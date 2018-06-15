Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Robert Reid: Ambulance chasers hunt their next prey

By

Sometimes in business you can have an exceptional year and, provided you do not take it for granted, all is good. Allowing expenses to match an unsustainable increase in revenue is asking for trouble.

As the claims deadline for PPI draws closer, it is clear the ambulance chasers will be looking elsewhere to continue the level of income they have enjoyed for the past few years.

I can see claims management firms turning to all forms of investment and pensions advice; defined benefit transfers, in particular.

There is no doubt we will see claims in this area increase. Sometimes this will be because clients genuinely did not understand what was going on but, in a significant number of cases, they will have been convinced by the chasers that there is an opportunity to gain a financial advantage.

Advisers targeted by ambulance chasers over DB transfers

If the latter is the sole motivation for a claim, then individuals should feel the weight of the law for being mendacious in any way. We have already seen this in travel insurance.

Saying this is in no way to suggest the ability for people to make claims should be removed. Far from it. But those that are seeking to profit from claims without any proper analysis as to whether someone was at fault should not be encouraged in any way, shape or form.

Other claims around pensions advice will likely centre on options and charges; with investments, we could see many more with regards to closet trackers.

And with more individuals becoming internationally mobile, there is also a risk that getting it wrong on domicile, or more importantly, residence could result in a claim further down the line on incompetent cross border advice. This takes us into the world of Qrops, which is not for the fainthearted, particularly since the changes brought about by pension freedoms.

All of this underlines the importance of the Treasury ensuring that the current disconnect between the Financial Ombudsman Service and the FCA does not continue.

Henry Tapper: ‘We’ve really made a mess of DB transfers’

An adviser recently told me of a seminar he had attended where the FCA representative had to leave before one from the FOS was due to speak. As the FCA rep left the room, the FOS individual said: “Well, you can forget everything he said because that is not the way we think”.

It is exactly that kind of attitude that is unhelpful to advisers and clients alike.

I have never really understood why the FOS and the FCA are two separate organisations, and the lack of cohesion between the two remains a major concern.

The Treasury needs to get a grip of this regulatory infighting as soon as possible or the advice gap will grow even further thanks to an unfair regulatory environment.

We need a fair process to allow people to claim where they are greatly disadvantaged.

Robert Reid is partner at CanScot Solutions LLP

Recommended

SimplyBiz adds fifth DB transfer partner to panel

SimplyBiz has added Broadgate Financial Management to its defined benefit transfer bureau panel. Broadgate is the fifth panel member and joins Tuto, Grove Pension Solutions, Pensionhelp and Creative Wealth Management. SimplyBiz Group compliance director Gary Kershaw says: “Like most of our DB partners, Broadgate itself is an advice firm and therefore understands perfectly the relationship […]

Ros Altmann
13

Ros Altmann: My solution to the DB transfer advice debacle

The six million people in defined benefit pension schemes who could be enticed by the high transfer values on offer are causing much consternation among parliamentarians, the regulator and financial advisers. The FCA has found a significant proportion of transfer advice to be unsuitable or questionable. Its latest consultation suggests big changes to the way […]

Business-Document-Technology-Growth-700x450.jpg
6

Regulators preparing template for DB transfer details needed by advisers

The Pensions Regulator says a template designed to help scheme administrators give advisers standardised information about members who want to transfer out of defined benefit schemes will be launched this autumn. Speaking at Money Marketing’s Retirement Summit today, TPR head of policy Fiona Frobisher shed light on how the template fits into the joint strategy being […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

AJ Bell to compensate over delayed transfer

The Pensions Ombudsman has ruled AJ Bell must compensate a client for investment losses attributable to a botched transfer to James Hay Partnership. Mr R’s complaint against AJ Bell is it was partly responsible for the delay in the transfer of funds that shut him out of the market and lost him thousands of pounds. […]

Equitable Life sale to bring windfall for policyholders

Embattled mutual insurer Equitable Life has been bought by Reliance Life, part of the Life Company Consolidation Group. In March reports emerged the firm was preparing to sell. Equitable Life, which has been in run-off since closing to new business in 2000, was still technically owned by its more than 300,000 remaining policyholders, most of […]

Chris-Curry-700x450.png

Chris Curry: State pension knowledge too low for informed decisions

A lot of recent work in the pensions world has been aimed at helping individuals engage with retirement saving: to better understand what they have already, how much they might need and what they will have to save to reach their target levels. The pensions dashboard project and the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association’s work […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ted Shaw 15th June 2018 at 1:14 pm

    pension transfer no win, no fee, companies are already advertising on the radio.

    I expect I will now get these cold calls in place of PPI and Accident ones

  2. Ken Hanning 15th June 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Robert – as a partner in a claims management company that specialises purely i financial services I couldn’t agree more. In the coming round of FCA roadshows we have argued for an engagement with the need to have examinations and qualifications for claims handlers – it’s vital when advising a potential client as to whether they have a legitimate claim or not, that the claims handler understands not just current financial services regulations – but also has a strong grasp of legacy rules – vital re pensions. We do have to terll some clients that , despite what they might hope, they don’t have a valid claim. There’s a misunderstanding about the difference between inappropriate advice, and simply suffering a financial loss. If you were compensated for that we wouldn’t need risk profiling etc! Our firm has never used call centres, cold calling, email campaigns, text campaigns etc etc. Indeed, well over half of our clients – this year to date and throughout last year, were introduced to us by their adviser, who had usually spotted something amiss during an annual review, or when meeting a new client. We also argue for a cap on fees for CMCs. The QROPS issue is real right now. Some other jurisdictions do have good regulatory bodies that are helpful – but not all. I have seen DB transfers into QROPS for poor folk who had no intention of living abroad, and absolutely no idea what they were being persuaded to do. Beyond regulation and compensation, there is an enormous requirement for “prevention”. I believe that this should start in schools. The level of “financial literacy”, for want of a better phrase, amongst all ages and classes of the UK population, is astonishingly poor. This really does need to be addressed by our entire industry.

    • Grey Area 15th June 2018 at 2:38 pm

      When you say a cap on fees, do you mean fees for work done or a commission for a successful claim? What level of cap are you talking about, 5, 10, 15%?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com