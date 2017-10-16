Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Compliance tip: Mifid II transaction reporting and legal entity identifiers

By

InvestmentTransaction reporting

Transaction reporting is the reporting of information about trades in reportable financial instruments, such as shares, ETFs, VCTs, investment trusts and structured products. Reporting covers purchases, sales and modifications of reportable instruments. Mifid II proposes important changes to these obligations which will potentially affect all investment firms.

Some exemptions will apply. For instance, creation and cancellation of units in collective investment schemes are exempted from transaction reporting. An advisory firm may be able to rely on a platform or stockbroker completing transactions reports on their behalf. It is worthwhile making contact with platform providers to understand their intended approach and how they will assist firms using their services.

Legal entity identifiers

The implementation of Mifid II will increase the number of entities needing to obtain an LEI. These are already used by many portfolio management firms; however, from 3 January, advisory firms that transmit a “reportable order” such as a client instruction will need to supply their firm’s LEI as the transmitter of the order.

The requirement extends to certain corporate investors, so companies, charities and most trusts will also require an LEI if doing business via a Mifid firm. Where these investors are doing business though a non-Mifid firm, the firm’s LEI can be used instead. But beware, platforms or providers could impose their own conditions and still require an LEI in any case.

LEIs can be obtained from the London Stock Exchange using its Unavista platform. There is an initial fee of £115 plus VAT and an annual renewal fee of £70 plus VAT.

Russell Facer is managing director at Threesixty

Recommended

Compliance tip: How to deal with clients who move abroad

We all have clients we have dealt with for many years; those who trust us and value the advice they receive. But what happens when these clients decide to move abroad and want you to continue advising them on their financial arrangements? This is an area that is not straight forward. There are a number […]

Compliance

Compliance tip: Managing emerging conduct risks

The advice sector is on the cusp of a major regulatory shift, set to change customer behaviour and market conditions. Firms need to focus on three core areas to ensure they remain competitive and effectively meet regulatory obligations, particularly as new conduct risks emerge.   Culture Culture plays a key role in effectively adapting to future […]

17

Ombudsman upholds complaint about 1989 pension transfer

The Financial Ombudsman Service has upheld a complaint that a client was given “fundamentally bad advice” to transfer out of a company pension nearly 30 years ago. In 1989, financial advice firm The Analysts recommended that a client, referred to as Mr F, should transfer his preserved pension benefits in the Mars Pension Plan into […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Bank of England BoE Bank 480

Bank of England to take over key interest rate benchmark

The Bank of England has confirmed it will assume control of a key interest rate benchmark in 2018. From 23 April the Sterling Overnight Index Average (Sonia) will be calculated and published by the Bank of England, rather than the Wholesale Market Brokers’ Association. In April this year the BofE chose Sonia to replace the […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experienc

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Sam Caunt 16th October 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Let us just make it simple – everyone DA firm should have one. Some DFMs require firms to have an LEI however absurd and avoidable it may be so for the removal of all doubt let us have a level playing field – or remove the requirement all together and save our client’s money. Recent legislation introduced by the FCA shows them up as hypocrites – they never had any intention of complying with the spirit of the FAMR let alone the Business Plan. MiFID II is a demonstrable farce perpetuated by self indulgent regulators who see IFAs as collateral damage, with no-one prepared to take them on. That is worrying…….

Leave a comment