Kim North: Priips rules set to cause confusion

This time of year brings with it the awards season. One of the things I like about the Money Marketing Awards is the fact entrants must meet face to face with the judges.

Following a set of 20-minute interviews, the judges take their time to decide which entrant deserves to win the award and whether there is anyone who should be highly commended.

The shortlist for the interview stage is in part determined by the judges scoring all written applications beforehand. Many, myself included, change their original score after they have questioned the entrant.

There are not many other financial services publishers that meet with each shortlisted entrant for their awards, mainly because it takes up a lot of time for all involved. However, these face to face meetings mean the outcome is far more fair and can be proved suitable.

This year, many of the entrants have been talking about the customer journey and the clarity they seek when providing financial planning. Our profession is full of complications, abbreviations and documents that waste far too much money and resources.

Take, for example, the delayed Priips rules extending the Mifid II standards on consumer protection from next January. This means there will be a new layout for Key Features or Key Facts documents – to be called the Key Investor Document – following an FCA template outlining investment product benefits, risks and costs. This will not include pensions or Isas, discretionary portfolios and centralised investment propositions.

So clients will be provided with exact costs and the effect of them on their personal pensions and annual Isas but will only be provided with an example of costs for any potentially larger sums invested into UK growth funds, for example.

This will cause confusion because, even if the client insists all their recommendations are quoted on the same basis, it appears that only bespoke offerings under the new Priips rules can be quoted on a personalised basis. We cannot quote on a personalised basis for pensions and Isas even if the client wants us to.

As we are nowhere near a truly digital financial services industry, tonnes of paper literature will need to be thrown away by the hundreds of Ucits providers out there.

This has happened at least twice in the last 10 years and is, quite frankly, a waste. I would like to know a rough estimate of the cost of the new Priips disclosure rules but I doubt we will ever know. The FCA has said: “Although we accept the cost of producing and providing a KID will be significant for many firms, because it is directly applicable EU legislation the costs involved in complying with the regulation were not considered in the consultation paper”.

I wish the FCA had not bothered with this silly European rule. After all, we will not be European soon.

Kim North is managing director at Technology & Technical