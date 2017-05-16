Peter Hamilton: Conflict of interest rules are no regulatory over-reach

US president Donald Trump is calling for a review of the rule against giving advice when the adviser has a conflict of interest with the client. The American Department of Labor has been ordered to review the so-called “fiduciary rule” designed to protect US clients’ retirement money from conflicted advice.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has justified the review by saying: “The rule’s intent may have been to provide retirees and others with better financial advice but, in reality, its effect has been to limit the financial services that are available to them. This is exactly the kind of regulatory over-reach the president was put in office to stop.”

Where does one start? Well, apparently the president thinks American citizens on the point of retirement are as well served by an adviser with a conflict of interest as by one without. Protecting clients from advisers with conflicts of interest is “regulatory over-reach”.

It goes without saying retirees would be able to get more advice if the total amount of advice available also included that containing a conflict of interest. But the president does not seem to be interested in the quality of the advice or the inevitable loss and damage suffered by clients at the hands of those who take advantage of such conflicts.

Time will tell whether the review results in any change in the US regulatory regime. And even if the regulations were to be relaxed, it is likely the US courts would apply the ordinary common law which protects clients from the consequences of such advice.

In the UK, if there were to be a general review of the regulatory regime in the wake of Brexit or simply to emulate American trends, it is unlikely the FCA would retreat from the stand it rightly takes against conflicts of interest.

Could it happen here?

As we all know, one of the principles of business enshrined in the FCA handbook is that “a firm must manage conflicts of interest fairly, both between itself and its customers and between a customer and another client”.

That does not positively forbid conflicts of interest, but the need to be fair to the client is made clear. The theme of fairness recurs in the principles themselves and throughout the handbook.

But what if the FCA did decide to lower its principles and were to permit advisers to take advantage of clients through conflicts of interests? In that case, the courts would protect clients by applying the ordinary law. People in the financial services world sometimes talk as if the only rules to apply in a specific situation are those to be found in the FCA’s Handbook.

But in every situation the ordinary law is relevant and applicable. An adviser acts for their client in respect of the transactions carried out on their behalf.

In other words, the adviser is the agent of the client. The relationship of principal and agent is one of trust and conﬁdence, and is an example of what the law describes as a ﬁduciary relationship.

In his judgment in 1998 in Bristol and West Building Society vs Mothew, Lord Justice Millett described a ﬁduciary and the consequential duties owed to the principal as follows:

“A ﬁduciary is someone who has undertaken to act for or on behalf of another in a particular matter in circumstances which give rise to a relationship of trust and conﬁdence. The distinguishing obligation of a ﬁduciary is the obligation of loyalty. The principal is entitled to the single-minded loyalty of his ﬁduciary. This core liability has several facets. A ﬁduciary must act in good faith; he must not make a proﬁt out of his trust; he must not place himself in a position where his duty and his interest may conﬂict; he may not act for his own beneﬁt or the beneﬁt of a third person without the informed consent of his principal…”

That is clear and uncompromising. If a conflict of interest arises between an adviser and the client, the adviser must either:

Take steps to eliminate the conflict

Disclose the conflict to the client in a complete and straightforward way and seek the client’s consent to continue to act for them, explaining the consequences of doing so (and that is what the FCA means when it says an adviser must manage a conflict fairly)

Refrain from acting for the client in that situation.

It follows that in every circumstance the adviser must comply with both the law and the regulatory regime. In the UK at least, the FCA regulations arguably do not add much to the requirements of the ordinary law and there has been no “regulatory over-reach”. I would expect the US courts to reach the same conclusion.

Peter Hamilton is a barrister specialising in financial services at 4 Pump Court and co-founder of moneymatterslegal.co.uk