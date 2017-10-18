Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Investing in brands pays off when attracting advisers

By

Tupperware is my nightmare. Ok, that and my trolley suitcase, as I am often reminded by a friend who once enjoyed a violent (pathetic) outburst as I wrestled unsuccessfully with its narrow wheel base.

But my luggage comes second to the horrors that lurk behind one particular swivel cupboard in my kitchen. A dystopian mountain of mismatched lids and discoloured plastic pots. No lid fits any container and the ones that are supposed to belong to one another no longer click. It is a graveyard of failed marriages and, worse, first dates. I shudder. Yes, it is irrational – but so is much about business.

As much as our latest research into provider support for advisers points clearly to the positive impact investing in the hard stuff (the combinations of business and technical support that is scarce but valued) has, it would be churlish to suggest that marketing is not still a powerful driver. It is.

This is underlined by the number of brands advisers spontaneously associate with excellence in delivering adviser support, in spite of the fact that, when getting down to the nitty gritty, they do not perform anywhere near as strongly.

Therein lies the power of the brand which is both a blessing and a curse. Yes, the halo effect can sustain you through troughs in service delivery but there are inherent dangers. High expectations met with poor delivery can have a profoundly damaging impact. And quickly. It is well documented how instantly great reputations can be ravaged versus the time it takes to polish them back up. But brands remain at sixes and sevens.

What is remarkable when we take stock of our brand equity scores is how unremarkable most players are in the eyes of advisers.

The proportion of advisers scoring providers and platforms at six or seven out of 10 highlights an undeniable collective “meh”.

Two things are clear. First there really is little to separate most in the market, reflected in the small points of difference between at least two thirds of providers. Second, very few stand out; certainly positively.

This tacit safety-first doctrine  acts as a big, warm security blanket that allows brands to be average and survive. A luxury afforded to very few industries. But it is a dangerous assumption to rely on a collective malaise that could (however unlikely) be disturbed.

Phil Wickenden is managing director at Cicero Research

Recommended

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
8

Advisers slam levy increases as FSCS bills hit desks

Advisers have hit out at increases in their FCA levies, particularly the portion that goes to fund the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, as regulatory bills for the year begin landing on desks. Advisers have started to receive their invoices from the FCA this week, which also splits out how much they have to pay towards […]

Zurich: Retail platform is not for sale

Zurich has pledged its commitment to the retail investment market following the announcement it is selling its workplace pensions business to Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds and Zurich announced the deal today, saying it is expected to partially complete in the first quarter of next year. A number of market sources told Money Marketing over summer that […]

Pension savers to get income boost as inflation rises

The state pension will increase by at least £4.78 a week, the Lifetime Allowance will increase by £30,000 and public sector pensions will be upgraded by up to 4.6 per cent, following today’s September CPI inflation figures of 3 per cent. The increase, up from 2.9 per cent in August, has sparked predictions of a […]

Great expectations for Japan

By James Dowey, Chief Economist and CIO Turnaround stories are an investor’s best friend. If successful, they prompt a widespread and possibly radical re-evaluation of the fair value of the associated assets. If one is brave enough to re-evaluate early on in the process then the returns can be very large. For over two decades […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Technology-Business-Computer-700x450.jpg

Robo-adviser Moneyfarm ends zero fees plan for small accounts

Moneyfarm has announced that it will introduce charges where there previously were none for portfolios below £10,000 or above £1m as it ups its pricing in line with other robo-advisers. Fees across all portfolios will either rise or remain the same, with £20,000 to £100,000 and £500,000 to £1m the only invested amounts that will […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experience

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment