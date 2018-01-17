Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Why protection providers must take a gamble

Providers should listen closer to advisers and consumers when deciding what initiatives will work

By

If Dragons’ Den has taught us anything it is that good business is about balancing risk and reward. In the protection market, I often think we get the balance slightly wrong and, in a sector predominantly run by actuaries and underwriters, it is unsurprising we shy away from risk.

Yet some of the great success stories in business start with spectacular gambles. My favourite example is Fred Smith, who founded the company we now know as FedEx in the US. Rising fuel costs had threatened to kill the delivery business and, losing over $1m a month, Smith could not raise any investment. Refusing to admit defeat, he took his last $4,000 to Vegas and gambled his way to having enough funds to keep his planes fuelled for a few more days. The rest is history.

Is protection compatible with the new look advice profession?

This is not a great template for running an insurance business and nor am I suggesting we are failing in the way that FedEx was. It is also appropriate since we are dealing with, often literally, life and death situations that a position of safety first is taken by providers.

But if we are serious about material growth in the life insurance market, we are going to need to challenge our own beliefs. Almost every event, forum or conference I attend starts with a look at the problems we face. These are consistent: a “gap” between those who have insurance versus those who do not, apathy from prospective clients and indifference or frustration from many of those who we expect to sell our products.

Almost invariably, what follows is a mixture of well-meaning hints and tips on selling cover, plus worthy messages as to why it is so important. Rarely is there a discussion about how we materially change outcomes and genuinely boost sales. When there is, it tends to centre on draconian measures, designed to force our “greens” down the unwilling throats of a reticent public.

I have often heard that Government intervention, assignation of polices to mortgages or workplace compulsion are the silver bullets we need, and far be it from me to dismiss these ideas, whatever my personal scepticism might suggest.

Phil Jeynes: The obvious answer to boosting protection sales

However, surely a better route is to change the things our customers (policyholder and intermediary) are telling us they dislike, either by word or deed. These are changes which, in the digital era, are within our control:

  • Making our language clearer and more engaging
  • Creating products which are easy to understand (Over-50s life cover is a great example of this)
  • Giving a flexible and intuitive buying process, without breaks and uncertainty, but bespoke for each channel.

Crucially, we must move from a position where we create products and processes we think will work, to an open stance where our customers – be they banks, price comparison sites, IFAs or mortgage brokers – tell us what they need before we collaboratively build the solution.

This requires bravery and investment but, embarked upon with the right partners, should not be as risky as betting it all on red.

Phil Jeynes is head of sales and marketing at UnderwriteMe

Recommended

Technology-Tablet-Tech-Computer-500x320.jpg
2

Capita replaced as Prudential’s pension administrator

Capita has been replaced as the pensions administrator of M&G Prudential after an open market tender. The administration of more than four million life and pensions contracts at M&G Prudential will move from Capita to Diligenta, the FCA-regulated subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services on 31 July. According to documents published a decade ago, the value […]

Fisher-Andrew-2012-700x450.jpg
1

Smith & Williamson confirms ex-Towry chief’s appointment

Smith & Williamson has confirmed former Towry Group chief executive Andrew Fisher has been appointed a non-executive director. Fisher, who was also chief executive of Coutts, succeeds Bob Bogart, who resigned last year. His appointment is effective immediately. Smith & Williamson refused to comment on his appointment when contacted by Money Marketing at the start […]

Jupiter Merlin portfolios hit by £223m outflows

Jupiter Fund Management’s £7.5bn multi-manager range, Merlin, suffered £223.8m net outflows in Q4, according to data from Morningstar, in the face of increasing competition and a spotlight on fees. Money Marketing sourced data from Morningstar on the Merlin portfolios following a trading update from Jupiter this week, which revealed the range continues to be one […]

HMRC criticised over lengthy tax investigations for large firms

The average length of tax enquiries into large businesses was 34 months last year as HM Revenue and Customs has been criticised for refusing to back down on technicalities. A city law firm attributes increase in timeframes to HMRC fighting disputed points even if it has a weak case. According to Pinsent Masons, the average […]

Planning now for the residence nil-rate band

Graeme Robb, senior technical manager at Prudential, writes about the residence nil-rate band and the advice opportunities it presents for you when tax year-end planning with your clients. On our Planning Matters hub, we considered a widow, Margaret, and a married couple, John and Anne, for whom the residence nil-rate band (RNRB) is influencing planning […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Man in light

Aviva begins five days of downtime in platform upgrade

Aviva has triggered a five day platform blackout as it moves to new technology. The platform will be unavailable from 6pm on Wednesday 17 January through to Monday 22 January while the provider manages its transition onto an updated system run by technology provider FNZ. The downtime will affect Aviva’s investment platform only, but other adviser […]

House-Home-Protection-Mortgage-700.jpg

Mortgage adviser launches robo service

JLM Mortgage Services has launched the first stage of its new ‘robo advice’ service. The mortgage and protection network claims it is the first network to launch such a tool to its members. The Virtual Adviser will allow member brokers to offer an online service to residential and buy-to-let customers. This service will offer an […]

Comments

    Leave a comment