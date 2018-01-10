Should advisers offer free services?

The kind folk at Money Marketing gave me the following brief when discussing writing this, my first ‘At the Coal Face’ column: “You’ll have a chance to praise, rant, share ideas, start discussions or debates. Whatever you fancy really.” It made me think this could be a fun gig.
When thinking about what topic to start with, I decided to use the opportunity to share a proposal I am toying with for 2018. The idea is whether to offer clients a ‘freemium’ service and, if so, how best to do it.
A Google search of ‘freemium business model’ explains the premise much better than I could: “Freemium is a pricing strategy by which a product or service (typically a digital offering or application such as software, media, games or web services) is provided free of charge, but money (premium) is charged for additional features, services, or virtual goods.”
Freemium is a current American buzzword, and the business model is being used by numerous tech firms and start-ups in many different industries.
Think of Dropbox, Wetransfer or Evernote – they all offer a scaled back version of their service which is free for consumers. Should a client need more than just the basic operational aspects of the process, they will have to then pay a premium for the service.
This got me thinking about whether it is feasible in the financial services profession. Or is anyone actually already doing this?
I asked via Twitter what people in the industry thought of using this model. The results were mixed and I did not really have enough responses to make any meaningful conclusions.
That said, the answer is never going to be black or white because there are so many different aspects to financial services. With this in mind, I am going to concentrate solely on where my business sits: financial planning.
When looking closer at the freemium offering, there are lots of questions to ask around the idea. Is this going to be useful from a business perspective? Is it going to generate more enquiries or clients for the premium model? Are enough people looking for financial help? Is there a viable market for this?
Then we need to think about how to execute/automate the process. Can I build an online offering where prospective clients or the general public can get information, helpful tips and ideas for free in a non-advised way? Is there anyone in the UK doing anything like this?
We are looking into the possibility of creating a viable, sustainable and helpful freemium service for both clients and non-clients. My view is that the more people we can help the better. I recognise not everyone will use us for our billable services but if we can be seen as providing value through our free services then, hopefully, should a need arise for full financial advice in the future, we would be front of mind. And if we are not, well, that is ok as well.
I would be really interested to hear from other firms in the profession about their thoughts on this subject.
Sam Sloma is managing director of Engage Financial Services
Many advisers already operate a “Freemium” charging model; it’s called contingent charging, i.e. the client gets the initial meeting free and only pays for the “premium service” of actually investing. In a broader context “Freemium” charging is fine as long as it is done with right intent, to let prospective clients experience the product or service and make it abundantly clear that other services are chargeable. But, if it’s done to lure customers in without making it clear that charges will apply for other services then that’s surely not right.
As per my comment below. The point of the article is to see if there is a way to offer a free of charge ongoing service to clients – rather than an initial meeting. I completely agree with the intent point. Blue sky thinking would be that the intent was to provide expert free of charge advice that can be automated but always in people’s best interest.
Easy to think of, difficult to achieve.
Most IFAs already offer a service of this kind Sam.
We at my practice give an initial meeting free of charge which we use on the face of it to find out exactly what the client requires by way of advice; in effect it is almost impossible to have such a meeting without passing on some “tips” in the process. We then send the potential client an estimate setting out exactly what we will be doing and how much it will cost. The client can then walk away without charge or sign the estimate and we begin.
I am quite sure that most IFAs work in a similar way.
I offer a free discovery or initial meeting as well. This isn’t a service offering though. It’s a one off meeting to establish a right fit for both client/adviser. The objective of the article – is to see if there is no cost ongoing relationship model available. I haven’t seen this in the UK as yet?
I think this model lends itself to quantity not quality. Large Nationals or Direct sale forces could run lost leaders like this, but for the average 1 to 3 adviser firm, the large numbers of enquiries required to make this work, I believe is not viable
We offer a ‘freemium’ guidance, education and information service via our website videos and information tabs.
We do not offer ‘Free’ advice, I was always taught that if it costs ‘nothing’ it’s worth ‘nothing’.
should a taxi driver give you directions for free?
should a surgeon tell you how to do your own operation for free?
Sam i have just received a big FSCS bill from 2016 they dont think anything is for free so no
After reading Chris Anderson`s book “Free” (a recommended read if you are genuinely going to pursue this concept)in 2011, I set up Freemium Financial Planning Ltd in conjunction with the website: http://www.money-guidance.co.uk
While accepting that I was probably failing to do things properly, there have been plenty of takers (15,000+) for the free element of the website but, lo and behold, a marked reluctance to pay anything for more advanced services.
I guess this comes down to the fact that consumers “don`t know what they don`t know”, but also to what the author refers to as “the penny gap” – i.e. the biggest gap in any venture is that between a service that is free and one that costs a penny (mental transaction costs).