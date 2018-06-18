Money Marketing
View more on these topics

How to keep the FCA happy on outsourcing arrangements

By

While advice firms can outsource activities, they cannot outsource their responsibilities

Advice firms are busier than ever, leading an increasing amount to turn to third parties to undertake activities that would have once been dealt with in-house.

Outsourcing can provide a solution for those under pressure to deliver on long-term objectives, while juggling the day to day demands of managing a business and striving to operate more efficiently.

One key area it can help with is compliance. Many advice firms have a small number of staff focused on this aspect of the business. But these individuals are often spread thinly, leaving knowledge and resources stretched.

An external third party can work with the advice firm to enhance its existing processes and controls. By securing access to an additional pool of dedicated resources, firms can obtain the support they need to deliver the right outcomes for clients.

FCA concerns

All sounds good so far. But outsourcing is also an area where the FCA has highlighted its concerns, most recently in its 2018/19 Business Plan published last month.

In this instance, the warning was primarily in relation to IT (not surprising given the huge sensitivity around holding and using client data) but the issues extend to other areas of outsourcing too.

How to keep your discretionary advice arm watertight

The most important thing to remember is that, as the regulated entity, it is the advice firm which is ultimately responsible. While you can outsource your activities, you cannot outsource your responsibilities. So, due diligence is key.

When taking into consideration the level and type of support, all parties should be mindful of the FCA’s handbook, specifically SYSC 8.1: general outsourcing requirements.

Any contract should be classified as material outsourcing. To support the advice firm’s oversight needs, the outsourced company should include details of the management information that will be provided, together with confirmation of the accompanying service level agreements.

It is crucial both parties build a mutual understanding around the advice firm’s business needs and objectives as soon as possible. An initial fact-finding meeting will help. This should involve looking at how the business is structured, how the teams operate and what activities are undertaken.

Following these discussions, a formal plan of action can be created based on areas of highest priority.

Extra homework

A robust due diligence process will ensure the outsourcing partner has the requisite scale and expertise, along with the flexibility to tailor its support to the advice firm’s specific requirements.

Gregg McClymont: Three reasons why regulation has increased

Examining its existing client base and requesting references can be a useful way of establishing its credentials and ability to deal with certain demands.

Advisers may want to look for an outsourcing partner with a big team or they might want something a bit smaller. Either way, ensure it holds the appropriate industry qualifications, covering a broad range of subjects and specialist areas, and that it can evidence it is up to speed on the latest regulatory developments.

These are just some of the points to consider but the key thing to remember is that, providing they do their homework and follow a robust process, advice firms will reap the many benefits of finding a perfect outsourced match.

Linda Preston-Todd is head of bespoke solutions at Bankhall

What to think about when engaging third parties:

  • Is the basis of the arrangement clearly defined within the service level agreement?
  • Has the management information required from a third party been defined and agreed?
  • What onsite monitoring activity will be conducted?
  • What monitoring activity will be conducted by the outsourcer?
  • Does the third-party firm have the right culture? Does it align with yours?
  • Where the third party is dealing with clients, are appropriate controls in place?
  • Does the third party take its data protection responsibilities seriously?
  • What disaster recovery arrangements are in place?
  • Is there a clear exit strategy for if/when the relationship comes to an end?

 Simon Collins is managing director, regulatory, at Eversheds Consulting

Recommended

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Rathbones to drop Speirs & Jeffrey name after £104m acquisition

Scotland’s largest independent wealth manager Speirs & Jeffrey will change its name after its £104m acquisition by Rathbones. Rathbones announced this morning it is buying Speirs & Jeffrey, which has funds under management of £6.7bn. The initial consideration of £104m comprises £79m cash and £25m through the issue of new Rathbone shares. Rathbones is also lining […]
1

AJ Bell to compensate over delayed transfer

The Pensions Ombudsman has ruled AJ Bell must compensate a client for investment losses attributable to a botched transfer to James Hay Partnership. Mr R’s complaint against AJ Bell is it was partly responsible for the delay in the transfer of funds that shut him out of the market and lost him thousands of pounds. […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]
8

Robert Reid: Ambulance chasers hunt their next prey

Sometimes in business you can have an exceptional year and, provided you do not take it for granted, all is good. Allowing expenses to match an unsustainable increase in revenue is asking for trouble. As the claims deadline for PPI draws closer, it is clear the ambulance chasers will be looking elsewhere to continue the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil Wickenden

Phil Wickenden: ESG investing is about more than being a good citizen

The past decade has seen environmental and social governance investing develop from a niche corner of the market to a popular asset class. But while there is an increased awareness among individuals as to the impact of their actions on the environment, there is much more to ESG investing than being a good citizen. Asset […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com