks to the above we are much too busy and expensive.

  4. Mark Coulter 16th February 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Promising. The Treasury might even leave you to get on with it…..

  5. Andy Robertson-Fox 16th February 2018 at 3:41 pm

    And since 2010 the frozen pensioner has seen his or her State Retirement Pension continue to increase annually by 0%. Yes one in every twenty five UK pensioners world wide is not covered by the triple lock …..some transformation I do not think Mr.Opperman

Leave a comment