Steve Bee: Make way for the next generation of Waspi women

There are three main ways to provide ourselves with income when we reach later life. We can invest into a pension scheme ahead of time while at work, we can rely on future taxpayers in the form of the state pension, or we can simply carry on working for the time we are fit and able to do so.
It is dangerous to rely on just one of these types of income provision, so a mixture of all three is the ideal strategy.
The problem we have in the UK is that, for more than half a century, just half of our working population has ever been given access to company pension schemes. As a result, half the population has ended up relying entirely on the state pension if they want to give up working later in life.
While it is true those without company pension schemes available to them could have deferred income and invested it in a personal pension, it is equally the case that, in company schemes, it has been contributions by employers, not employees, that have made up the bulk of the money invested.
Deferring income through not being given access to it in the first place is clearly a more effective way of maximising long-term pension savings.
So, half the population has always earned two forms of money while at work: ready money they could spend on day-to-day living and pension scheme money they could not spend until they were older.
These people have been lucky enough to reach old age with many options available to them in terms of income and security. They have both their private pensions and their entitlement to the state pension, and they still retain the option of continuing to work to earn a further income stream.
The other half of the working population that has not had the benefit of their employers investing substantial amounts of deferred income on their behalf have been dangerously dependent on the state pension or their own ability to carry on working.
That is why the mishandling of the recent rapid increases in the state pension age have had such a devastating effect on so many women. It is women who have been (and will be) most severely affected by the equalisation of state retirement age with men and the subsequent increases in that common state retirement age.
It is hardly surprising that the Women Against State Pension Inequality protest movement formed as a result of such fundamental but poorly communicated and hurried reforms.
That movement will not be going away any day soon, as the next decade will see those born in the sixties affected, with many of those also finding they will need to work until their late-60s before they can retire on the state pension.
One long-standing problem remains: we are content to see half the working population reach retirement with so few options available to them.
Steve Bee is director at Jargonfree Benefits
I must admit I am curious as to exactly what the “devastating effect” is that you and the WASPI women talk about?
Yes communication was poor, yes it was relatively short notice, however simply out, I fail to see what is devastating.
So you may have to work a few years longer than you thought. i.e instead of retiring at 60, you might have to work to 66.
Nobody seems to be suggesting that these women can’t work or can’t find jobs.
Yet I fail to see anyone protesting about the “poor men”, who despite living shorter lives had to work 5 years longer than these women for over 60 years, so that women could enjoy on average 8-9 years more retirement than men.
I don’t see anyone complaining for the women like my mother who did work as well as raise kids and collected her pension for a total of 3 years till my father reached age 65.
As such I can only assume that these women are part of the “me brigade” and don’t honestly care about the fact that they voted for the politicians making unreasonable promises.
No, now they instead subscribe to the idea of a magic money tree, and utterly fail to realise that what they are actually demanding is that their children and grandchildren should be saddled by even more debt, so that they can sit around for an extra 5 or 6 years, simply because a charlatan politician made a “promise” that was as usual unrealistic.
In simple terms, they are complaining about the fact that they are going to live longer and expect their kids to pay for it..
Sorry Steve, but as a “responsible finance person” you should not be perpetuating these myths, and sympathising with people that are thinking only of themselves, you should be explaining why these changes have to happen and the implications of their complaints…
I agree with Steve that the focus will start to shift towards women born in the early 60s. However, I disagree with the suggestion that this will strengthen the WASPI campaign (including all 50s campaign groups within that broad heading).
A large part of the WASPI myth is built on the notion that 1950s women were “targeted” and that they have been the most affected. This doesn’t hold any water as the early 60s women have had more increases (3 compared to 2), and a higher state pension age (67 to maximum of 66).
Rather than adding to the support, it will probably dilute it due to the inevitable infighting over who has been most affected and who deserves compensation. The £77bn figures for “resolving” the issue start to look like more like £200bn. The dubious notion that any of these campaign groups “support equalisation” starts to look more ridiculous as the issue becomes longer-term about a wider group of women rather than a ring-fenced cohort.
As with many things, amidst all the myths and distortions there are some genuine issues regarding the state pension that need tackling. As the WASPI campaign becomes increasingly marginalised there can hopefully be proper focus on these issues rather than the noise created by self-interest groups.