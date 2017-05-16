Pete Matthew: Start banging the drum for advice

The value of advice needs to be shouted from the rooftops

Next year marks my 20th anniversary as a financial professional. I came into this profession via the classic route, as an agent for the Co-operative Insurance Society, then the Royal & Sun Alliance, before making the leap to independence in 2001. I now own and manage a six-adviser, eight-staff financial planning practice.

To say our role has changed in that time would be a massive understatement. But I believe we are just getting started.

The RDR finally completed the process begun by the internet: we stopped being brokers of products. These days, consumers can source superb, low-cost investments with zero input from an adviser. The same goes for life assurance, tax wrappers, everything.

Good advisers understand that clients have never cared about products anyway but about outcomes. Yet as the world gets ever more complex and volatile, our responsibility for delivering those outcomes is increasing and changing form.

Message madness

More than ever, clients are bombarded with messages from the media and their social circle that are counter-intuitive to good financial management. When markets are tanking, good advice is to pile as much spare cash into their investments as possible, even while the media is screaming armageddon. If we can keep our clients in their seats through those periods, the value we add in doing so will be incalculable.

We will have done our clients a great service if we can make them understand that the performance of their particular portfolio will have far less impact on their financial future than the consistent discipline of saving regularly, utilising pound-cost averaging and increasing their savings rate over time.

If we can equip them to recognise scams and give them a framework for financial decision-making that empowers them not to be afraid and to think of money as an enabler, we have earned our fees a thousand times over.

And finally, if we can get the message across that the real value of our expertise is in planning and coaching them to stick with the plan, maybe the financial health of the next generations will be far rosier than the outlook stands for now.

Banging the drum for advice

More than any other professional discipline, we hold together the tightly woven strands of a client’s dreams, their current financial position and their likely future discipline, in order to build an actionable plan they can stick to. We get a deep insight into their psyche and can adjust our approach to meet them where they are.

When will we start shouting about this? When will we start banging the drum for the advice profession, staking our claim as the most important professional service relationship people will ever have? Instead, we waste time taking calls from reps trying to sell us their latest funds or agonising over the benefits of Platform A over Platform B.

Our clients just do not care about that stuff. They want to know they can trust us. They want to know we have their best interests at heart. They want to believe we are as excited about their family’s financial future as they are and that we will give them all the support they need to achieve their aims.

Adviser author Nick Murray says it best: “The excellent investment adviser knows that her product is herself.”

Sound touchy-feely? You’re damn right. And that is what the best clients want and are prepared to pay for.

Pete Matthew is managing director of Jacksons Wealth Management