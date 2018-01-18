Money Marketing
View more on these topics

How acting like you care can win you clients

By

Trust only takes a moment to destroy. Just a few sentences, a broken promise, a lack of empathy, and it is gone.

In most scenarios of customer dissatisfaction, there may well be significant (and often justifiable) operational barriers that either contribute to the creation of the problem or prevent us from fixing it.

But in most instances, that is not where the breakdown happened. It happened because a human being decided to not care. Not to care and not express anything that felt like caring (victim of bureaucracy or not).

This is a problem because, while people like to have their problems fixed, what they most want is to be seen and to be cared about. Customers will put up with imperfect, but one thing they would like in return is for you to care.

Marketers keep making big promises, and organisations struggle to keep those promises. Sooner or later, it leads to a situation where the broken promise arrives on the customer’s lap.

In that moment, what the customer wants most is someone to care.

Correlation analysis from our latest adviser research shows a strong positive relationship between how far providers are perceived to care about advisers’ businesses and adviser propensity to do business. But across the industry advisers rate the industry around 6/10 on this measure.

This is a hugely missed opportunity – even more so when we consider that almost as good as an organisation primed to care at every touchpoint is an organisation that consistently acts like it cares.

It is a mistake to believe you actually have to care the way the customer cares, and that anything less means you should not even try. There are hundreds of examples where professionals do emotional labour all the time. They present the best version of their professional self they are capable of.

When Dame Judy Dench shows up on stage, the audience would like to believe that she is as engaged and excited as she was on opening night. And she might be. Or not. What matters is that we cannot tell.

If you care, that is great. If you do not, at least right now, well, it is your job. That is the hard part.

Acting as if you do, and doing it with effort and consistency, is what your customers need from you.

Phil Wickenden is managing director of Cicero Research

Recommended

Prudential advice arm architect joins annuity provider

Fixed-term annuity provider Primetime Retirement has hired Russell Warwick, who helped create Prudential’s financial planning business. Warwick, who has worked in the pensions industry for more than 30 years, has been appointed managing director of sales and marketing at the company. Primetime Retirement is a subsidiary of Key Retirement. Warwick’s most recent position at Prudential […]

3

FCA bans former adviser after fraud charges

A former adviser who was convicted of 37 counts of fraud has been banned by the FCA. In a final notice published on the FCA website yesterday, the regulator has prohibited Alok Dhanda from “performing any function in relation to any regulated activity carried on by any authorised person, exempt person or exempt firm”. Dhanda […]

Succession buys four more firms

Succession Group has acquired four more firms, which will add £255m in combined funds under management to the company. The acquired companies are Glasgow-based Independent Advisors (Scotland) and one of its appointed representatives Fergus Muirhead, London-based Booth Wealth Management and Warwickshire-based Rossmore Financial Services. Succession has bought 47 business between January 2014 and 31 December […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Euro-flag-European-EU-700.jpg

Providers review adviser marketing amid Mifid II inducements confusion

Providers are reviewing their marketing packages to advisers at conferences and on websites amid concerns they will fall foul of new inducement rules under Mifid II. Mifid II, which came into force on 3 January, brought in more stringent rules around “non-monetary benefits” from providers to advisers. The rules have been translated into the FCA conduct of […]

FSCS ups management expenses budget by £3.5m

The FSCS is budgeting an extra £3.5m to cover the cost of running the scheme this year. The management expenses levy, which is used to cover the cost of administering the scheme separately from any compensation payments made, proposed for 2018/19 by the FSCS today is £77.7 million, up 5 per cent on the previous […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Paul Stocks 18th January 2018 at 11:24 am

    I’d be very concerned if an adviser didn’t care for their clients and therefore had to act that they did.

    Perhaps that’s the biggest issue we face – when we look at UCIS, unregulated advisers, commissions still being paid and businesses which phoenix – the underlying question is perhaps whether they care more about their clients than themselves.

    Care and empathy is intrinsic to the traits of the individual and, as a result, the culture of the business – it generally can’t be trained or taught and I suspect the type of clients we typically seek will quickly see whether it exists or not.

  2. John Hutton-Attenborough 18th January 2018 at 2:22 pm

    And what happens when your client finds out that it was all just an act!

Leave a comment