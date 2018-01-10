Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Should advisers offer free services?

By

The kind folk at Money Marketing gave me the following brief when discussing writing this, my first ‘At the Coal Face’ column: “You’ll have a chance to praise, rant, share ideas, start discussions or debates. Whatever you fancy really.” It made me think this could be a fun gig.

When thinking about what topic to start with, I decided to use the opportunity to share a proposal I am toying with for 2018. The idea is whether to offer clients a ‘freemium’ service and, if so, how best to do it.

A Google search of ‘freemium business model’ explains the premise much better than I could:  “Freemium is a pricing strategy by which a product or service (typically a digital offering or application such as software, media, games or web services) is provided free of charge, but money (premium) is charged for additional features, services, or virtual goods.”

Freemium is a current American buzzword, and the business model is being used by numerous tech firms and start-ups in many different industries.

The challenges facing advisers – then and now

Think of Dropbox, Wetransfer or Evernote – they all offer a scaled back version of their service which is free for consumers. Should a client need more than just the basic operational aspects of the process, they will have to then pay a premium for the service.

This got me thinking about whether it is feasible in the financial services profession. Or is anyone actually already doing this?

I asked via Twitter what people in the industry thought of using this model. The results were mixed and I did not really have enough responses to make any meaningful conclusions.

That said, the answer is never going to be black or white because there are so many different aspects to financial services. With this in mind, I am going to concentrate solely on where my business sits: financial planning.

When looking closer at the freemium offering, there are lots of questions to ask around the idea. Is this going to be useful from a business perspective? Is it going to generate more enquiries or clients for the premium model? Are enough people looking for financial help? Is there a viable market for this?

Then we need to think about how to execute/automate the process. Can I build an online offering where prospective clients or the general public can get information, helpful tips and ideas for free in a non-advised way? Is there anyone in the UK doing anything like this?

When will advisers start to feel pricing pressure?

We are looking into the possibility of creating a viable, sustainable and helpful freemium service for both clients and non-clients. My view is that the more people we can help the better. I recognise not everyone will use us for our billable services but if we can be seen as providing value through our free services then, hopefully, should a need arise for full financial advice in the future, we would be front of mind. And if we are not, well, that is ok as well.

I would be really interested to hear from other firms in the profession about their thoughts on this subject.

Sam Sloma is managing director of Engage Financial Services

Recommended

40

Nick Bamford: Contingent charging scares off clients

I received a new enquiry by email this morning. It contained a statement from the sender as follows: “I have spoken to a number of advisers but I feel they are trying to sell me products rather than give me impartial advice. What I want is some proper advice for which I can pay a fee […]

Altus: Re-platforming set to drive more transfers

As 2018 gets truly started, now feels like a good time to take a look back at what happened in 2017 on the transfers and re-registrations market. 2017 proved quite an eventful year, with an increase in the number of participants and the volume of transfers. Increase in participants… The number of organisations supporting the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

Property helps drive bumper adviser investment trust inflows

Increased inflows to property investment trusts have contributed to what appears to be a bumper year for advisers buying the closed-ended funds, data from the Association of Investment Companies and Matrix Financial Clarity shows. Although data for the full year is not yet available, investment trust sales for the first three quarters totalled £745m, already surpassing the […]

Compliance tip: Key changes to comply with Mifid II

The Insurance Distribution Directive, General Data Protection Regulation and Mifid II all impact how firms interact with clients, leading to necessary changes to client agreements. Here we consider the main alterations that will need to have been made to comply with Mifid II. It has always been necessary to describe the service to be received […]

Boardroom-Business-Finance-Corporate-Meeting-Hire-700x450.jpg

Ex-Hargreaves director makes acquisition with VCT business

A venture capital trust and enterprise investment scheme business founded by former Hargreaves Lansdown staff is on its way to becoming the largest investment platform for high net worth investors following its acquisition of Clubfinance. Wealth Club was founded in February 2016 by ex-Hargreaves director Alex Davies and four of his former colleagues to provide […]

Latest careers

Financial Advisers

National growth! Scotland, Manchester, Chester, Wirral, Cambridge, Northampton, London & Cornwall +- From £44,500 to £80,000 basic, great defined bonuses, benefits and car

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London- To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

There are 8 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Christopher Pitt 10th January 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Many advisers already operate a “Freemium” charging model; it’s called contingent charging, i.e. the client gets the initial meeting free and only pays for the “premium service” of actually investing. In a broader context “Freemium” charging is fine as long as it is done with right intent, to let prospective clients experience the product or service and make it abundantly clear that other services are chargeable. But, if it’s done to lure customers in without making it clear that charges will apply for other services then that’s surely not right.

    • Sam Sloma 10th January 2018 at 4:43 pm

      As per my comment below. The point of the article is to see if there is a way to offer a free of charge ongoing service to clients – rather than an initial meeting. I completely agree with the intent point. Blue sky thinking would be that the intent was to provide expert free of charge advice that can be automated but always in people’s best interest.

      Easy to think of, difficult to achieve.

  2. Blair Cann 10th January 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Most IFAs already offer a service of this kind Sam.
    We at my practice give an initial meeting free of charge which we use on the face of it to find out exactly what the client requires by way of advice; in effect it is almost impossible to have such a meeting without passing on some “tips” in the process. We then send the potential client an estimate setting out exactly what we will be doing and how much it will cost. The client can then walk away without charge or sign the estimate and we begin.
    I am quite sure that most IFAs work in a similar way.

    • Sam Sloma 10th January 2018 at 4:40 pm

      I offer a free discovery or initial meeting as well. This isn’t a service offering though. It’s a one off meeting to establish a right fit for both client/adviser. The objective of the article – is to see if there is no cost ongoing relationship model available. I haven’t seen this in the UK as yet?

  3. David Cathcart 10th January 2018 at 4:54 pm

    I think this model lends itself to quantity not quality. Large Nationals or Direct sale forces could run lost leaders like this, but for the average 1 to 3 adviser firm, the large numbers of enquiries required to make this work, I believe is not viable

  4. Ted Shaw 10th January 2018 at 4:55 pm

    We offer a ‘freemium’ guidance, education and information service via our website videos and information tabs.

    We do not offer ‘Free’ advice, I was always taught that if it costs ‘nothing’ it’s worth ‘nothing’.

  5. Head Balls 10th January 2018 at 4:57 pm

    should a taxi driver give you directions for free?
    should a surgeon tell you how to do your own operation for free?
    Sam i have just received a big FSCS bill from 2016 they dont think anything is for free so no

  6. Philip Dodd 10th January 2018 at 5:11 pm

    After reading Chris Anderson`s book “Free” (a recommended read if you are genuinely going to pursue this concept)in 2011, I set up Freemium Financial Planning Ltd in conjunction with the website: http://www.money-guidance.co.uk
    While accepting that I was probably failing to do things properly, there have been plenty of takers (15,000+) for the free element of the website but, lo and behold, a marked reluctance to pay anything for more advanced services.
    I guess this comes down to the fact that consumers “don`t know what they don`t know”, but also to what the author refers to as “the penny gap” – i.e. the biggest gap in any venture is that between a service that is free and one that costs a penny (mental transaction costs).

Leave a comment