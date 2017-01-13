Neil Liversidge: Should the FSCS continue to exist?

I am sorry but I really cannot get animated about who funds the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. The question has moved too far from first principles, being about who gets treated most or least unfairly, rather than one challenging its fundamental unjustness.
Many years ago in my other lobbying life working on behalf of motorcyclists, a UK transport minister indulged in a moment of extraordinary candour. I was pressing him on the unending flow of anti-bike legislation. He explained he was not personally a safety freak and felt adult bikers had the right to make their own choices.
However, MPs got endless letters and surgery visits from concerned parents. Anti-bike legislation was about ensuring politicians a quiet life in that one regard at least. We must stop deluding ourselves: the FSCS exists for that very same reason.
Imagine for a moment FSCS boss Mark Neale was compulsorily entered into a mutual insurance scheme with his neighbours. Those who left their homes unlocked and suffered burglaries would be paid out just like their more responsible and careful neighbours. The risk to the honest and prudent, of which Neale is surely one, would be obvious.
Some might have their dodgy mates build them an extension on the cheap. It fell down? Never mind, the others pay. Friends might be invited over to suffer lucrative “accidents”, with the compensation shared. If the scheme’s assets looked like falling short, no problem: just bill the members for a top-up premium.
The fund would, of course, be administered by a highly paid civil servant with a final salary pension. A controller over whose appointment the members would have absolutely no influence. To ensure his continued popularity with the “right” people and subsequent progress through quango-world, he might even call for the claim limits to be increased. How keen would Neale be to be shotgunned into such an arrangement? I think we all know the answer.
The limits of exposure
His suggestion of removing the £50,000 cap on investment product compensation claims thoroughly dispels any idea he is just doing his job. His justification, that unlimited compensation will help advisers equally dispels any idea that he understands the economics of the advice business or the less honest side of human nature.
If carried into effect, his proposal would demolish the last flimsy defence against the moral hazard for which the FSCS by its very existence is responsible.
I did not get into financial services to make the poor poorer. But when the FSCS can be gamed with the active complicity of its own boss to make any “investment”, however ridiculous or hazardous, a no-lose bet, it is time to question not who funds the FSCS and in what proportion but whether it should continue to exist in any form.
We must cease to accept the injustice that springs from political cowardice.
Neil Liversidge is managing director of West Riding Personal Financial Solutions
Imagine for a moment that you had £50000 in HBOS a few years ago and Lloyds didn’t rescue it. No FSCS no £50000. Is that the outcome you are looking for?
I’ve not been in the financial industry for very long and I would still be considered a trainee. But wasn’t the FSCS designed to shield investors/pensioners from fraud/incompetence/negligence? Your analogy in my opinion and correct me if I am wrong, is not suitable. Many investors are considered uninformed and sometime’s people’s live savings are at stake. If an individual losses his capital no matter how diligent and careful by getting scammed or his advisers did a poor job because XYZ then why should he not be protected by the FSCS? It’s a massive costs but it has its benefits.
Let there be no mistake, the FSCS is a cat transformed into a tiger. Its initial premise may have been laudable, that the industry funds compensation where the guilty adviser no longer trades, but it has devolved into a convenient means of placating the consumer and deflecting any accusations that the Treasury/Government might receive.
Fairness doe snot come into it. We have to live by the TCF mantra or suffer yet those responsible for the design and implementation of the FSCS and the FOS sit back, satisfied, that they have successfully demonstrated consumer protection capability regardless of the tenet of justice that resultantly is lost.
Nicely summarised Neil.
Looking at the the numbers employed by each of the FCA, FOS and FSCS gives a clear enough indication of just how broken the system is. The fact that, between all of them, so little is achieved to protect the public or to maintain confidence is incomprehensible. The fat cats (the regulator) should be ashamed.
I agree with you that “we must cease to accept this injustice” and I hope that a petition will get the ball rolling. Now is as good a time as any.
I cannot but agree with Neil Liversidge, and the frequent contributions from IFAs in this and other online journals, that there is much wrong with the FOS and the FSCS and much that could be improved.
But likening a claim to FSCS against a defunct IFA, or other authorised firm, to a burglary claim against a mutual insurance fund by an imprudent home owner who leaves his property unlocked or a scam accident claim is entirely inappropriate.
In the case of the scam accident claim, there is a policy validly entered into but in respect of which the claimant has either wholly fabricated the fact of an accident or has deliberately engineered an accident to occur in order to make the claim. The active wrongdoer, both in criminal terms and in civil terms, is the claimant and no-one else.
In the case of the careless homeowner, there is also a valid policy but the active negligence in not taking basic precautions is that of the homeowner alone.
In a complaint to the FOS and a claim to the FSCS, the primary active wrongdoing or the primary active negligence does not arise from the claimant but from the advice of IFA or actions of other authorised firm.
In a limited number of cases there may be contributory negligence on the part of the complainant or claimant in not paying attention to the original advice, or there may be contributory wrongdoing by the complainant or claimant in the course of the complaint or claim by deliberately exercising a selective memory as to what he was told.
But for all the faults of the FOS and the FSCS, and I am no apologist for either, I genuinely do not believe that the wool is easily pulled over either of their eyes.
To abolish the FSCS, however, would leave the body of investors with no means to access justice in the event of the advising IFA going bust, which often happens deliberately to avoid liabilities.
Rather than abolish it, the premiums to the FSCS, i.e. the firm’s annual levy, should be risk weighted just as happens with the premiums of the mutual insurance Mr Liversidge favours.
Imagine you have a unregulated adviser advise a property Sipp invested in Cape Verdi and it makes a fortune great you win, then imagine same Sipp goes bump and you claim off FSCS you don’t lose!
Either way you are on a winner, it is all wrong.